Sasol : Sustainability Report

Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities.
We strive to safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products globally.
Our Purpose compels us to deliver on triple bottom line outcomes of People, Planet and Profit, responsibly
OUR PURPOSE|Innovating for a better world and with the intent to be a force for good. We have prioritised five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure our business is environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.
OUR AMBITION
Grow shared value while accelerating our transition to Net Zero
OUR SUSTAINABILITY
Advancing chemical and energy solutions that contribute
STATEMENT
to a thriving planet, society and enterprise
Contributing to the United Nations (UN) SDGs and the Decade of Action
In our pursuit to contribute to the Decade of Action and our Purpose, we have additionally prioritised SDG 9. Our five prioritised SDGs are closely linked to our sustainability focus areas.. Information related to our contribution to the SDGs is indicated by the relevant SDG icon throughout this report and in the 2022 Climate Change Report CCR. By understanding our contribution to the SDGs, we not only make Sasol more robust but also demonstrate how we contribute to the Decade of Action.
People Planet
African Business Leadership Coalition (ABLC)
To strengthen collaboration and partnerships on the African continent, Sasol's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) accepted an invitation to join the founding group of the ABLC, thereby enhancing our contribution to sustainability.
We are committed to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact guiding us in our business activities.
FUTURE
SASOL
Proﬁt
OURSUSTAINABILITY
FOCUSAREAS AND RELATEDSDGS
Safe and enduring
Minimising our
Resilience in a
Growing
operations
environmental footprint
low-carbon future
shared value
SDG 8:
SDG 9:
SDG 12:
SDG 13:
SDG 17:
Decent work and
Industry, innovation
Responsible consumption
Climate action
Partnerships for the goals
economic growth
and infrastructure
and production
Enhancing safe and enduring
Building resilient infrastructure,
Remaining committed to
Accelerating our transformational
Working to create positive and
operations is critical to value
promoting sustainable industries
minimising our impact of our
changes through partnerships,
measurable socio-economic
preservation and creation
and fostering innovation
operations on the environment
technology and innovation
impacts and responding to key
in order to deliver on
societal challenges
our strategy
SASOL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 20221
Our stakeholders
We are acutely aware of our economic, social and environmental impact and
we take into account the
e
s
s
n
issues of our stakeholders
tr
s
u
i
s
y
to identify those most
b
d
d
u
pertinent in helping or
e n
n d
s i
i
hindering us in delivering
a n
r
g a
our strategy. Refer to IR
O
for the stakeholder issues
S
informing our material matters.
p
In this report, information
u
r
p
l
i
relevant to our stakeholder
e
s
issues is indicated with the
ia d e M
ploye es a
nd
Em
ganised labo
or
ur
CREATING
SHARED
VALUE
S
h
pr
ar
e
o
h
vi
o
d
l
e
d
r
e
s
r
o
s
f
c a
a n
p d
i
t
a
l
G
C
u
s
t
o
m
e
r
s
s s
t r
n o
e t
m l
n
a
u
r
g
e
e
v
r
o
n
d
a
and initiatives. We have sought alignment with key reporting expectations and compliance with all relevant legal requirements.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
REPORTING APPROACH
We adopt an integrated approach to reporting in order to better inform our stakeholders of the issues that affect our ability to preserve and create value, and limit cases of value erosion over the short, medium and long term. These also affect our ability to deliver Future Sasol. Refer to IR for our integrated reporting process.
This Sustainability Report is for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 and is supplementary to our 2022 Integrated Report. We include sustainability performance information related to our businesses.
SASOL
Sasol Energy
Sasol Chemicals
Corporate Centre
Reporting boundary
Reporting audience
We include data for the operations
This report intends to address the information
of our joint ventures in which we have
needs of our stakeholders interested in Sasol's
significant management influence
overall sustainability performance
or operational control
Committed to delivering sustainable value
Future Sasol embodies our intent to
create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. This we do through the delivery of our strategy that takes into account the six capitals, the views of our stakeholders, the risks and opportunities that are presented by our operating environment, together with the changes in our material matters.
Our sustainability focus areas shape how we manage our business and execute our strategy to deliver sustainable growth and accelerated shareholder returns.
In this report, we share detail on Sasol's sustainability performance in terms
of People and Planet within our four sustainability focus areas and specifically in relation to three of the six capitals.
HC HUMAN CAPITAL
To grow and steer our business and operate our facilities safely and efficiently, we require high- performing, innovative and diverse people with the right skills and experience. We focus on being
an inclusive organisation, building and retaining critical skills and developing our leadership capabilities.
SC SOCIAL CAPITAL
To create an enabling environment for operations and investment, we integrate the needs of our stakeholders into our business and we deliver on our commitments. We actively engage stakeholders to ensure we progress on strategy and have a multi-stakeholder approach
to solve challenges.
NC
NATURAL CAPITAL
We use natural resources as well as renewable energy
in our operations and leverage our Fischer-Tropsch (FT)
technology to convert hydrocarbon reserves into
value-adding product streams.
Reporting frameworks
Our report has been developed in accordance with the GRI Standards and can be referenced
to our GRI Index. We have also applied the advanced level reporting criteria of the UN Global Compact,
meeting the 21 advanced criteria. We have considered in our disclosures the JSE Sustainability
and Climate Disclosure Guidance and have applied the recommendations from the TCFD.
Refer to the previous page for the applicable reporting standards and framework for our suite of reports.
Report integrity
The SSEC of the Sasol Limited Board is responsible for ensuring the integrity of Sasol's sustainability reporting. Refer to previous page for our Directors' approval of this report.
Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact
Sasol signed up to the UN Global Compact in 2001 and we have committed to uphold its Ten Principles. We use these principles in developing and growing a sustainable business for the future. Every year,
we report to our Group Executive Committee (GEC) and the SSEC on our progress in applying the Ten Principles. We have incorporated this information into this report as indicated by the applicable Ten Principles icon.
Several Sasol policies and procedures have been
HUMAN RIGHTS
developed and implemented in keeping with our
commitment to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.
•
Principles 1 and 2
These include but are not limited to Sasol's:
Material matters
Our material matters have the potential to help or hinder the execution of our strategy thereby impacting our ability to create value in the short, medium and long term. They are derived from considering inputs from our stakeholders and our enterprise risk management process. The manner in which we manage our material matters directly influences our ability to become sustainable which is underpinned by
the People, Planet and Profit approach. Content that addresses the information requirements of our stakeholders that are linked to our material matters are identified throughout this report by the relevant material matters icon. For more detail on our approach to determining our material matters refer to IR .