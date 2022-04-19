Sasol : donates R7,5 million towards flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal

Johannesburg, South Africa - Sasol is donating R7,5 million to support emergency relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal, following the devastating floods that have resulted in significant loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure.

Sasol Executive Vice President: Human Resources and Stakeholder Relations, Charlotte Mokoena, conveyed Sasol's deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in the wake of this disaster as well those who are separated from their family members; and/or impacted in other ways.

"Our donation will be channelled through one of our partners, the Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA), to facilitate and coordinate the disbursement of funds to various vetted relief agencies that are providing active on the ground disaster support in the province," said Mokoena.

"For Sasol, it was imperative that we stepped up swiftly to support relief efforts in the most affected areas. For this reason, working closely with the Provincial Government, different district municipalities and eThekwini Municipality, a portion of our donation will be released with immediacy for provision of necessities such as food, clothing, mattresses and blankets, while the remaining funds will go towards rebuild efforts for critical infrastructure such as schools and clinics."

Several of Sasol's employees in KwaZulu-Natal have also suffered bereavements and damage to property. To support them, Sasol has implemented a special care package, which includes special leave dispensation, salary advancement and leave encashment options to provide immediate relief and assistance. Sasol employees and their family members can also access 24/7 counselling services through the Sasol Employee Assistance Programme.

"Through Sasol for Good, our employee volunteer programme, our employees are also able to make a monetary donation to reach those who are in most need of assistance, and Sasol will match 50% of the total employee contributions received," concluded Mokoena.