Sasol : donates R10m to help rebuild businesses and communities affected by...
08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Date:
05 August 2021
Johannesburg, South Africa- Sasol has committed R10 million to help rebuild businesses and communities that have been devastated by the recent unrests in South Africa, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The funds were raised through corporate donation, employee giving mobilisation and SMME support.
SasolExecutive Vice President: Human Resources and Stakeholder Relations, Charlotte Mokoena, says while the recent unrest in parts of the country was indeed cause for despair, there are signs of hope on the horizon as ordinary citizens' stand shoulder to shoulder to rebuild communities.
'One outcome of this unfortunate period is that it spurred a greater sense of shared responsibility among us. While the unrest was another blow in a prolonged pandemic, it also became a springboard for people from all walks of life to come forward and make a difference,' said Mokoena.
It is in this spirit that Sasol will be donating R10 million to impacted communities, non-profit organisations and small businesses, to help rebuild the country.
Of this,Sasol will contribute R2 million to Gift of the Givers, and the balance to other smaller non-profit organisations on the ground who are doing their best to support impacted communities, affected Sasol franchisees and SMMEs that do business with the company, and other businesses.
'As the dust begins to settle, we are seeing encouraging signs of ordinary South Africans standing together, supporting each other and showing compassion and care. These are values we embrace at Sasol and we will continue to work with civil society, business formations, government and NPOs to assist and support where we can,' said Mokoena.
