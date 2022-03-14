Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Satellogic Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SATL   VGG7823S1011

SATELLOGIC INC.

(SATL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Satellogic to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/14/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced today it will participate in the following investor conferences during March: the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference taking place March 14-15, 2022 in Palm Beach, FL, and the Bank of America Space, Transportation, Aviation, and Autos Research Summit (STAARS) taking place March 20-22 in Park City, UT.

Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Time: 4:20 p.m. Eastern time
Location: Palm Beach, FL
Webcast: https://kvgo.com/deutsche-bank/panel-eye-in-the-sky-march-2022

Matt Tirman, President of Satellogic NA, will participate in the panel discussion, Eye in the Sky, on March 15 at 4:20 p.m. ET. The panel discussion webcast will be available for viewing here.

For more information on the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, please contact a Deutsche Bank representative or visit the conference web site here.

Bank of America Space, Transportation, Aviation, and Autos Research Summit (STAARS)
Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern time (10:15 a.m. Mountain time)
Location: Park City, UT

Matt Tirman, President of Satellogic NA, will participate in the panel discussion, Satellites, Earth Observation & Space Infrastructure, on March 21 at 12:15 p.m. ET (10:15 a.m. MT).

For more information on the Bank of America Space, Transportation, Aviation, and Autos Research Summit (STAARS), please contact a Bank of America Securities representative.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated Earth Observation (“EO”) platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images and analytics to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com


Managers and Directors
Emiliano Kargieman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Dunn Chief Financial Officer
Steven Terner Mnuchin Non-Executive Chairman
Gerardo Gabriel Richarte Chief Information Security Officer
Aviv Cohen Chief Operating Officer & Chief of Staff
