Sasol : donates R7,5 million towards flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal
04/19/2022 | 07:34am EDT
Date:
19 April 2022
Johannesburg, South Africa - Sasol is donating R7,5 million to support emergency relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal, following the devastating floods that have resulted in significant loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure.
Sasol Executive Vice President: Human Resources and Stakeholder Relations, Charlotte Mokoena, conveyed Sasol's deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in the wake of this disaster as well those who are separated from their family members; and/or impacted in other ways.
"Our donation will be channelled through one of our partners, the Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA), to facilitate and coordinate the disbursement of funds to various vetted relief agencies that are providing active on the ground disaster support in the province," said Mokoena.
"For Sasol, it was imperative that we stepped up swiftly to support relief efforts in the most affected areas. For this reason, working closely with the Provincial Government, different district municipalities and eThekwini Municipality, a portion of our donation will be released with immediacy for provision of necessities such as food, clothing, mattresses and blankets, while the remaining funds will go towards rebuild efforts for critical infrastructure such as schools and clinics."
Several of Sasol's employees in KwaZulu-Natal have also suffered bereavements and damage to property. To support them, Sasol has implemented a special care package, which includes special leave dispensation, salary advancement and leave encashment options to provide immediate relief and assistance. Sasol employees and their family members can also access 24/7 counselling services through the Sasol Employee Assistance Programme.
"Through Sasol for Good, our employee volunteer programme, our employees are also able to make a monetary donation to reach those who are in most need of assistance, and Sasol will match 50% of the total employee contributions received," concluded Mokoena.
Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts that relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, developments and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exchange rate fluctuations, volume growth, increases in market share, total shareholder return, executing our growth projects (including LCCP), oil and gas reserves and cost reductions, including in connection with our BPEP, RP and our business performance outlook. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour", "target", "forecast" and "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 28 August 2018 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider both these factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Please note: One billion is defined as one thousand million. bbl - barrel, bscf - billion standard cubic feet, mmscf - million standard cubic feet, oil references brent crude, mmboe - million barrels oil equivalent. All references to years refer to the financial year 30 June. Any reference to a calendar year is prefaced by the word "calendar".