  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange -  02-27
350.59 ZAR   +4.11%
03:32pSasol Sells European Wax Business to AWAX Group
BU
02/25SASOL : Dealings in Securities by the Group Company Secretary of Sasol Limited
PU
02/25SASOL : Interim Results Conference Call Transcript
PU
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol Sells European Wax Business to AWAX Group

03/01/2022 | 03:32pm EST
The South African energy and chemical company Sasol sells its German subsidiary Sasol Wax GmbH to AWAX s.p.a., an international group specialized in developing, producing and distributing wax products. The company with two production facilities in Hamburg, Germany, one in the UK and one in Austria will operate under the name Hywax GmbH effective 1 March 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006076/en/

The sale takes place as part of a package of measures with which Sasol repositions itself. The portfolio is being streamlined by concentrating on core assets. Excluded from the sale is the South African Fischer-Tropsch hard wax business. This also includes the part in Europe that is managed by Sasol Wax GmbH. This business will remain with Sasol.

Dr. Jens Straatmann, Managing Director of Sasol Germany GmbH, emphasises: "We are pleased to have found a strategic investor for our European wax business. The sale allows us at Sasol to take another important strategic step towards focusing on our core assets."

Giuseppe Ambroggio, CEO of AWAX, says: “Sasol Wax GmbH has the most advanced wax hydrogenation facility in the world. With this acquisition the Group will further expand its wax product portfolio and strengthen its technological leadership in the wax market.”

Hywax GmbH is a leading manufacturer of high-quality wax products, with two plants in Hamburg Germany, one plant in Linz, Austria and another in Birkenhead, United Kingdom. Hywax’s products are used worldwide in a wide variety of industries, for example in hot-melt adhesives, paper and packaging, paints and varnishes, cosmetics and pharmaceutical, wood-based materials, candles, road construction and many others.

About Sasol Germany GmbH

Sasol Germany GmbH is a manufacturer of high-quality chemical products with production facilities in Brunsbüttel and Marl and headquarters in Hamburg. Around 1,700 employees and almost 100 apprentices produce innovative, sustainable products and develop solutions for the processing industry. The company offers a wide range of products, including substances for the production of detergents and cleaning agents, paints and coatings, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. In addition, specialities such as high-purity and ultra-high-purity aluminas are used, for example, as catalyst carriers in catalytic converters for the automotive industry, industrial applications and high-performance abrasives.

Sasol Germany GmbH is part of the South African Sasol Group, a leading integrated chemical and energy company with almost 29,000 employees in 23 countries manufacturing and marketing first-class products.

About AWAX

AWAX s.p.a. is an international group of companies exclusively focused on waxes and operating globally. The group has 40 years of experience in developing, producing and distributing unique wax products for all industrial applications, with a leadership in sustainable waxes.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SASOL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 238 B 15 493 M 15 493 M
Net income 2022 30 957 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
Net Debt 2022 68 415 M 4 453 M 4 453 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,03x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 232 B 15 105 M 15 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 28 736
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 350,59 ZAR
Average target price 348,56 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Paul Victor SVP-Financial Control Services
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED35.36%14 286
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-11.30%63 676
BASF SE-4.10%60 607
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.22%39 684
ROYAL DSM N.V.-15.51%32 039
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.44%16 172