Satin Creditcare Network : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
10/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
October 26, 2022
To,
The Manager,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
BSE Limited,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
25th Floor, P. J. Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra East, Mumbai-400051
Mumbai - 400001
Symbol: SATIN
Scrip Code: 539404
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Earnings Call - 1HFY23 & Q2FY23
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Earnings Call with the Investors and Analysts is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 to discuss on 1HFY23 & Q2FY23 Financial Results & Future Outlook of our Company.
The brief details of invitation along with dial-in details is enclosed herewith.
We request you to make these details public by disclosing the same at your website and the same can also be accessed through the Company Website viz. www.satincreditcare.com
Participants are requested to dial-in 5 minutes in advance
For more information, please contact:
Aditi Singh
0124 4715 400
aditi.singh@satincreditcare.com
Shweta Bansal
0124 4715 400
shweta.bansal@satincreditcare.com
Safe Harbor:
The proposed management discussion and comments thereof may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that concern plans, objectives, goals, strategies future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. All forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results of operations and financial conditions to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant statement. All Conference Call Participants should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
