Sasol : statement on fraudulent Facebook profile

Sasol is aware of racial comments made on Facebook by an individual claiming to be employed by Sasol. These comments were made in relation to a recent tragic story involving two missing individuals in the Western Cape.

Sasol can confirm that the individual represented in the profile, "Mbali Mazibuko", is not employed by Sasol nor by any of our franchisee retail sites.

It's very unfortunate that our name is being fraudulently used by this individual for their own ends on a shocking story.

Sasol's digital team has escalated this matter to Facebook and we are encouraging people, as far as they have access to the platform, to also report the content and the profile to have it shutdown soonest.