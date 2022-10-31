Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
316.21 ZAR   -0.39%
12:02pSasol : The Pantry and Sasol recognised for an exceptional fuel-stop shopping experience
PU
10/25Sasol : South Africa Limited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 | 25 October 2022
PU
10/25Sasol : statement on fraudulent Facebook profile
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : The Pantry and Sasol recognised for an exceptional fuel-stop shopping experience

10/31/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Johannesburg, South Africa - The Pantry by Marble was named Best Forecourt Store in the recent 2022 Best of Joburg Readers' Choice Awards to honour how Sasol and The Pantry have revolutionised the fuel-stop shopping experience.

In March of 2022, Sasol partnered with The Pantry to turn your average forecourt store into a one-of-a-kind hybrid supermarket. In true Rosebank style, The Pantry is not your average petrol station store. This forecourt store forms part of the Marble Group.

The Pantry is located at a Sasol convenience centre in Rosebank and offers consumers a deli, supermarket, takeaway and retail store all in one location, forever upping the ante for the fuel-stop shop.

This store brings together convenience, class, and exclusivity with acclaimed chefs such as Megin Meikle and Tyler Clayton whipping up an assortment of award-winning meals that dazzle and delight the tastebuds of customers on a 24-hour basis.

Dumisani Bengu, Sasol, Senior Vice President of Energy Mobility and Customer Experience Business says, "This win is a testament to the great service and products offered by the Pantry at Rosebank, and we are proud that this shopping innovation has the Sasol name attached to it." He continues, "Our customers are the centre of our business, and we strive to ensure they experience service in a way that goes above and beyond their expectations. We congratulate the Marble Group on this award too and feel honoured to have played a hand in helping deliver this bespoke offering."

For Bengu, this partnership is proof that world-class service can be found both at the pumps and right through the automatic sliding doors of the forecourt store. "Through this unique partnership, Joburgers have access to Sasol's leading fuel products and a high-end hybrid supermarket. Now that is award-winning convenience at its best."

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 280 B 15 446 M 15 446 M
Net income 2023 41 151 M 2 267 M 2 267 M
Net Debt 2023 44 106 M 2 429 M 2 429 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,74x
Yield 2023 8,97%
Capitalization 201 B 11 049 M 11 049 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 28 279
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 316,21 ZAR
Average target price 405,56 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Hermanus Albertus Rossouw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED22.09%11 049
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-22.92%42 332
BASF SE-26.68%40 292
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-28.74%28 832
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.03%15 815
BRENNTAG SE-23.17%9 393