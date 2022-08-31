Log in
PUBLICATION OF SASOL'S SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS

08/31/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following reports covering Sasol's financial year ended 30 June 2022 have been published on the Sasol website:

  1. Integrated Report;
  2. Sustainability Report;
  3. Climate Change Report;
  4. Annual financial statements; and
  5. Annual report on Form 20-F.

Sasol's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022, on which PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. expressed an unmodified opinion, were published on 23 August 2022. 

Sasol's annual report on Form 20-F, which includes the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 and contain no changes to the version published on 23 August 2022, was filed with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today and is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

Copies of all the aforementioned reports can be obtained free of charge by downloading copies from the Company's website, https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre or by requesting copies from Sasol Investor Relations by means of either:

For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
investor.relations@sasol.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/publication-of-sasols-suite-of-annual-reports-301615696.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited


© PRNewswire 2022
