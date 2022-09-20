Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
312.49 ZAR   +0.47%
04:30aSASOL : statement on criminal charges pertaining to Secunda Operations environmental management
PU
09/15SASOL : SA's technical teachers, researchers and policymakers converge to discuss their readiness to impart skills of the future
PU
09/09SASOL : 2022 Sasol GRI Index
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : statement on criminal charges pertaining to Secunda Operations environmental management

09/20/2022 | 04:30am EDT
On Wednesday, 27 July 2022, the National Prosecuting Authority served Sasol with a summons instituting criminal proceedings. The charges relate to historical aspects of environmental management at its Secunda Operations.

The summons follows an investigation by the National Environmental Management Inspectorate (EMI), as an agency of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). Sasol fully cooperated with the authorities in this investigation.

The first appearance in the matter was in the Secunda Magistrate's Court on 20 September 2022. The matter was postponed to 13 January 2023 for further investigation by the State, while Sasol awaits the docket.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 08:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
