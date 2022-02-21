Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : Results presentation for the six months ended 31 December 2021

02/21/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Financial Results

for the six months ended 31 December 2021

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

Forward-looking statements

These statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments and business strategies

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results (related to the future rather than past events and facts) and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments, analysis of potentially applicable regulations (national and regional) and business strategies specifically related to climate change, sustainability, ESG matters and GHGs. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding

our climate change strategy generally, "Future Sasol", our energy efficiency improvement target, our three-pillar emission-

reduction framework, our absolute GHG emission-reduction target, our development of sustainability within our Energy and Chemicals Businesses and our estimated carbon tax liability. Words such as "aim", "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour", "target", "forecast", "committed", "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific and there are risks that the predictions, calculations, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements specifically related to this presentation include, but are not limited to, changing regulatory requirements, technology advances, interpretations and definitions of renewable energy and/or renewable energy sources, economic and political environments relating to climate change, sustainability, severe weather, ESG and/or GHGs in the countries in which Sasol operates; potential liability of the Sasol's operations under existing or future environmental regulations, including international climate change related agreements regarding GHGs calculations, reduction methods, and/or offsets and the nascent and continued development of Sasol's presentation, including the metrics and assumptions used by management in the preparation of this report. These

factors and others are discussed more fully under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F

filed on or about 22 September 2021 and in other filings we make with the SEC. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider both these factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Comprehensive additional information is available on our website: www.sasol.com

2

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

  • Fleetwood Grobler

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

3

Progressing our four key priorities

Safety

Operational Excellence

Environmental, social and

governance (ESG)

Shareholder value

delivery

Progress

  • Intensified safety focus
  • Fatalities not acceptable
  • Sasol 2.0 defined - operating model reset
  • Strong ramp-up in US specialty chemicals
  • Lower production mostly in SA Operations
  • Climate change strategy in place
  • Progressing partnerships
  • Balance sheet reset
  • Capital allocation framework refined

Focus areas

  • Focused interventions embedded
  • Reaffirming zero harm objective
  • Prioritising SA business recovery
  • Committed to $30-35/bbl SA break-even
  • Continued delivery of Sasol 2.0
  • Continue progressing the gas transition
  • Advancing SAF1, green hydrogen and RE2
  • Moving towards dividend resumption
  • Concluding asset divestments

Strong macro recovery supporting balance sheet recovery

1. Sustainable Aviation Fuel

2. Renewable energy

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

4

Progressing sustainable safety improvement

Fatalities, LWDC1 and RCR

120

0.6

100

0.5

andfatalities

80

0.4

60

0.3

RCR

LWDC¹

40

0.2

20

0.1

0

0

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22 (YTD)

Fatalities

LWDC

RCR

Recordable Case Rate (RCR) at 0,282

  • Five tragic fatalities
  • Committed and dedicated leader-championed safety culture
  • Additional leadership focus areas identified
  • Enabling a work environment where our employees have improved understanding of risks and potential severity of undesirable outcomes
  • Encouraging a culture where employees feel free to stop unsafe work and report
  • Institutionalising lessons learnt from previous incidents

Embedding safety and operational discipline as the foundation of our organisation

1. Lost work day cases

2. Excluding illnesses

Copyright ©, 2022, Sasol

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SASOL LIMITED
01:41aSASOL : President and CEO and CFO Interim Results Announcement, as delivered
PU
01:41aSASOL : Results presentation for the six months ended 31 December 2021
PU
01:40aSasol Reports Flat 1st Half Net Profit, Adjusted Ebitda Jumped 71%
DJ
01:31aSASOL : Additional Analyst information for the six months ended 31 December 2021
PU
01:21aSASOL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 31 December 2021
PU
02/17SASOL : The 27th Annual Sasol Marathon makes a return in March 2022
PU
02/14South African rand firms but resilience could be tested by Ukraine fears
RE
02/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/08Sasol Chemicals wins Henkel Sustainability Award 2021
BU
02/08EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Higher as BP -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SASOL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 230 B 15 233 M 15 233 M
Net income 2022 27 231 M 1 804 M 1 804 M
Net Debt 2022 69 528 M 4 606 M 4 606 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 207 B 13 718 M 13 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 28 725
Free-Float -
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 329,26 ZAR
Average target price 326,67 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Paul Victor SVP-Financial Control Services
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED27.13%13 718
BASF SE8.87%69 731
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-9.51%65 035
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-2.49%40 402
ROYAL DSM N.V.-18.79%31 077
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.32%16 542