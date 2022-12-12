Advanced search
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
271.01 ZAR   -0.20%
05:33aSasol : Overview Presentation
PU
12/05Sasol Limited Appoints Andreas Schierenbeck as Independent Non-Executive Director with Effect from 1 January 2023
CI
12/02News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Sasol : Overview Presentation

12/12/2022
Sasol Investor presentation

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

Forward-looking statements

These statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments and business strategies

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments, and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and measures taken in response, on Sasol's business, results of operations, markets, employees, financial condition and liquidity; the effectiveness of any actions taken by Sasol to address or limit any impact of COVID-19 on its business; the capital cost of our projects and the timing of project milestones; our ability to obtain financing to meet the funding requirements of our capital investment programme, as well as to fund our ongoing business activities and to pay dividends; statements regarding our future results of operations and financial condition, and regarding future economic performance including cost containment, cash conservation programmes and business optimisation initiatives; recent and proposed accounting pronouncements and their impact on our future results of operations and financial condition; our business strategy, performance outlook, plans, objectives or goals; statements regarding future competition, volume growth and changes in market share in the industries and markets for our products; our existing or anticipated investments, acquisitions of new businesses or the disposal of existing businesses, including estimates or projection of internal rates of return and future profitability; our estimated oil, gas and coal reserves; the probable future outcome of litigation, legislative, regulatory and fiscal developments, including statements regarding our ability to comply with future laws and regulations; future fluctuations in refining margins and crude oil, natural gas and petroleum and chemical product prices; the demand, pricing and cyclicality of oil, gas and petrochemical product prices; changes in the fuel and gas pricing mechanisms in South Africa and their effects on prices, our operating results and profitability; statements regarding future fluctuations in exchange and interest rates and changes in credit ratings; total shareholder return; our current or future products and anticipated customer demand for these products; assumptions relating to macroeconomics; climate change impacts and our climate change strategies, our development of sustainability within our Energy and Chemicals Businesses, our energy efficiency improvement, carbon and GHG emission reduction targets, our net zero carbon emissions ambition and future low-carbon initiatives, including relating to green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel; our estimated carbon tax liability; cyber security; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour", "target", "forecast" and "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors and others are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 31 August 2022 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Comprehensive additional information is available on our website: www.sasol.com

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Business overview

4

Strategy

8

Financial framework

15

Latest Business performance

19

Additional information

24

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

3

  • BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

4

About Sasol

Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities

We strive to safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products globally

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

OUR VISION

To be a leading integrated and global chemical and energy company, proudly rooted in our South African heritage, delivering superior value to our stakeholders

OUR AMBITION

Grow shared value while accelerating our transition

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 280 B 16 144 M 16 144 M
Net income 2023 41 151 M 2 371 M 2 371 M
Net Debt 2023 49 279 M 2 839 M 2 839 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,26x
Yield 2023 9,76%
Capitalization 174 B 10 008 M 10 008 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 28 279
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 271,01 ZAR
Average target price 396,67 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Hermanus Albertus Rossouw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED4.64%10 008
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.78%50 225
BASF SE-22.76%44 985
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-14.72%34 224
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED11.25%16 886
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-29.56%10 215