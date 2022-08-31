Log in
Sasol : Sustainability Report

08/31/2022
SASOL LIMITED

Delivering

Delivering with Purpose

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

FUTURE SASOL

for the year ended 30 June 2022

SR

INTRODUCTION

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE AGAINST OUR FOCUS AREAS

DATA AND ASSURANCE

WHAT SUSTAINABILITY MEANS FOR SASOL

Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities.

We strive to safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products globally.

Our Purpose compels us to deliver on triple bottom line outcomes of People, Planet and Profit, responsibly

OUR PURPOSE | Innovating for a better world and with the intent to be a force for good. We have prioritised five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure our business is environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.

OUR AMBITION

Grow shared value while accelerating our transition to Net Zero

OUR SUSTAINABILITY

Advancing chemical and energy solutions that contribute

STATEMENT

to a thriving planet, society and enterprise

Contributing to the United Nations (UN) SDGs and the Decade of Action

In our pursuit to contribute to the Decade of Action and our Purpose, we have additionally prioritised SDG 9. Our five prioritised SDGs are closely linked to our sustainability focus areas.. Information related to our contribution to the SDGs is indicated by the relevant SDG icon throughout this report and in the 2022 Climate Change Report CCR. By understanding our contribution to the SDGs, we not only make Sasol more robust but also demonstrate how we contribute to the Decade of Action.

People Planet

African Business Leadership Coalition (ABLC)

To strengthen collaboration and partnerships on the African continent, Sasol's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) accepted an invitation to join the founding group of the ABLC, thereby enhancing our contribution to sustainability.

We are committed to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact guiding us in our business activities.

FUTURE

SASOL

Proﬁt

OURSUSTAINABILITY

FOCUSAREAS AND RELATEDSDGS

Safe and enduring

Minimising our

Resilience in a

Growing

operations

environmental footprint

low-carbon future

shared value

SDG 8:

SDG 9:

SDG 12:

SDG 13:

SDG 17:

Decent work and

Industry, innovation

Responsible consumption

Climate action

Partnerships for the goals

economic growth

and infrastructure

and production

Enhancing safe and enduring

Building resilient infrastructure,

Remaining committed to

Accelerating our transformational

Working to create positive and

operations is critical to value

promoting sustainable industries

minimising our impact of our

changes through partnerships,

measurable socio-economic

preservation and creation

and fostering innovation

operations on the environment

technology and innovation

impacts and responding to key

in order to deliver on

societal challenges

our strategy

SASOL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 1

INTRODUCTIONSUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE AGAINST OUR FOCUS AREASDATA AND ASSURANCE

CONTENTS

OUR SUITE OF REPORTS

INTRODUCTION

Our suite of reports

2

About this report

3

Our sustainability journey

4

Sustainability at a glance

5

Social and ethics report of the Chairperson of the SSEC

6

President and Chief Executive Officer's statement

7

Prioritising SDGs

8

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

AGAINST OUR FOCUS AREAS

Performance at a glance

9

Safe and enduring operations

10

Occupational safety and HSI programme

10

Human capital: Labour management

12

Occupational health

15

Human rights

16

Ethics

19

Process safety

21

Enduring operations

22

Product stewardship

23

Sustainable use of plastics

27

Growing shared value - Sasol in Society

28

Centre for shared value management (CSVM)

29

Social impact focus areas

30

Community environmental programmes

31

Access to quality education

33

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

AGAINST OUR FOCUS AREAS CONTINUED

Bridge-to-work: Skills development

36

Economic inclusion

38

Responsible sourcing and procurement

44

Supporting access to quality community service

45

infrastructure and healthcare systems

Sasol for Good - employee volunteering to uplift others

46

Creating platforms for advancement and development

47

Resilience in a low-carbon future

49

Climate change

49

Energy efficiency

50

Managing our environmental footprint

51

Environmental incident management

51

Air quality management

52

Water management

56

Waste management

60

Land and biodiversity

62

Environmental compliance

64

SHE and sustainable development (SHE&SD) data

66

management and governance

DATA AND ASSURANCE

Performance data

67

Independent assurance report to the directors

75

of Sasol Limited

SDG Index

76

Additional information

77

IR

Integrated Report

Concise communication on Sasol's strategy, governance, performance and outlook

and how these lead to the preservation and creation of value over the short,

medium and long term.

SR

Sustainability Report

Communication on Sasol's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

CCR

Climate Change Report

Information on Sasol's climate change risk management process, response

strategy and summary of work underway to address our climate change risks

and opportunities.

AFS

Annual Financial Statements

A complete analysis of the Group's financial results, with detailed financial

statements, as well as the Remuneration Report and Report of the Audit Committee.

20-F

Form 20-F

Our annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

(SEC), pursuant to our New York Stock Exchange listing.

