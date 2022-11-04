Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Satia Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539201   INE170E01023

SATIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(539201)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
151.70 INR   +3.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Satia Industries : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/04/2022 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Satia Industries Limited

Q2 FY 23 Earnings Conference Call"

October 31, 2022

MANAGEMENT: MR. R.K. BHANDARI - JOINT MANAGING

DIRECTOR, SATIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MR. RACHIT NAGPAL - CFO, SATIA INDUSTRIES

LIMITED

Page 1 of 13

Satia Industries Limited

October 31, 2022

Moderator:

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY'23 Earnings Conference

Call of Satia Industries Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the

listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the

presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call,

please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please

note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr.

Diwakar Pingle from EY Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Diwakar Pingle:

Thank you, Stephen. Good afternoon, good evening friends. Welcome to the Q2 and

H1 FY'23 Earnings Call of Satia Industries Limited. To take you through the results

and answer your questions today, we have the top management team from Satia,

represented by Mr. R.K. Bhandari, who is the Joint Managing Director; and Mr.

Rachit Nagpal, who is the CFO. Please note that we have sent out the press release

and the financials to all of you. The presentation link for the present quarter has

already been uploaded on the BSE website. In case, if you don't have it, you could

write to the IR team at EY and we would be happy to send it over to you. Before we

start, I'd like to say that everything that is said on this call that reflects any outlook

for the future, or which can be construed as forward-looking statement must be

viewed in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties that we face. These

uncertainties and risks are included but not limited to what we mentioned in the

prospectus and subsequently in annual reports, which you can find on our website.

With that said, I'll now hand over the call to Mr. Bhandari. Over to you, Mr.

Bhandari.

Rajinder Bhandari:

Yes. Mr. Rachit, I think will give the introduction.

Rachit Nagpal:

Yes. Thank you, sir. A very good evening, and I welcome all the participants. Hope

you have gone through our financial results earnings updates for Q2 and 6 months

ending financial year '23.

Our company is an agro and wood-based paper pulp paper producing company, and

it's fully backward integrated. Our locational advantage is in the wheat belt of India,

ensure year around availability of raw material and our in-housestate-of-the-art

clean energy production capability ensures cheap power availability throughout the

year. Further, the caustic soda recovery facilities and eucalyptus plantation based on

Karnal technology helped us in lowering cost and managing their water discharges in

a clean and efficient way.

I'm happy to announce that we delivered strong performance for Q2 FY'23 with our

highest ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA and healthy growth on both Q-on-Q and

year-on-year basis. Revenues for the quarter was at INR4,593 million, up 146%

year-on-year on the back of increase in sale realization and sale volume, which has

grown at almost 50%. We continue to realize the benefit of our new plant, which

went operational in Feb 2022. The demand looks strong, evident from our robust

order book. Despite of the external headwinds faced by the industry, we were able to

steer through these challenges and the company continued its growth trajectory and

made steady progress by focusing on customers. EBITDA margin has improved to

20.14% during the quarter from 16.74% in the last quarter on back of better sales

realization, stable raw material pricing environment and advantage of our increased

capacity. PAT grew up by 151% in Q2 financial year '23 at INR508 million as

compared to Q2 financial year '22. For H1 financial year '23, income from operations

stood at INR8,763 million, an increase of 132% year-on-year. EBITDA for the

period grew by 89% to INR1,623 million. PAT grew up by 92% to INR 811 million.

During the period, our debt equity has also improved to 0.51x from 0.57x in previous

period, which is at a very comfortable situation. With this, I request the floor for any

questions on the same or about the company. Thank you.

Moderator:

The first question is from the line of Ayush Agarwal from Mittal Analytics. Please go

ahead.

Ayush Agarwal:

Good afternoon, sir, thank you for the opportunity. I hope I'm audible.

Congratulations on a good set of numbers. So, my first question is on our CapEx that

we had done as 300 tonnes per day capacity, including pulping and everything. So,

Page 2 of 13

Satia Industries Limited

October 31, 2022

what is the status on the pulping capacity given that our material cost is still very

high, where are we in the pulping expansion?

Rajinder Bhandari:

The CapEx that we had done is complete. The only part that is left out is the

expansion in the wood pulping capacity. So, the additional wood pulping capacity

will be operational by January 2023. Rest all is complete.

Ayush Agarwal:

Given that earlier we used to use most of in-house pulp and right now, because wood

pulping hasn't expanded yet, so we are using wastepaper, right? Is that why our

material cost is higher than our past gross margin?

Rajinder Bhandari:

Yes. Slightly, yes, that is one of the reasons. Yes, you are right.

Ayush Agarwal:

Okay. So apart from wood pulping, everything has come online. So sir, when we

look at our balance sheet for H1, we see that we have done a large expansion in the

last 6 months. So we have spent around INR90crore in H1 of this year. So what has

this expansion been towards?

Rajinder Bhandari:

That has been more or less on the wood pulping capacity only because earlier we

were planning to take it from 160 tonnes to 250 tonnes. But later on, that capacity is

now planned to go to almost 300 tonnes because the raw material prices of even

wheat straw, which earlier used to be in the range of INR5,000 to INR6,000 per

tonne have increased exorbitantly. And to reduce dependence upon wheat straw pulp

alone in a major way, we have planned to increase our wood pulping capacity to 350

tonnes. So other element, I think, Rachit will tell you what else is there.

