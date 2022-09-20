Sasol : statement on criminal charges pertaining to Secunda Operations environmental management

On Wednesday, 27 July 2022, the National Prosecuting Authority served Sasol with a summons instituting criminal proceedings. The charges relate to historical aspects of environmental management at its Secunda Operations.

The summons follows an investigation by the National Environmental Management Inspectorate (EMI), as an agency of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). Sasol fully cooperated with the authorities in this investigation.

The first appearance in the matter was in the Secunda Magistrate's Court on 20 September 2022. The matter was postponed to 13 January 2023 for further investigation by the State, while Sasol awaits the docket.