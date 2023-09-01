SDG INDEX 2023
- Prioritising development interventions that are linked to local community value chain services such s plumbing, electrification and tiling.
- Training of the unemployed aligned to economic activity.
- Iphepe successfully trained and mentored 164 people in agricultural skills, livestock, vegetable and poultry production.
- Over 600 employees, including the Sasol Group CEO and President and other Group Executives, participated in the Mandela Day event, packing over 121 000 meals which were distributed to the needy early childhood development centres across the country.
- Transformed 12 illegal dump sites into food gardens in Metsimaholo Municipality.
- Fostering reliable, safe and sustainable operations through a safe and healthy workforce.
- Hearing conversation programme which allows for the identification of early, non reportable, hearing loss due to workplace noise exposure.
- Communicating and raising awareness on the health impacts of Sasol operations within the surrounding communities.
- Over 270 centres, 964 practitioners and 15 184 children benefited through our Early Childhood Education programme.
- Pioneered the Sasol technical and vocational education and training (TVET) Bursary Programme.
- Multiple science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related mentorship sessions have been hosted to introduce elementary students to STEM careers at an early age.
- Hosted the first ever virtual Sasol Techno-X, attracting over 36 000 learners.
- Established seven coding and robotics in schools, science and teacher centres to improve skills for learners in South Africa.
- Awarded 60 undergraduate bursaries in various fields of studies and granted 22 honours, masters and doctoral scholarships in sustainability research.
- Diversity targets linked to Short Term Incentives (STI).
- Sasol has been the pre-eminent brand behind women's football for the past 14 years.
- Increased the number of African and Coloured females in succession pools for senior leadership and critical roles and drove focused leadership programmes.
- Our Graduate Development Programme comprised of 44% females.
- Our women networks, including 'Women in Operations' and 'Women in Mining', remained catalysts in our work to deliver diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
- Improving the representation of women on the Board, 46% of directors on the Board are women.
- Completed the construction of the Inhassoro Vocational Training Centre and handed it over.
- Sasol works with 37 communities to improve water and sanitation infrastructure.
- Installed renewable energy solar infrastructure solutions at six Metsimaholo community health centres to provide uninterrupted health services and mitigate adverse impact of loadshedding.
- To meet our promise to produce green hydrogen by the end of 2023, the team designed and implemented the on-site ~3MW Sasolburg Midlands solar PV project.
- Relationship of 16 years between Sasol and Wheelchair Basketball South Africa demonstrates our commitment to building an inclusive culture and supporting people who are differently abled.
- R38.8 million Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) development spend.
- In Mozambique, we disbursed more than US$1,2 million to 41 Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises, of which 11 are women owned.
- Appointment of 120 new people with disabilities learners to grow our 2022 baseline of 205 to 313. 75 of the learners were absorbed through our strategic partner, Gauteng City College.
- Commenced full rehabilitation of a 8.8km key access road to Zamdela which will enhance economic activity, improve the daily lives of road users and employed 77 people.
- We are executing on our Plastics Sustainability approach with four key focus areas: Impact projects, Innovation, Education and Collaboration.
- Programme achievements to date include rehabilitating 74 boreholes, rehabilitating eight water supply systems, constructing nine new water supply systems, equipping ten holes with manual and rehabilitated pumps and establishing 23 new manual pump sources.
- Sasol developed an electronic Energy Management System (EnMS) which monitors, measures and reports monthly EnEf performance of all OPs/RPs against targets from a 2015 baseline.
- Member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), Sasol has implemented a RSPO mass-balance certification for all related production site.
- Recycled 139 kilotons of waste.
- We support and advocate for disclosure against best practice standards, such as the TCFD, GRI, UN SDGs and reporting criteria.
- Our 2050 Net Zero ambition supports the latest climate science, with our 2030 targets being well below 2°C-aligned.
- Sasol has achieved an approximate 5% and 3.5 MtCO2e reduction when compared to our 2017 baseline due to the operational instabilities.
- The scope 3 (Category 11) roadmap is under development. To decarbonise our operations we identified two concurrent renewable energy priorities. These are the procurement of renewables for generating green hydrogen from our pilot project in Sasolburg and for decarbonisation.
- A study to better understand the deterioration in feed water quality from Grootdraai Dam has been commissioned.
- Maintained our signatory status to the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate.
- Monitoring of our short-term water targets for three largest water using sites in
Sasol Energy - Secunda Operations, Sasolburg and Ekandustria Operations and
Sasol Mining.
- Invested R4,1 million in rural water provision.
- Enabling adequate quality and sustainable supply of water from the Integrated Vaal River System.
- Invested R58 million in the Greylinstad Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) and reticulation network.
• Supporting the partnership between the Water Research Commission and
Rhodes University to address water quality challenges in the Vaal river
catchment.
• SEO continued to support the Metsimaholo Local Municipality through
the funding of a greater Sasolburg/Zamdela sanitation system review to
determine opportunities to reduce loss of containment of raw sewage as
well as reduce stormwater ingress which hydraulically overloads the SEO
WWTW during high rainfall.
• We continue to monitor the rehabilitation process of the seismic line on the
PT5-C licence in Mozambique.
• We have undertaken a Biodiversity Footprint Assessment (BFA) at two of
our largest operations in South Africa, namely Secunda Operations (SO) and
Sasolburg Ekandustria Operations (SEO).
• SO has commenced with establishing the state of ecosystem health based
- Receiving ~500MWh renewable electricity at Sasol Augusta, Italy.
- Signed a 69MW power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Sasolburg green hydrogen pilot project.
- Jointly, with Air Liquide, signed PPAs of >600MW of renewable energy.
- 50/50 joint venture agreement with Topsoe for the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to exploit our advantaged FT technology and Topsoe's reforming and related technologies.
- Implementation of the group wide human rights risk profile, to identify potential human rights issues that may arise in connection with operation and business.
- Providing a unique employee experience and a compelling employee value proposition (EmVP) to a diverse workforce in a safe and inclusive workspace.
- For FY23, Sasol was certified a 'Top Employer' for the eighth consecutive year in South Africa.
- Respecting the right to collective bargaining. 61% of our employees in Southern Africa are members of trade unions.
- The range of funding options was broadened providing market friendly solutions for SMEs, which includes interest free loans and blended commercial deals.
on key indicator groups such as Odonata (dragonflies).
• Pursuant to Section 54 of the United Kingdom Modern Slavery Act, 2015,
we published our annual Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement for the
financial year ended 30 June 2023.
• Self-Assessment Questionnaire has been developed to be used by Sasol
Chemicals and Sasol Energy Businesses as part of the risk review process,
for FY23 Sasol Mining and ecoFt were included in the process.
• 2 068 new employees provided with ethics training.
• Eye testing project partnership between Sasol, St John Ambulance Services
Eye Clinic and the Department of Health Free State provides eye testing and
spectacles to senior citizens and people living with disabilities.
• Our CEO together with experts supporting sustainability at Sasol
participated in the UN Global Compact regional roundtable held at
Johannesburg in August 2022.
• Actively engaging with the Mpumalanga provincial government to integrate
our just transition plans with that of the province.
• 50/50 joint venture agreement with Topsoe for the production of
sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to exploit our advantaged FT technology and
Topsoe's reforming and related technologies.