Rachit Nagpal:

Yes, sir, almost INR45 crore to INR50 crore-related to the CapEx towards this

pulping capacity. INR10 crore is for some paper machine parts and rest is the routine

Capex.

Ayush Agarwal:

Understood. So including this, what is our total CapEx that we have done on this

expansion? And what can be the benefit of this INR45 crore, INR50 crore that we

have done on wood pulping capacity?

Rachit Nagpal:

Yes, the total CapEx is around INR67 crore for this pulping capacity. The payback

period of this capex is around 1.5 to 2 years. Currently we are using batch system for

our existing pulp making and after this capacity extension, there will be continued

digesters which will allow continuous pulping. So our wood capacity will increase

from existing 160 tonnes to 300 tonnes from this technology of pulping. Our wood

capacity will increase by this new advancement.

Rajinder Bhandari:

Yes. I would like to add here that it will, number one, reduce steam consumption on

the wood pulping from existing 3 tonne to almost 1, 1.5 tonne, which could lead to

savings of almost to INR15 crore to INR20 crore every year, number one. Number

two, with increase in wood pulping capacity, we would be saving that additional cost

of almost INR10,000 per tonnes on wastepaper cost. So that will be second major

advantage.

Moderator:

The next question is from the line of Rajiv Mehta from Yes Securities. Please go

ahead.

Rajiv Mehta:

Sir, congratulations on a very good performance. So sir, my first question is on the

average selling price in second quarter? And what was it in the first quarter?

Rajinder Bhandari:

Our average sales price in the second quarter was almost INR87,000 per tonne, while

it was INR78,600 per tonne in the first quarter. The main reason for the lower

realization in the first quarter was, as we have been telling on our previous calls also

because we do government business. So we were carrying certain old government

orders with us, which we executed in the first quarter, mainly. So that was one

reason for the lower average utilization in the first quarter.

Rajiv Mehta:

Sir, what will be our sales breakup between such tenders where the pricing is slightly

sticky and fixed? And maybe outside of those tenders, which is more market-

Page 3 of 13

Satia Industries Limited

October 31, 2022

determined pricing. Is there a rough breakup of our sales so that we can understand

how the pricing will move for us in the coming quarters?

Rajinder Bhandari:

Yes, like in the first 6 months, we did almost 100,000 tonnes. So we supplied almost

36,000 tonnes to be exact to the government sector. So normally, as previously, it is

in the range of 40% to 60%. 40% is government business 60% is the open market

business.

Rajiv Mehta:

And typically, what is the pricing difference between the two? So is it a fixed supply

rate of time in a government tender? And what is the tenure of the tender typically?

Rajinder Bhandari:

Normally, tender tenure is 1 year, but practically, all supplies once the order is

placed happens within 4 to 5 months. So whatever is the existing price at that

moment when we file that tender, normally, we have to carry that in the tender to

win any order. Because if you think that yes, okay, today we will buy INR5,000

unnecessary and then quote a tender from the present existing price level. So that is

difficult to get. So sometimes you win on that, sometimes you lose on that. So you

average out. Like in COVID period, we had very good time while others even big

players were running at almost 60%,70%, we were running at 117%. And our

margins were still intact because of this only. So it plays both ways, yes.

Moderator:

The next question is from the line of Anika Mittal from Nvest Research. Please go

ahead.

Anika Mittal:

Sir, my first question is on the current capacity utilization. Sir, what is the current

capacity utilization for quarter 2 financial year '23?

Rajinder Bhandari:

Yes. Our total installed capacity as on date is 205,000 tonnes. Overall, we will be

saving almost 105% in this year. But if we look at the previous year, we have been

doing on the old capacity almost 135,000 tonnes. And the new capacity that we have

added of 100,000 tonne, that capacity will be using 75% to 80%. So next year, there

is a margin of using that 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes additional production coming to

the total volume.

Anika Mittal:

Okay. Sir, my next question is, what is the export percentage in quarter 2 financial

year '23 and the earlier quarter, quarter 1?

Rajinder Bhandari:

Our export direct and indirect is in the range of 10% of the total sales, and it is likely

to continue in the future also.

Anika Mittal:

Okay. My last question is, sir, we have seen trends of increase in demand from

Europe due to financial crisis they are going on because paper manufacturing is also

an energy-intensive business and the prices in Europe are impacting energy in terms

of businesses. So are we seeing any trend of demand from there?

Rajinder Bhandari:

Will you repeat the question once again, please?

Anika Mittal:

There are energy crisis going on in Europe. And due to the high energy intensive

manufacturing facilities have been shutting down. So I think, as per my knowledge,

paper manufacturing is also an energy-intensive business. So are we seeing any

export demand from Europe side due to this ongoing crisis?

Rajinder Bhandari:

Actually, enquiries do come from Europe, but normally they do not mature. And

energy crisis like you said it's energy intensive so coal definitely is high price at the

moment. But since we are using rice husk and rice straw. Rice straw is the cheapest

fuel at the moment available, which is costing us almost INR2,000 per tonne only,

where husk prices is in the range of, as on date, INR7,000 to INR8,000 per tonne.

And so that is why, as far as energy cost effect is there, it is minimal on our unit

because of the use of rice straw to that stand to 50% of our fuel cost.

Anika Mittal:

Sir, I'm asking about export demand actually.

Page 4 of 13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Satia Industries Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 928 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 1 007 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 4 182 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 15 170 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 012
Free-Float 15,7%
Income Statement Evolution
