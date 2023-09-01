Completed the construction of the Inhassoro Vocational Training Centre and handed it over.

Sasol works with 37 communities to improve water and sanitation infrastructure.

Installed renewable energy solar infrastructure solutions at six Metsimaholo community health centres to provide uninterrupted health services and mitigate adverse impact of loadshedding.

To meet our promise to produce green hydrogen by the end of 2023, the team designed and implemented the on-site ~3MW Sasolburg Midlands solar PV project.

Relationship of 16 years between Sasol and Wheelchair Basketball South Africa demonstrates our commitment to building an inclusive culture and supporting people who are differently abled.

R38.8 million Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) development spend.

In Mozambique, we disbursed more than US$1,2 million to 41 Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises, of which 11 are women owned.

Appointment of 120 new people with disabilities learners to grow our 2022 baseline of 205 to 313. 75 of the learners were absorbed through our strategic partner, Gauteng City College.

Commenced full rehabilitation of a 8.8km key access road to Zamdela which will enhance economic activity, improve the daily lives of road users and employed 77 people.

We are executing on our Plastics Sustainability approach with four key focus areas: Impact projects, Innovation, Education and Collaboration.

Programme achievements to date include rehabilitating 74 boreholes, rehabilitating eight water supply systems, constructing nine new water supply systems, equipping ten holes with manual and rehabilitated pumps and establishing 23 new manual pump sources.

Sasol developed an electronic Energy Management System (EnMS) which monitors, measures and reports monthly EnEf performance of all OPs/RPs against targets from a 2015 baseline.

Member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), Sasol has implemented a RSPO mass-balance certification for all related production site.

Recycled 139 kilotons of waste.

We support and advocate for disclosure against best practice standards, such as the TCFD, GRI, UN SDGs and reporting criteria.

Our 2050 Net Zero ambition supports the latest climate science, with our 2030 targets being well below 2°C-aligned.

Sasol has achieved an approximate 5% and 3.5 MtCO2e reduction when compared to our 2017 baseline due to the operational instabilities.