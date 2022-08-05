Log in
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
338.61 ZAR   +0.78%
09:26aSASOL : deploys innovative technology to pinpoint emissions reduction opportunities
PU
09:16aSASOL : Yes _____ - Form 6-K
PU
08/04Sasol Fiscal Year 2022 Benefited from Higher Oil, Chemical Prices, Refining Margins
DJ
Sasol : deploys innovative technology to pinpoint emissions reduction opportunities

08/05/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Sasol's investors consist of both equity investors (those invested in the Sasol ordinary shares or the ADRs) and lenders/debt investors (banks and institutional investors lending to Sasol or investing in its issues of debt instruments such as local bonds, offshore bonds, commercial paper issues, project finance, loans and other credit facilities and convertible instruments).

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 252 B 15 083 M 15 083 M
Net income 2022 34 008 M 2 039 M 2 039 M
Net Debt 2022 73 197 M 4 388 M 4 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,40x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 213 B 12 776 M 12 776 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 28 736
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Hermanus Albertus Rossouw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED30.74%12 776
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.15%53 206
BASF SE-28.42%40 666
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-27.49%29 338
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.72%16 398
FMC CORPORATION-3.49%13 358