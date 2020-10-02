Log in
SASOL LIMITED

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
Sasol to Sell Interest in Louisiana Operations for $2 Billion

10/02/2020 | 01:53am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Sasol Ltd. said Friday that it would sell its 50% interest at the Lccp Base Chemicals Business in Louisiana to a subsidiary of LyondellBasell Industries NV for $2 billion, and that the transaction is expected to be implemented before the end of 2020.

The South Africa-based petrochemical and energy company said its subsidiary Sasol Chemicals USA LLC entered into a suite of agreements and term sheets with LyondellBasell LC Offtake LLC that also includes the sale of the portion of the Lake Charles property from which it operates, and the creation of a 50-50 joint venture in relation to those assets.

The company said the transaction requires the approval of more than 50% of shareholder votes, and voting at a general meeting. It said a circular will be delivered in due course.

Sasol said the transaction will represent a significant step toward reducing its net debt and help accelerate its shift toward its Future Sasol Strategy.

The company said that under the agreement it will retain ownership and operatorship of the U.S. performance chemicals business, the other legacy base chemicals assets at Lake Charles, and the remainder of the Lake Charles property.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.25% 474.46 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1643.36 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. -3.33% 68.14 Delayed Quote.-27.88%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.29% 157.73 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
SASOL LIMITED -0.83% 128.5 End-of-day quote.-57.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 12 402 M 12 402 M
Net income 2021 6 204 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2021 135 B 8 147 M 8 147 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80 494 M 4 831 M 4 841 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 30 670
Free-Float 84,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Chairman
Paul Victor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marius Brand Executive VP-Sustainability & Technology
Colin Beggs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SASOL LIMITED-57.66%4 831
BASF SE-23.73%55 411
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.13.47%53 893
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-15.06%40 016
ROYAL DSM N.V.25.19%28 946
FMC CORPORATION6.10%13 370
