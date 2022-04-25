Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sasol Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   ZAE000006896

SASOL LIMITED

(SOL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-21
381.56 ZAR   -0.96%
06:49aStocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears
RE
05:11aShares slip as Beijing lockdown fears drag China stocks lower
RE
01:19aSASOL : Production and Sales Metrics for the nine months ended 31 March 2022; Hedging Update
PU
Stocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
* MSCI's EM stocks index in correction territory

* China equities touch 2-year lows on lockdown fears

* South Africa's Sasol tumbles on flood impact warning

* Indonesia's government bonds fall on palm oil ban

April 25 (Reuters) - Concerns that Beijing could join Shanghai in a strict COVID-19 lockdown hammered Chinese shares on Monday, dragging the MSCI's index for emerging market stocks into correction territory.

The index was last down 2.5% in its worst one-day percentage fall since mid-March, leaving it 10% below its early April peak, after China's stocks closed nearly 5% lower at a two-year low. The Shanghai composite index shed 5.1%.

China's commercial hub, Shanghai, entered its fourth week of a harsh lockdown, with Beijing fearing similar curbs after the emergence of COVID-19 cases.

Worries remain over the impact on China's economy, with both the onshore and offshore yuan hitting their weakest levels since April 2021.

"I think we're in for a tough time in emerging markets," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB.

"With U.S. rates going up, China growth worries and the war in Ukraine - factors like these will weigh on risk sentiment in emerging markets at least for the coming months."

Indonesia's government banned the export of palm oil last week, putting the rupiah on track for its steepest drop since June 2021. Dollar-denominated bonds also fell more than 1 cent to their lowest since early 2020 when the pandemic spread.

"It will have an impact and it will cause worries about rising food inflation and rising food shortages, especially in Northern Africa and also in the Middle East," Hammarlund said.

Emerging markets have come under pressure as developed markets like the United States look set for more aggressive monetary-policy tightening cycles to combat inflationary pressures.

Money markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a half point at the next two meetings, lifting the dollar to two-year highs versus its rivals.

Currencies of emerging market exporters such as South Africa's rand, Brazil's real , Colombia's peso, had outperformed those of non-exporters as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a commodity price rally, which has cooled in recent days and proven to be a short term boost.

The MSCI's EM currencies index fell by 0.7% against the greenback amid general risk-aversion on Monday.

South Africa's rand fell 0.4%, down for the eighth straight session, while stocks in the region tumbled 3.2% as they eyed their worst day since early March.

Markets in Africa's most industrialized economy were pummelled last week as floods devastated the KwaZulu-Natal province, killing more than 400 people and causing at least 10 billion rand ($656 million) of damage.

South Africa's Sasol fell more than 5% as it declared force majeure on the export of certain chemical products due to the floods, possibly affecting its fourth-quarter volume outlook.

Turkey's lira dipped 0.2%, while Russia's onshore rouble firmed against the dollar, helped by tax payments that companies are due to make this week, ahead of a central bank rate decision on Friday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amal Sudheer in Bengaluru; Additiona reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Alexander Smith and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.85% 1.2721 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.30% 0.78359 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.05% 1446.5 End-of-day quote.30.88%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.95% 535.81 Real-time Quote.0.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.76% 1.07282 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013039 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.15% 101.633 Delayed Quote.35.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.42% 0.65946 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.20% 171.7 Real-time Quote.-0.74%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -5.05% 3453.81 Real-time Quote.-19.00%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -4.56% 3387.7 Real-time Quote.-15.41%
SASOL LIMITED -0.96% 381.56 End-of-day quote.47.32%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 1.05% 6.5911 Delayed Quote.2.65%
WTI -2.95% 97.515 Delayed Quote.34.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 15 497 M 15 497 M
Net income 2022 31 591 M 2 024 M 2 024 M
Net Debt 2022 70 893 M 4 541 M 4 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,49x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 240 B 15 358 M 15 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 28 736
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SASOL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sasol Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SASOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 381,56 ZAR
Average target price 385,56 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood Grobler President, CEO & Executive Director
Paul Victor SVP-Financial Control Services
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Westwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina Matyumza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SASOL LIMITED47.32%15 358
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-10.79%57 348
BASF SE-15.31%50 986
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-16.70%34 219
FMC CORPORATION20.69%16 697
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.47%16 120