Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Satellogic Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SATL   VGG7823S1011

SATELLOGIC INC.

(SATL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-20
3.000 USD   +0.33%
08:03aSatellogic to Attend 35th Annual ROTH Conference March 12-14, 2023
BU
01/17Satellogic to Participate in Global Industry Conferences in January and February
BU
01/04Satellogic Deploys Four Satellites for Albania
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Satellogic to Attend 35th Annual ROTH Conference March 12-14, 2023

02/28/2023 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data collection, today announced it has been invited to attend the 35th Annual ROTH Conference to be held on March 12-14, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

Satellogic’s Chief Financial Officer, Rick Dunn, and Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, Ryan Driver, will attend the event in-person where they will participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company’s strategic initiatives and upcoming milestones.

35th Annual ROTH Conference
Date: March 12-14, 2023
Format: In-person one-on-one meetings
Attendees: Rick Dunn, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Driver, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, at Satellogic.
Conference Website: Click here

For more information on 35th Annual ROTH Conference, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to SATL@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images and analytics to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic and include statements concerning Satellogic’s strategies, Satellogic’s future opportunities, and the commercial and governmental applications for Satellogic’s technology. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by, an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Satellogic’s ability to scale its constellation of satellites and to do so on Satellogic’s projected timeframe and in accordance with projected costs, (ii) Satellogic’s ability to continue to meet image quality expectations, to continue to enhance the capability of its network of satellites and to continue to offer superior unit economics, (iii) Satellogic’s ability to become or remain an industry leader, (iv) the number of commercial applications for Satellogic’s products and services, (v) Satellogic’s ability to address all commercial applications for satellite imagery, changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Satellogic operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Satellogic’s business, (vi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (vii) the risk of downturns in the commercial launch services, satellite and spacecraft industry, (viii) the risk that Satellogic and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Satellogic’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (ix) the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (x) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Satellogic’s products and services, and (xi) the risk that Satellogic is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SATELLOGIC INC.
08:03aSatellogic to Attend 35th Annual ROTH Conference March 12-14, 2023
BU
01/17Satellogic to Participate in Global Industry Conferences in January and February
BU
01/04Satellogic Deploys Four Satellites for Albania
MT
01/04Satellogic Announces Successful Expansion of Aleph-1 Constellation Following SpaceX Tra..
BU
01/04Satellogic Announces Successful Expansion of Aleph-1 Constellation Following Spacex Tra..
CI
2022Satellogic Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Satellogic Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023
CI
2022Satellogic Provides Business Update
BU
2022Satellogic Signs Letter of Intent With Mexican Space Agency for Earth Observation Progr..
MT
2022Satellogic Signs Letter of Intent with Mexico's Space Agency for Dedicated Satellite Ea..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SATELLOGIC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,25  - -
Net income 2021 -118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 265 M 265 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart SATELLOGIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Satellogic Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emiliano Kargieman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Dunn Chief Financial Officer
Steven Terner Mnuchin Non-Executive Chairman
Gerardo Gabriel Richarte Chief Information Security Officer
Aviv Cohen Chief Operating Officer & Chief of Staff
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SATELLOGIC INC.-1.64%265
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.98%10 184
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.13.85%5 046
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED25.45%3 350
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.13%3 260
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.62%3 213