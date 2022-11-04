Satia Industries : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Satia Industries Limited

October 31, 2022

determined pricing. Is there a rough breakup of our sales so that we can understand

how the pricing will move for us in the coming quarters?

Rajinder Bhandari: Yes, like in the first 6 months, we did almost 100,000 tonnes. So we supplied almost

36,000 tonnes to be exact to the government sector. So normally, as previously, it is

in the range of 40% to 60%. 40% is government business 60% is the open market

business.

Rajiv Mehta: And typically, what is the pricing difference between the two? So is it a fixed supply

rate of time in a government tender? And what is the tenure of the tender typically?

Rajinder Bhandari: Normally, tender tenure is 1 year, but practically, all supplies once the order is

placed happens within 4 to 5 months. So whatever is the existing price at that

moment when we file that tender, normally, we have to carry that in the tender to

win any order. Because if you think that yes, okay, today we will buy INR5,000

unnecessary and then quote a tender from the present existing price level. So that is

difficult to get. So sometimes you win on that, sometimes you lose on that. So you

average out. Like in COVID period, we had very good time while others even big

players were running at almost 60%,70%, we were running at 117%. And our

margins were still intact because of this only. So it plays both ways, yes.

Anika Mittal: Sir, my first question is on the current capacity utilization. Sir, what is the current

capacity utilization for quarter 2 financial year '23?

Rajinder Bhandari: Yes. Our total installed capacity as on date is 205,000 tonnes. Overall, we will be

saving almost 105% in this year. But if we look at the previous year, we have been

doing on the old capacity almost 135,000 tonnes. And the new capacity that we have

added of 100,000 tonne, that capacity will be using 75% to 80%. So next year, there

is a margin of using that 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes additional production coming to

the total volume.

Anika Mittal: Okay. Sir, my next question is, what is the export percentage in quarter 2 financial

year '23 and the earlier quarter, quarter 1?

Rajinder Bhandari: Our export direct and indirect is in the range of 10% of the total sales, and it is likely

to continue in the future also.

Anika Mittal: Okay. My last question is, sir, we have seen trends of increase in demand from

Europe due to financial crisis they are going on because paper manufacturing is also

an energy-intensive business and the prices in Europe are impacting energy in terms

of businesses. So are we seeing any trend of demand from there?

Rajinder Bhandari: Will you repeat the question once again, please?

Anika Mittal: There are energy crisis going on in Europe. And due to the high energy intensive

manufacturing facilities have been shutting down. So I think, as per my knowledge,

paper manufacturing is also an energy-intensive business. So are we seeing any

export demand from Europe side due to this ongoing crisis?

Rajinder Bhandari: Actually, enquiries do come from Europe, but normally they do not mature. And

energy crisis like you said it's energy intensive so coal definitely is high price at the

moment. But since we are using rice husk and rice straw. Rice straw is the cheapest

fuel at the moment available, which is costing us almost INR2,000 per tonne only,

where husk prices is in the range of, as on date, INR7,000 to INR8,000 per tonne.

And so that is why, as far as energy cost effect is there, it is minimal on our unit

because of the use of rice straw to that stand to 50% of our fuel cost.