These reports are available on our website, www.sasol.com, or on request

from Investor Relations. Contact details available on our website.

Our suite of reports are informed by the following standards

Director's approval

The Safety, Social and Ethics Committee (SSEC) of the Sasol Limited Board of Directors (Board) is responsible for ensuring the integrity of Sasol's sustainability reporting. We confirm that the

2022 Sustainability Report addresses all material issues and matters related to sustainability, and fairly represents the Group's sustainability performance. The SSEC, authorised by the Board, approved this

report and its publication on 26 August 2022.

Our stakeholders

We are acutely aware of our economic, social and environmental impact and

we take into account the

e

s

s

n

issues of our stakeholders

tr

s

u

i

s

y

to identify those most

b

d

d

u

pertinent in helping or

e n

n d

s i

i

hindering us in delivering

a n

r

g a

our strategy. Refer to IR

O

for the stakeholder issues

S

informing our material matters.

p

In this report, information

u

r

p

l

i

relevant to our stakeholder

e

s

issues is indicated with the

ia d e M

ploye es a

nd

Em

ganised labo

or

ur

CREATING

SHARED

VALUE

S

h

pr

ar

e

o

h

vi

o

d

l

e

d

r

e

s

r

o

s

f

c a

a n

p d

i

t

a

l

G

C

u

s

t

o

m

e

r

s

s s

t r

n o

e t

m l

n

a

u

r

g

e

e

v

r

o

n

d

a

and initiatives. We have sought alignment with key reporting expectations and compliance with all relevant legal requirements.

REPORTS

The International Integrated Reporting Framework

IR

AFS

South African Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended

IR

AFS

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Listings Requirements

IR

AFS

King IV™ Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016

IR

AFS

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IR

AFS

20-F

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability

SR

CCR

Reporting Standards

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)

IR

SR

CCR

Signed on behalf of the SSEC:

Muriel Dube

Chairperson of the SSEC

relevant stakeholder icon.

B

u

s

v i

e n

n e

t s

u

s

/

r

j

e

oi

s

nt

(J

V)

s

ie

it

u

ties

n

m ie

m

c

o

o

C

s

d

Non-

n

g

al

a

or

overnment

s)

ga

O

nisations(NG

UN Advanced reporting criteria and SDGs

SR

CCR

United States SEC rules and regulations

20-F

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

20-F

JSE Sustainability and Climate Disclosure guidelines

IR

SR

CCR

SASOL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 2

INTRODUCTION

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE AGAINST OUR FOCUS AREAS

DATA AND ASSURANCE

ABOUT THIS REPORT

REPORTING APPROACH

We adopt an integrated approach to reporting in order to better inform our stakeholders of the issues that affect our ability to preserve and create value, and limit cases of value erosion over the short, medium and long term. These also affect our ability to deliver Future Sasol. Refer to IR for our integrated reporting process.

This Sustainability Report is for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 and is supplementary to our 2022 Integrated Report. We include sustainability performance information related to our businesses.

SASOL

Sasol Energy

Sasol Chemicals

Corporate Centre

Reporting boundary

Reporting audience

We include data for the operations

This report intends to address the information

of our joint ventures in which we have

needs of our stakeholders interested in Sasol's

significant management influence

overall sustainability performance

or operational control

Committed to delivering sustainable value

Future Sasol embodies our intent to

create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. This we do through the delivery of our strategy that takes into account the six capitals, the views of our stakeholders, the risks and opportunities that are presented by our operating environment, together with the changes in our material matters.

Our sustainability focus areas shape how we manage our business and execute our strategy to deliver sustainable growth and accelerated shareholder returns.

In this report, we share detail on Sasol's sustainability performance in terms

of People and Planet within our four sustainability focus areas and specifically in relation to three of the six capitals.

HC HUMAN CAPITAL

To grow and steer our business and operate our facilities safely and efficiently, we require high- performing, innovative and diverse people with the right skills and experience. We focus on being

an inclusive organisation, building and retaining critical skills and developing our leadership capabilities.

SC SOCIAL CAPITAL

To create an enabling environment for operations and investment, we integrate the needs of our stakeholders into our business and we deliver on our commitments. We actively engage stakeholders to ensure we progress on strategy and have a multi-stakeholder approach

to solve challenges.

NC

NATURAL CAPITAL

We use natural resources as well as renewable energy

in our operations and leverage our Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

technology to convert hydrocarbon reserves into

value-adding product streams.

Reporting frameworks

Our report has been developed in accordance with the GRI Standards and can be referenced

to our GRI Index. We have also applied the advanced level reporting criteria of the UN Global Compact,

meeting the 21 advanced criteria. We have considered in our disclosures the JSE Sustainability

and Climate Disclosure Guidance and have applied the recommendations from the TCFD.

