Satia Industries : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
"Satia Industries Limited
Q2 FY 23 Earnings Conference Call"
October 31, 2022
MANAGEMENT : MR . R.K. BHANDARI - JOINT MANAGING
DIRECTOR , SATIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
MR . RACHIT NAGPAL - CFO, SATIA INDUSTRIES
LIMITED
Satia Industries Limited
October 31, 2022
Moderator:
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY'23 Earnings Conference
Call of Satia Industries Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the
listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the
presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call,
please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please
note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr.
Diwakar Pingle from EY Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Diwakar Pingle:
Thank you, Stephen. Good afternoon, good evening friends. Welcome to the Q2 and
H1 FY'23 Earnings Call of Satia Industries Limited. To take you through the results
and answer your questions today, we have the top management team from Satia,
represented by Mr. R.K. Bhandari, who is the Joint Managing Director; and Mr.
Rachit Nagpal, who is the CFO. Please note that we have sent out the press release
and the financials to all of you. The presentation link for the present quarter has
already been uploaded on the BSE website. In case, if you don't have it, you could
write to the IR team at EY and we would be happy to send it over to you. Before we
start, I'd like to say that everything that is said on this call that reflects any outlook
for the future, or which can be construed as forward-looking statement must be
viewed in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties that we face. These
uncertainties and risks are included but not limited to what we mentioned in the
prospectus and subsequently in annual reports, which you can find on our website.
With that said, I'll now hand over the call to Mr. Bhandari. Over to you, Mr.
Bhandari.
Rajinder Bhandari:
Yes. Mr. Rachit, I think will give the introduction.
Rachit Nagpal:
Yes. Thank you, sir. A very good evening, and I welcome all the participants. Hope
you have gone through our financial results earnings updates for Q2 and 6 months
ending financial year '23.
Our company is an agro and wood-based paper pulp paper producing company, and
it's fully backward integrated. Our locational advantage is in the wheat belt of India,
ensure year around availability of raw material and our in-housestate-of-the-art
clean energy production capability ensures cheap power availability throughout the
year. Further, the caustic soda recovery facilities and eucalyptus plantation based on
Karnal technology helped us in lowering cost and managing their water discharges in
a clean and efficient way.
I'm happy to announce that we delivered strong performance for Q2 FY'23 with our
highest ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA and healthy growth on both Q-on-Q and
year-on-year basis. Revenues for the quarter was at INR4,593 million, up 146%
year-on-year on the back of increase in sale realization and sale volume, which has
grown at almost 50%. We continue to realize the benefit of our new plant, which
went operational in Feb 2022. The demand looks strong, evident from our robust
order book. Despite of the external headwinds faced by the industry, we were able to
steer through these challenges and the company continued its growth trajectory and
made steady progress by focusing on customers. EBITDA margin has improved to
20.14% during the quarter from 16.74% in the last quarter on back of better sales
realization, stable raw material pricing environment and advantage of our increased
capacity. PAT grew up by 151% in Q2 financial year '23 at INR508 million as
compared to Q2 financial year '22. For H1 financial year '23, income from operations
stood at INR8,763 million, an increase of 132% year-on-year. EBITDA for the
period grew by 89% to INR1,623 million. PAT grew up by 92% to INR 811 million.
During the period, our debt equity has also improved to 0.51x from 0.57x in previous
period, which is at a very comfortable situation. With this, I request the floor for any
questions on the same or about the company. Thank you.
Moderator:
The first question is from the line of Ayush Agarwal from Mittal Analytics. Please go
ahead.
Ayush Agarwal:
Good afternoon, sir, thank you for the opportunity. I hope I'm audible.
Congratulations on a good set of numbers. So, my first question is on our CapEx that
we had done as 300 tonnes per day capacity, including pulping and everything. So,
Satia Industries Limited
October 31, 2022
what is the status on the pulping capacity given that our material cost is still very
high, where are we in the pulping expansion?
Rajinder Bhandari:
The CapEx that we had done is complete. The only part that is left out is the
expansion in the wood pulping capacity. So, the additional wood pulping capacity
will be operational by January 2023. Rest all is complete.
Ayush Agarwal:
Given that earlier we used to use most of in-house pulp and right now, because wood
pulping hasn't expanded yet, so we are using wastepaper, right? Is that why our
material cost is higher than our past gross margin?
Rajinder Bhandari:
Yes. Slightly, yes, that is one of the reasons. Yes, you are right.
Ayush Agarwal:
Okay. So apart from wood pulping, everything has come online. So sir, when we
look at our balance sheet for H1, we see that we have done a large expansion in the
last 6 months. So we have spent around INR90crore in H1 of this year. So what has
this expansion been towards?
Rajinder Bhandari:
That has been more or less on the wood pulping capacity only because earlier we
were planning to take it from 160 tonnes to 250 tonnes. But later on, that capacity is
now planned to go to almost 300 tonnes because the raw material prices of even
wheat straw, which earlier used to be in the range of INR5,000 to INR6,000 per
tonne have increased exorbitantly. And to reduce dependence upon wheat straw pulp
alone in a major way, we have planned to increase our wood pulping capacity to 350
tonnes. So other element, I think, Rachit will tell you what else is there.
