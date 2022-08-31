Sasol : Sustainability Report

INTRODUCTION SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE AGAINST OUR FOCUS AREAS DATA AND ASSURANCE

WHAT SUSTAINABILITY MEANS FOR SASOL

Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities.

We strive to safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products globally.

Our Purpose compels us to deliver on triple bottom line outcomes of People, Planet and Profit, responsibly

OUR PURPOSE | Innovating for a better world and with the intent to be a force for good. We have prioritised five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure our business is environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.

OUR AMBITION Grow shared value while accelerating our transition to Net Zero OUR SUSTAINABILITY Advancing chemical and energy solutions that contribute STATEMENT to a thriving planet, society and enterprise

Contributing to the United Nations (UN) SDGs and the Decade of Action

In our pursuit to contribute to the Decade of Action and our Purpose, we have additionally prioritised SDG 9. Our five prioritised SDGs are closely linked to our sustainability focus areas.. Information related to our contribution to the SDGs is indicated by the relevant SDG icon throughout this report and in the 2022 Climate Change Report CCR. By understanding our contribution to the SDGs, we not only make Sasol more robust but also demonstrate how we contribute to the Decade of Action.

People Planet