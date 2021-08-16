Sasol : Yes _____ (Form 6-K)

Yes _____ No __X__ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this

ENCLOSURES:



Sens Announcement dated 16 August 2021: Audited Financial Results

for the year ended 30 June 2021

Sasol Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1979/003231/06)

Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006

Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1

Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817

('Sasol' or 'the Company')



AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021



Earnings performance

Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021. Earnings before interest

and tax (EBIT) of R16,6 billion increased by more than 100% compared to the prior year. This

performance was underpinned by a strong cost, working capital and capital expenditure

performance, despite the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse weather

events. A notable gross margin recovery was recorded in the second half of the financial year,

supported by the combined impact of higher Brent crude oil and chemicals prices, offset by a

stronger rand/US dollar exchange rate.



Earnings were mainly impacted by the following non-cash adjustments the net of which

amounted to R15,4 billion: • Net impairments of R28,7 billion mainly due to adjustments to our long-term exchange

rate outlook and higher cost to procure gas over the longer term; • Net profit on disposal of businesses of R2,2 billion, including the Air Separation Units; • R3,4 billion gain on the realisation of the foreign currency translation reserve (FCTR),

mainly on the divestment of a 50% interest in the LCCP Base Chemicals business; • Gains of R5,5 billion on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities due to a 18%

strengthening of the closing rand/US dollar exchange rate compared to June 2020; and • Gains of R2,3 billion on the valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts. Sasol's results contain a prior year adjustment related to the South African integrated value

chain impairment assessment, impacting impairments recognised since the 2017 financial year.

The Company has revised its previously reported results and related disclosures. The

comparative balances differ from those previously reported. The Company evaluated the effect

of the prior period adjustments, both quantitatively and qualitatively, and concluded that the

correction neither had a material impact on, nor require amendment of, any of the Company's

previously issued or filed financial statements taken as a whole. Key metrics 2021 2020 Change % Restated EBIT/(LBIT) (R million) 16 619 (111 926) >100 Adjusted EBITDA 1 (R million) 48 420 34 976 38 Headline earnings/(loss) (R million) 24 503 (7 106) >100 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Rand) 14,57 (148,49) >100 Headline earnings/(loss) per share (Rand) 39,53 (11,50) >100 Core headline earnings per share 2 (Rand) 27,74 15,08 84 Dividend per share (Rand) - Interim (Rand) - - - - Final (Rand) - - -





1 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBIT for depreciation, amortisation, share-based payments,

remeasurement items, change in discount rates of environmental provisions, all unrealised translation gains and

losses, and all unrealised gains and losses on our derivatives and hedging activities. We believe Adjusted

EBITDA is a useful measure of the Group's underlying cash flow performance. However, this is not a defined

term under IFRS and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(Adjusted EBITDA constitutes pro forma financial information in terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements

and should be read in conjunction with the basis of preparation and pro forma financial information as set out in

the full set of audited summarised financial statements). 2 Core HEPS is calculated by adjusting headline earnings per share with non-recurring items, earnings losses of

significant capital projects (exceeding R4 billion) which have reached beneficial operation and are still ramping up,

all translation gains and losses (realised and unrealised), all gains and losses on our derivatives and hedging

activities (realised and unrealised), and share-based payments on implementation of B-BBEE transactions.

Adjustments in relation to the valuation of our derivatives at period end are to remove volatility from earnings as

these instruments are valued using forward curves and other market factors at the reporting date and could vary

from period to period. We believe core headline earnings are a useful measure of the Group´s sustainable

operating performance. (Core HEPS constitutes pro forma financial information in terms of the JSE Limited

Listings Requirements and should be read in conjunction with the basis of preparation and pro forma financial

information as set out in the full set of audited summarised financial statements. Net asset value 2021 2020 Change % Restated Total assets (R million) 360 743 474 535 (24) Total liabilities (R million) 208 272 318 618 53 Total equity (R million) 152 471 155 917 (2) Turnover EBIT/(LBIT) 2020 2021 2021 2020 Restated R million R million R million R million Energy business 19 981 21 704 Mining 3 227 2 756 12 419 10 990 Gas 6 656 5 527 62 553 60 649 Fuels (18 170) (11 609) Chemicals business 54 310 60 597 Africa 6 957 (17 035) 28 809 29 360 America 8 116 (77 556) 39 989 46 038 Eurasia 4 680 (894) 30 26 Corporate Centre 5 153 (13 115) 218 001 229 364 Group performance 16 619 (111 926) (27 634) (27 454) Intersegmental turnover 190 367 201 910 External turnover Balance sheet management

Cash generated by operating activities increased by 6% to R45,1 billion compared to the prior

year. This, together with the asset divestment programme, enabled the repayment of

approximately R81 billion of debt, including the settlement of our rand denominated banking

facilities of approximately R4 billion.



