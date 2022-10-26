Advanced search
Satin Creditcare Network : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
October 26, 2022

To,

The Manager,

The Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

25th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra East, Mumbai-400051

Mumbai - 400001

Symbol: SATIN

Scrip Code: 539404

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Earnings Call - 1HFY23 & Q2FY23

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Earnings Call with the Investors and Analysts is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 to discuss on 1HFY23 & Q2FY23 Financial Results & Future Outlook of our Company.

The brief details of invitation along with dial-in details is enclosed herewith.

We request you to make these details public by disclosing the same at your website and the same can also be accessed through the Company Website viz. www.satincreditcare.com

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Satin Creditcare Network Limited

VIKAS

Digitally signed by

VIKAS GUPTA

GUPTA

Date: 2022.10.26

11:45:35 +05'30'

(Vikas Gupta)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: a/a

Corporate Office:

Registered Office:

CIN

:

L65991DL1990PLC041796

Plot No 492, Udyog Vihar,

5th Floor, Kundan Bhawan

Landline No

:

0124-4715400

Phase-III, Gurugram, Haryana-

Azadpur Commercial Complex,

E-Mail ID

:

info@satincreditcare.com

122016, India

Azadpur, Delhi - 110033, India

Website

:

www.satincreditcare.com

The Management of Satin Creditcare Network Limited

Invites you to the

Q2 and H1 FY23 Earnings Call

Day/Date: Friday, October 28th, 2022 6:00 PM IST | 8:30 PM HK/SINGAPORE

Company Participants

Mr. HP Singh

Chairman cum Managing Director

Senior Management Team

Request you to please pre-register for the call on the below link:

Satin Creditcare Network Q2 and H1 FY23 Earnings call

Universal Access Numbers for Participants:

+91 22 6280 1465

+91 22 7115 8809

U.S.A:

UK:

Hong Kong:

Singapore:

18667462133

08081011573

800964448

8001012045

Participants are requested to dial-in 5 minutes in advance

For more information, please contact:

Aditi Singh

0124 4715 400

aditi.singh@satincreditcare.com

Shweta Bansal

0124 4715 400

shweta.bansal@satincreditcare.com

Safe Harbor:

The proposed management discussion and comments thereof may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that concern plans, objectives, goals, strategies future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. All forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results of operations and financial conditions to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant statement. All Conference Call Participants should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
