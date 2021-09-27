Sasol : Yes _____ (Form 6-K)

Yes _____ No __X__ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this

Sens Announcement dated 27 September 2021: Grant and acceptance of share awards by

directors, prescribed officers and the company secretary of Sasol Limited and directors of

Sasol Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1979/003231/06)

Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006 Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code: JSE: SOLBE1

Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817

GRANT AND ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE AWARDS BY DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED

OFFICERS AND THE COMPANY SECRETARY OF SASOL LIMITED AND DIRECTORS

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Sasol hereby

announces that executive directors, prescribed officers and the company secretary of

Sasol, and directors of major subsidiaries of Sasol, have been granted, and have accepted,

conditional share awards in terms of the Sasol Long-Term Incentive ("LTI") Plan ("the

The Board of Sasol Limited or the Sasol Remuneration Committee ("the Committee"), as

appropriate, approved the following annual share awards made on 27 September 2021 in

The vesting of the awards will be subject to service conditions and, on performance shares,

the achievement of the following corporate performance targets:

FY22 | Performance period from 1 July 2021 - 30 June 2024 KPI (Key Performance Indicator) WEIGHTING THRESHOLD (0%) TARGET (100%) STRETCH TARGET (200%) Holistic focus on

ESG

25% Achieve a sustainable 3%

reduction

(equating to 1.8mtpa

CO 2 e) in Scope 1 and

Scope 2 emissions off a

2017 baseline by end

FY24 for the Energy

business (4%)



40% RE power for Sasol

Chemical operations in

Europe and Americas by

end FY24 (3%)



Within 10% of the DJSI

inclusion score by

November 2023 (3%) Achieve a 3.8% reduction

(equating to 2.36mtpa

CO 2 e) in Scope 1 and

Scope 2 emissions off a

2017 baseline by end FY24

for the Energy business

(10%)



60% RE power for Sasol

Chemical operations in

Europe and Americas by

end FY24 (8%)



Within 6% of the DJSI

inclusion score by

November 2023 (7%) Achieve a 4.5% reduction

(equating to 2.78mtpa

CO 2 e) in Scope 1 and

Scope 2 emissions of a

2017 baseline by end FY24

for the Energy business

(20%)



80% RE power for

Chemical operations in

Europe and Americas by

end FY24 (16%)



Within 3% of the DJSI

inclusion score by

November 2023 (14%) Return on Invested

Capital 25%

ROIC (excl AUC) at SA

WACC of 13,5% per

annum

(0%)

ROIC (excl AUC) at SA

WACC of 13,5% +1% =

14,5% per annum

(15%)

ROIC (excl AUC) at SA

WACC of 13,5% +2% =

15,5% per annum

(30%) 25% ROIC (excl AUC) at US

WACC of 8% per annum

(0%) ROIC (excl AUC) at US

WACC of 8% +0,5% =

8,5% per annum

(10%) ROIC (excl AUC) at US

WACC of 8% +1% = 9%

per annum

(20%) Relative TSR

measured against

the peer group 25% 50th percentile of the index

(12,5%) 60th percentile of the index

(25%) 75th percentile of the index

(50%)

All prescribed officers and executive directors of Sasol must meet minimum shareholding

requirements.



In terms of the rules of the Plan, the participants have to decline such an award within ten

business days after the award date, failing which the award will be deemed to have been

accepted.



The rules of the Plan are available on the Sasol website at www.sasol.com.



The following awards have been made to prescribed officers and directors of Sasol and

major subsidiaries:

Award date: 27 September 2021 Acceptance date: 08 October 2021 Vesting periods: In respect of performance shares (65% of the award):

50% after 3 years and the balance after 5 years

In respect of time restricted shares (35% of the award):

100% after 5 years Class of securities: Sasol ordinary shares Nature of transaction: Annual LTI Award (off-market) Price per share: 1 R249.12 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Surname and

initials Company and designation Number of shares Total value of the transaction (ZAR) 2 Brand, H C Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer 26 933 6 709 871.65 Grobler, F R Sasol Limited: Director 63 221 15 749 752.19 Kahla, V D Sasol Limited: Director

