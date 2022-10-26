Satin Creditcare Network : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

October 26, 2022

To, The Manager, The Manager, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, 25th Floor, P. J. Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra East, Mumbai-400051 Mumbai - 400001 Symbol: SATIN Scrip Code: 539404

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Earnings Call - 1HFY23 & Q2FY23

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Earnings Call with the Investors and Analysts is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 to discuss on 1HFY23 & Q2FY23 Financial Results & Future Outlook of our Company.

The brief details of invitation along with dial-in details is enclosed herewith.

We request you to make these details public by disclosing the same at your website and the same can also be accessed through the Company Website viz. www.satincreditcare.com

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Satin Creditcare Network Limited

VIKAS Digitally signed by VIKAS GUPTA GUPTA Date: 2022.10.26 11:45:35 +05'30'

(Vikas Gupta)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: a/a