Refer to the previous page for the applicable reporting standards and framework for our suite of reports.

Report integrity

The SSEC of the Sasol Limited Board is responsible for ensuring the integrity of Sasol's sustainability reporting. Refer to previous page for our Directors' approval of this report.

Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact

Sasol signed up to the UN Global Compact in 2001 and we have committed to uphold its Ten Principles. We use these principles in developing and growing a sustainable business for the future. Every year,

we report to our Group Executive Committee (GEC) and the SSEC on our progress in applying the Ten Principles. We have incorporated this information into this report as indicated by the applicable Ten Principles icon.

Several Sasol policies and procedures have been

HUMAN RIGHTS

developed and implemented in keeping with our

commitment to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

Principles 1 and 2

These include but are not limited to Sasol's:

Material matters

Our material matters have the potential to help or hinder the execution of our strategy thereby impacting our ability to create value in the short, medium and long term. They are derived from considering inputs from our stakeholders and our enterprise risk management process. The manner in which we manage our material matters directly influences our ability to become sustainable which is underpinned by

the People, Planet and Profit approach. Content that addresses the information requirements of our stakeholders that are linked to our material matters are identified throughout this report by the relevant material matters icon. For more detail on our approach to determining our material matters refer to IR .

OUR MATERIAL MATTERS

LABOUR

  • Principles 3, 4, 5 and 6

ENVIRONMENT

  • Principles 7, 8 and9

ubliclyPavailable at: www.sasol.com

  • Code of Conduct
  • Human Rights Policy
  • Human Rights Framework
  • Supplier Code of Conduct
  • Security Policy
  • Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Policy Anti-Bribery Policy
    Gifts, Entertainment and Hospitality Policy
    Whistle Blowing Policy

Safety of

Transforming

Responsibly

Environmental

Strengthening

our people

for resilience

decarbonising

stewardship

relationships with

for Future Sasol

stakeholders

ANTI-CORRUPTION

  • Principle 10

The UN Ten Principles can be viewed at: www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/mission/principles

Internalpolicies and procedures:

  • Supplier Industrial Relations Procedure
  • Sasol Chemical's Policy on the production and use of hazardous chemicals
  • One Sasol SHE Excellence Approach
  • One Sasol Supply Chain Excellence Approach
  • Enterprise Risk Management Framework

SASOL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 3

INTRODUCTION

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE AGAINST OUR FOCUS AREAS

DATA AND ASSURANCE

OUR SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY

32years of sustainability reporting

First Sasol Environmentalreport

First global SHE Policyadopted

Responsible Care® signatory

SHE Centre established

Sasol commenced sponsorship

Sustainable Development

of the Osizweni Science Centre

committed as strategic priority

SR

Signatoryto UN Global Compact and

Safety included as a value

SR

committed to the UN Ten Principles

Adopted GRI and annual

SR

Launched HIV/Aids Programme

sustainability reporting

Adopted greenhouse gas (GHG)

Signed the Energy Accord

SR

reporting in terms of GHG protocol

  • Integrated Reporting aligned with Integrated Reporting Framework and King IVTM
  • Adopted six capitals approach
  • Commenced sponsorship

of Solar Challenge SR

Implementedsustainable

Water disclosure in CDP reporting

Endorsed UN Global Compact

development materiality process IR

Gas turbines and gas

CEO Water Mandate

▪ Approved R2 billion air emissions

engines increased

Participated voluntarily

ten-year abatement projects

own electricity generation

in Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

IR

SR

Terminated coal-to-liquids (CTL)

Commenced sponsorship

Sasol Foundation (Sasol Inzalo

growth options

of women's football SR

Foundation) established

Supported the South African

▪ IncorporatedTCFD and released

Government to sign the Paris

our 1st Climate Change Report

CCR

Agreement CCR

Set four sustainability focus

Joined EP100 SR

areas, linked to prioritised SDGs

Voluntarily participated in the

and organisational risk aspects

SR

South African carbon budget process

Delivered fit-for-purpose wellbeing

solutions for employees SR

2030 climate change targets and 2050 Net Zero ambition approved CCR

ESG ambition to be included in Dow Jones

Sustainability Index (DJSI)

IR

Sasol ecoFT established

IR

Signatory of Operation Clean Sweep® SR

Established the Centre for Shared value

Management (CSVM)

SR

Commenced Biodiversity Footprint process

SR

CEO accepted invitation as steering committee member

of the ABLC

SR

Sasolburg Operations Green Drop Certified

SR

  • Sasol Chemicals Business recognised for providing

innovative products that enable more environmentally- friendly formulations IR

  • Three of our sites in Eurasia achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification

Support to other initiatives:

SASOL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