Actual capital expenditure amounted to R16,4 billion compared to R35,2 billion during 2020. The

reduction in capital expenditure was carefully executed as a result of our optimised risk

management focus whilst ensuring asset integrity and safety were not compromised.



Our net debt to EBITDA ratio at 30 June 2021, based on the revolving credit facility (RCF) and

US dollar term loan covenant definition, was 1,5 times, significantly below the agreed threshold

level. Although this ratio meets our targeted net debt to EBITDA level, we will continue with our

efforts to reduce leverage and absolute debt levels further. This will create valuable financial

flexibility as we execute our Future Sasol strategy in the midst of an uncertain macroeconomic

environment. Our objective remains to steer the balance sheet metrics toward restoration of our

investment grade levels.



During the year bonds of US$1,5 billion (R21,4 billion) were issued and listed on the New York

Stock Exchange. At 30 June 2021, our total debt was R102,9 billion compared to R189,7 billion

at 30 June 2020. During the year, we utilised proceeds from our asset divestments to repay the

US dollar syndicated loan, a portion of our RCF and term loans, reducing our US dollar

denominated debt by almost R76 billion (US$5 billion).



Our gearing decreased from 117,0% at 30 June 2020 to 61,5% at 30 June 2021 mainly due to

repayment of US dollar debt and a stronger closing rand/US dollar exchange rate.



As at 30 June 2021, our liquidity headroom was R84 billion (US$5,9 billion), well above our

outlook to maintain liquidity in excess of US$1 billion, with available rand and US dollar-based

funds improving as we advance our focused management actions. We have no significant debt

maturities before November 2022 when the US$1 billion bond becomes due.



In line with our financial risk management framework, we continue to make good progress with

hedging our foreign currency, crude oil and ethane exposure. We have been successful in

hedging our total oil exposure for 2022 which increases the certainty of future cash flows to

reduce debt levels and enable us to execute on our Future Sasol strategy. For further details of

our open hedge positions we refer you to our Analyst Book (www.sasol.com).



Dividend

The restoration of dividends is a key priority, but in the context of the high level of

macroeconomic uncertainty the Board believes it is prudent not to declare a dividend at this

stage.



Changes in Directors

The following change to the Board occurred after the publication of the Company's interim

financial results on 22 February 2021:

Mr S Subramoney was appointed as independent non-executive director and member of the

Audit Committee with effect from 1 March 2021. The Company announced the appointment of

Ms GMB Kennealy, an independent non-executive director, as Chairman of the Audit Committee

effective 1 September 2021 upon the retirement of Mr C Beggs as independent non-executive

director and Chairman of the Audit Committee on 31 August 2021.



Mr P Victor has informed the Company that he will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

and executive director of Sasol Limited on 30 June 2022. Mr H Rossouw has been appointed as

CFO designate and executive director designate of Sasol to succeed Mr Victor. He will join

Sasol on 4 April 2022 and will succeed Mr Victor as executive director and CFO on 1 July 2022.



Short-form statement

This announcement is the responsibility of the directors. The information in this short-form

announcement, including the financial information on which the outlook is based, has not been

audited and reported on by Sasol Limited's external auditors. Financial figures in this

announcement have been correctly extracted from the audited financial results. The audited

financial results have been audited by the group's auditors, PwC who expressed an unmodified

opinion thereon. A key audit matter relating to 'Impairment assessment of property, plant and

equipment and investments in subsidiaries' is addressed in PwC's independent auditor's report.

This announcement does not include the information required pursuant to paragraph 16A(j) of

IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full



also take into consideration the information contained in the full announcement, published on

SENS on 16 August 2021, via the JSE link. The full announcement and the FY21 audited

financial results, which includes the auditor's report, will be available on the Company's website

Copies of the full announcement may also be requested from the Investor Relations office,

investor.relations@sasol.com or +27 10 344 9280. The JSE link is as follows: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/JSE/ISSE/SOL/FY21Result.pdf

The President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will host a conference

call on Monday, 16 August 2021 via webcast at 15:00 (SA time) to discuss the results and give

an update of the business.



Live conference call link: https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol16082021Q



CAPITAL MARKETS DAY



Sasol's President and Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Grobler, together with his executive

leadership team will be hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day, including a Q&A session, on

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 at 12:00 (SA time).



Please join us for our 2021 virtual Capital Markets Day where we will provide an update on

Sasol's longer-term strategy and sustainability ambitions, including our transition pathway until

2050.



The agenda and participation details will follow closer to the event. Please direct any queries to:

investor.relations@sasol.com or call +27 10 344 9280.





SENS issue: 16 August 2021



Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited t/a BofA Securities

