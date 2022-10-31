Sasol : The Pantry and Sasol recognised for an exceptional fuel-stop shopping experience

Johannesburg, South Africa - The Pantry by Marble was named Best Forecourt Store in the recent 2022 Best of Joburg Readers' Choice Awards to honour how Sasol and The Pantry have revolutionised the fuel-stop shopping experience.

In March of 2022, Sasol partnered with The Pantry to turn your average forecourt store into a one-of-a-kind hybrid supermarket. In true Rosebank style, The Pantry is not your average petrol station store. This forecourt store forms part of the Marble Group.

The Pantry is located at a Sasol convenience centre in Rosebank and offers consumers a deli, supermarket, takeaway and retail store all in one location, forever upping the ante for the fuel-stop shop.

This store brings together convenience, class, and exclusivity with acclaimed chefs such as Megin Meikle and Tyler Clayton whipping up an assortment of award-winning meals that dazzle and delight the tastebuds of customers on a 24-hour basis.

Dumisani Bengu, Sasol, Senior Vice President of Energy Mobility and Customer Experience Business says, "This win is a testament to the great service and products offered by the Pantry at Rosebank, and we are proud that this shopping innovation has the Sasol name attached to it." He continues, "Our customers are the centre of our business, and we strive to ensure they experience service in a way that goes above and beyond their expectations. We congratulate the Marble Group on this award too and feel honoured to have played a hand in helping deliver this bespoke offering."

For Bengu, this partnership is proof that world-class service can be found both at the pumps and right through the automatic sliding doors of the forecourt store. "Through this unique partnership, Joburgers have access to Sasol's leading fuel products and a high-end hybrid supermarket. Now that is award-winning convenience at its best."

