Satin Creditcare Network : Allotment of Securities

January 16, 2023 To, The Manager, The Manager National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, 25th Floor, P. J. Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400051 Mumbai - 400001 Symbol: SATIN Scrip Code: 539404

Subject: Intimation of Allotment of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Transferable, Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation to our earlier intimation dated January 6, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 & 51 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that the Working Committee of Satin Creditcare Network Limited in its meeting held today i.e. January 16, 2023 has allotted 2500 NCDs of face value of INR 1,00,000/- each aggregating to INR 25 Crores.

The above is for your information and record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Satin Creditcare Network Limited