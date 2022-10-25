Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
298.80 ZAR   +2.58%
03:43aSasol : statement on fraudulent Facebook profile
PU
10/20Sasol Limited Down Over 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/20Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sasol : statement on fraudulent Facebook profile

10/25/2022 | 03:43am EDT
Sasol is aware of racial comments made on Facebook by an individual claiming to be employed by Sasol. These comments were made in relation to a recent tragic story involving two missing individuals in the Western Cape.

Sasol can confirm that the individual represented in the profile, "Mbali Mazibuko", is not employed by Sasol nor by any of our franchisee retail sites.

It's very unfortunate that our name is being fraudulently used by this individual for their own ends on a shocking story.

Sasol's digital team has escalated this matter to Facebook and we are encouraging people, as far as they have access to the platform, to also report the content and the profile to have it shutdown soonest.

Disclaimer

Sasol Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
