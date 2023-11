JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African petrochemical company Sasol said on Monday that Sipho Nkosi had stepped down as non-executive director and chairman of the board, effective Nov. 10.

The resignation comes as "he was concerned that some of his business interests may be perceived to place him in conflict with the interests of Sasol," the company said in a statement.

Stephen Westwell, a non-executive and lead independent director, was appointed pro tem chairman of the board from Nov 11, the statement said.