Sasol South Africa Limited: Director

Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director 32 160 8 012 115.73 Klingenberg, B E Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer

Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC: Director

Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director 37 487 9 338 879.05 Mabelane, B P Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer

Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director 32 010 7 974 655.78 Mokoena, C K Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer

Sasol South Africa Limited: Director

Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director 26 418 6 581 372.67 Victor, P Sasol Limited: Director 40 957 10 203 409.29 Note 1 Strike price per share is nil. The shares were awarded at R249.12 being the closing price on 23 September 2021 . Note 2 The total transaction value is the price per share multiplied by the number of Sasol ordinary shares / ADRs awarded. Award date: 27 September 2021 Acceptance date: 08 October 2021 Vesting periods: In respect of performance shares (65% of the award):

50% after 3 years and the balance after 5 years

In respect of time restricted shares (35% of the award):

100% after 5 years Class of securities: Sasol American Depository Receipts (ADRs) Nature of transaction: Annual LTI Award (off-market) Price per ADR: 1 US$16.52 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial

Surname and

initials Company and designation Number of shares Total value of the transaction (USD) 2 Griffith, B V Sasol Limited: Prescribed officer

35 267 582 617.90 Note 1 Strike price per share is nil. The shares were awarded at US$16.52 being the closing price on 24 September 2021 . Note 2 The total transaction value is the price per share multiplied by the number of Sasol ordinary shares / ADRs awarded.

The following annual share awards have been made to directors and the company

secretary of major subsidiaries of Sasol Limited:

Award date: 27 September 2021 Acceptance date: 08 October 2021 Vesting periods: 50% after 3 years and the balance after 5 years 2 100% after 3 years 3 25% - 30% of the award is subject to the achievement

of corporate performance targets to be achieved over

the 3-year performance period Class of securities: Sasol ordinary shares Nature of transaction: Annual LTI Award (off-market) Price per share: 1 R249.12 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Surname and

initials Company and designation Number of shares Total value of the transaction (ZAR) 4 Baijnath, B 2 Sasol South Africa Limited: Director

Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director 10 786 2 687 127.08 Booley, T 2 Sasol South Africa Limited: Director 10 796 2 689 624.41 Du Toit, M 3 Sasol Limited: Company Secretary

Sasol South Africa Limited: Company Secretary 6 221 1 549 933.81 Khoele, G L 3 Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director 5 479 1 365 131.39 Laxa, R M 2 Sasol South Africa Limited: Director 11 053 2 753 646.87 Mokomela, D T 3 Sasol South Africa Limited: Director 5 527 1 376 936.95 Nndwammbi, N

G 2 Sasol South Africa Limited: Director

Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director 9 242 2 302 538.26 Powys, M L 3 Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director 4 430 1 103 819.86 Stofberg, N 3 Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC: Director 7 543 1 879 354.34 Vilakazi, P M 3 Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd: Director

Sasol South Africa Limited: Director 8 322 2 073 237.96 Note 1 Strike price per share is nil. The shares were awarded at R249.12 being the closing price on 23 September 2021 . Note 4 The total transaction value is the price per share multiplied by the number of Sasol ordinary shares / ADRs awarded.

Award date: 27 September 2021 Acceptance date: 08 October 2021 Vesting periods: 50% after 3 years and the balance after 5 years

30% of the award is subject to the achievement of

corporate performance targets to be achieved over the

3 year performance period Class of securities: Sasol American Depository Receipts (ADRs) Nature of transaction: Annual LTI Award (off-market) Price per ADR 1 US$16.52 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial

Surname and

initials Company and designation Number of shares Total value of the transaction (USD) 2 Stouder, E Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC: Director 14 092 232 802.80 Note 1 Strike price per share is nil. The shares were awarded at US$16.52 being the closing price on 24 September 2021 . Note 2 The total transaction value is the price per share multiplied by the number of Sasol ordinary shares / ADRs awarded.

Clearance to deal has been obtained for all the transactions set out above in terms of

paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.



27 September 2021

Sandton



