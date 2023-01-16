Satin Creditcare Network : Allotment of Securities
01/16/2023 | 03:00am EST
January 16, 2023
Subject: Intimation of Allotment of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Transferable, Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs)
Dear Sir/Madam,
In continuation to our earlier intimation dated January 6, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 & 51 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that the Working Committee of Satin Creditcare Network Limited in its meeting held today i.e. January 16, 2023 has allotted 2500 NCDs of face value of INR 1,00,000/- each aggregating to INR 25 Crores.
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023