Rachit Nagpal:
Yes, sir, almost INR45 crore to INR50 crore-related to the CapEx towards this
pulping capacity. INR10 crore is for some paper machine parts and rest is the routine
Capex.
Ayush Agarwal:
Understood. So including this, what is our total CapEx that we have done on this
expansion? And what can be the benefit of this INR45 crore, INR50 crore that we
have done on wood pulping capacity?
Rachit Nagpal:
Yes, the total CapEx is around INR67 crore for this pulping capacity. The payback
period of this capex is around 1.5 to 2 years. Currently we are using batch system for
our existing pulp making and after this capacity extension, there will be continued
digesters which will allow continuous pulping. So our wood capacity will increase
from existing 160 tonnes to 300 tonnes from this technology of pulping. Our wood
capacity will increase by this new advancement.
Rajinder Bhandari:
Yes. I would like to add here that it will, number one, reduce steam consumption on
the wood pulping from existing 3 tonne to almost 1, 1.5 tonne, which could lead to
savings of almost to INR15 crore to INR20 crore every year, number one. Number
two, with increase in wood pulping capacity, we would be saving that additional cost
of almost INR10,000 per tonnes on wastepaper cost. So that will be second major
advantage.
Moderator:
The next question is from the line of Rajiv Mehta from Yes Securities. Please go
ahead.
Rajiv Mehta:
Sir, congratulations on a very good performance. So sir, my first question is on the
average selling price in second quarter? And what was it in the first quarter?
Rajinder Bhandari:
Our average sales price in the second quarter was almost INR87,000 per tonne, while
it was INR78,600 per tonne in the first quarter. The main reason for the lower
realization in the first quarter was, as we have been telling on our previous calls also
because we do government business. So we were carrying certain old government
orders with us, which we executed in the first quarter, mainly. So that was one
reason for the lower average utilization in the first quarter.
Rajiv Mehta:
Sir, what will be our sales breakup between such tenders where the pricing is slightly
sticky and fixed? And maybe outside of those tenders, which is more market-
Satia Industries Limited
October 31, 2022
determined pricing. Is there a rough breakup of our sales so that we can understand
how the pricing will move for us in the coming quarters?
Rajinder Bhandari:
Yes, like in the first 6 months, we did almost 100,000 tonnes. So we supplied almost
36,000 tonnes to be exact to the government sector. So normally, as previously, it is
in the range of 40% to 60%. 40% is government business 60% is the open market
business.
Rajiv Mehta:
And typically, what is the pricing difference between the two? So is it a fixed supply
rate of time in a government tender? And what is the tenure of the tender typically?
Rajinder Bhandari:
Normally, tender tenure is 1 year, but practically, all supplies once the order is
placed happens within 4 to 5 months. So whatever is the existing price at that
moment when we file that tender, normally, we have to carry that in the tender to
win any order. Because if you think that yes, okay, today we will buy INR5,000
unnecessary and then quote a tender from the present existing price level. So that is
difficult to get. So sometimes you win on that, sometimes you lose on that. So you
average out. Like in COVID period, we had very good time while others even big
players were running at almost 60%,70%, we were running at 117%. And our
margins were still intact because of this only. So it plays both ways, yes.
Moderator:
The next question is from the line of Anika Mittal from Nvest Research. Please go
ahead.
Anika Mittal:
Sir, my first question is on the current capacity utilization. Sir, what is the current
capacity utilization for quarter 2 financial year '23?
Rajinder Bhandari:
Yes. Our total installed capacity as on date is 205,000 tonnes. Overall, we will be
saving almost 105% in this year. But if we look at the previous year, we have been
doing on the old capacity almost 135,000 tonnes. And the new capacity that we have
added of 100,000 tonne, that capacity will be using 75% to 80%. So next year, there
is a margin of using that 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes additional production coming to
the total volume.
Anika Mittal:
Okay. Sir, my next question is, what is the export percentage in quarter 2 financial
year '23 and the earlier quarter, quarter 1?
Rajinder Bhandari:
Our export direct and indirect is in the range of 10% of the total sales, and it is likely
to continue in the future also.
Anika Mittal:
Okay. My last question is, sir, we have seen trends of increase in demand from
Europe due to financial crisis they are going on because paper manufacturing is also
an energy-intensive business and the prices in Europe are impacting energy in terms
of businesses. So are we seeing any trend of demand from there?
Rajinder Bhandari:
Will you repeat the question once again, please?
Anika Mittal:
There are energy crisis going on in Europe. And due to the high energy intensive
manufacturing facilities have been shutting down. So I think, as per my knowledge,
paper manufacturing is also an energy-intensive business. So are we seeing any
export demand from Europe side due to this ongoing crisis?
Rajinder Bhandari:
Actually, enquiries do come from Europe, but normally they do not mature. And
energy crisis like you said it's energy intensive so coal definitely is high price at the
moment. But since we are using rice husk and rice straw. Rice straw is the cheapest
fuel at the moment available, which is costing us almost INR2,000 per tonne only,
where husk prices is in the range of, as on date, INR7,000 to INR8,000 per tonne.
And so that is why, as far as energy cost effect is there, it is minimal on our unit
because of the use of rice straw to that stand to 50% of our fuel cost.
Anika Mittal:
Sir, I'm asking about export demand actually.
This is an excerpt of the original content.
