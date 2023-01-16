Advanced search
    SATIN   INE836B01017

SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LIMITED

(SATIN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:06:35 2023-01-16 am EST
156.55 INR   +0.22%
03:00aSatin Creditcare Network : Allotment of Securities
PU
02:55aSatin Creditcare Raises INR250 Million Via Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures
MT
01/06Satin Creditcare Network to Raise INR250 Million from Bond Sale
MT
Satin Creditcare Network : Allotment of Securities

01/16/2023 | 03:00am EST
January 16, 2023

To,

The Manager,

The Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

25th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai-400051

Mumbai - 400001

Symbol: SATIN

Scrip Code: 539404

Subject: Intimation of Allotment of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Transferable, Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation to our earlier intimation dated January 6, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 & 51 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that the Working Committee of Satin Creditcare Network Limited in its meeting held today i.e. January 16, 2023 has allotted 2500 NCDs of face value of INR 1,00,000/- each aggregating to INR 25 Crores.

The above is for your information and record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Satin Creditcare Network Limited

VIKAS GUPTA

Digitally signed by VIKAS GUPTA Date: 2023.01.16 12:39:15 +05'30'

(Vikas Gupta)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Corporate Office:

Plot No 492, Udyog Vihar,

Phase-III, Gurugram, Haryana-

122016, India

Registered Office:

5th Floor, Kundan Bhawan Azadpur Commercial Complex, Azadpur, Delhi - 110033, India

CIN

:

L65991DL1990PLC041796

Landline No

:

0124-4715400

E-Mail ID

:

info@satincreditcare.com

Website

:

www.satincreditcare.com

Disclaimer

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 07:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
