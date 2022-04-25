Stocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears

* MSCI's EM stocks index in correction territory
* China equities touch 2-year lows on lockdown fears
* South Africa's Sasol tumbles on flood impact warning
* Indonesia's government bonds fall on palm oil ban
April 25 (Reuters) - Concerns that Beijing could join
Shanghai in a strict COVID-19 lockdown hammered Chinese shares
on Monday, dragging the MSCI's index for emerging market stocks
into correction territory.
The index was last down 2.5% in its worst one-day
percentage fall since mid-March, leaving it 10% below its early
April peak, after China's stocks closed nearly 5%
lower at a two-year low. The Shanghai composite index
shed 5.1%.
China's commercial hub, Shanghai, entered its fourth week of
a harsh lockdown, with Beijing fearing similar curbs after the
emergence of COVID-19 cases.
Worries remain over the impact on China's economy, with both
the onshore and offshore yuan hitting their
weakest levels since April 2021.
"I think we're in for a tough time in emerging markets,"
said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB.
"With U.S. rates going up, China growth worries and the war
in Ukraine - factors like these will weigh on risk sentiment in
emerging markets at least for the coming months."
Indonesia's government banned the export of palm oil last
week, putting the rupiah on track for its steepest drop
since June 2021. Dollar-denominated bonds also fell more than 1
cent to their lowest since early 2020 when the pandemic spread.
"It will have an impact and it will cause worries about
rising food inflation and rising food shortages, especially in
Northern Africa and also in the Middle East," Hammarlund said.
Emerging markets have come under pressure as developed
markets like the United States look set for more aggressive
monetary-policy tightening cycles to combat inflationary
pressures.
Money markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates by a half point at the next two meetings, lifting
the dollar to two-year highs versus its rivals.
Currencies of emerging market exporters such as South
Africa's rand, Brazil's real , Colombia's
peso, had outperformed those of non-exporters as Russia's
invasion of Ukraine triggered a commodity price rally, which has
cooled in recent days and proven to be a short term boost.
The MSCI's EM currencies index fell by 0.7%
against the greenback amid general risk-aversion on Monday.
South Africa's rand fell 0.4%, down for the eighth straight
session, while stocks in the region tumbled 3.2% as
they eyed their worst day since early March.
Markets in Africa's most industrialized economy were
pummelled last week as floods devastated the KwaZulu-Natal
province, killing more than 400 people and causing at least 10
billion rand ($656 million) of damage.
South Africa's Sasol fell more than 5% as it
declared force majeure on the export of certain chemical
products due to the floods, possibly affecting its
fourth-quarter volume outlook.
Turkey's lira dipped 0.2%, while Russia's onshore
rouble firmed against the dollar, helped by tax
payments that companies are due to make this week, ahead of a
central bank rate decision on Friday.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amal Sudheer in Bengaluru;
Additiona reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by
Alexander Smith and Hugh Lawson)