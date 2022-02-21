Log in
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
Sasol Reports Flat 1st Half Net Profit, Adjusted Ebitda Jumped 71%

02/21/2022 | 01:40am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Sasol Ltd. said Monday that its profit remained broadly flat in the first half that ended Dec. 31, although its underlying performance was boosted by stronger oil and chemicals prices.

The South African chemicals and energy company made a net profit of 14.98 billion rand ($990.3 million) in the first six months of the fiscal year, up from ZAR14.49 billion a year earlier.

Net profit was affected by non-cash items including a reversal of impairments of ZAR1.4 billion related to higher oil prices, a ZAR4.9 billion gain after the divestment of the Canadian shale gas assets, and losses of ZAR5.3 billion on the valuation of financial instruments and derivatives.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization soared 71% to ZAR31.80 billion. Sasol earlier this month had forecast adjusted Ebitda of between ZAR30.9 billion and ZAR32.7 billion for the period.

Sasol didn't declare a dividend, citing the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, and said that restoring dividend payments remains a key priority.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 0139ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.56% 93.3 Delayed Quote.19.27%
SASOL LIMITED -0.70% 329.26 End-of-day quote.27.13%
WTI -1.84% 91.1 Delayed Quote.21.54%
