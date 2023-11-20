Communiqué officiel de SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC.

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (“Satellos” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MSCL) (OTCQB: MSCLF), a public biotech company developing new small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscle diseases and disorders, announced today that management will present and participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 28-30 in New York City.

Mr. Frank Gleeson, Co-founder and CEO of Satellos, will provide a corporate presentation on Wednesday November 29 at 9:10 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference along with Ms. Elizabeth Williams, CFO of Satellos. To access a webcast of the presentation, live or for 90 days after the event, please click here.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a publicly traded biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has incorporated breakthrough research in muscle stem cell polarity into a proprietary discovery platform, called MyoReGenXTM, to identify degenerative muscle diseases where deficits in this process affect muscle regeneration and are amenable to therapeutic intervention. With this platform, Satellos is building a pipeline of novel therapeutics to correct muscle stem cell polarity and promote the body’s innate muscle repair and regeneration process. The Company’s lead program is an oral, small molecule drug candidate in development as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

