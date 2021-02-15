ANNOUNCEMENT: Novel Food Application

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION (INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES) WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

15th February 2021

Sativa Wellness Group is pleased to announce that it has submitted its Novel Food application for validation by the Food Standards Agency ('FSA') ahead of the 31 March 2021 deadline, as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to continually deliver the highest level of regulatory compliance and product quality - 'CBD you can trust'.

The submission, led by award winning Life Sciences Regulatory and Quality Compliance consultancy, Global Regulatory Services ('GRS') and supported by Group's in-house team of scientist and quality/compliance professionals, incorporates an extensive array of products under its Goodbody brands and on behalf of white label customers. Products include oil-based food supplements, gummies, soft gel capsules and sports recovery gels, as well as wholesale bulk CBD ingredients.

Further to the Company's press release dated 25 September 2020, Sativa is also a member of the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI) Novel Food consortium and its landmark toxicology study, providing the necessary safety data required by the FSA.

The Company plans to submit the same application to the European Food Safety Authority ('EU FSA'), once it has collated the pre-requisite consumer product stability, toxicology and genotox data.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: 'This is a significant milestone for the Company. The CBD market is likely to consolidate around the major players that put product quality and regulatory compliance at the forefront. Sales channels in the UK will open up and smaller players will likely fall away'.



