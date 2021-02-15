Log in
SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.

SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.

(SWEL)
02/12 03:56:09 pm
0.065 CAD   --.--%
ANNOUNCEMENT: Novel Food Application

02/15/2021 | 02:03am EST
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION (INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES) WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. ('Sativa' or 'Sativa Wellness' the 'Company' or the 'Group')

15th February 2021

Novel Food Application

Sativa Wellness Group is pleased to announce that it has submitted its Novel Food application for validation by the Food Standards Agency ('FSA') ahead of the 31 March 2021 deadline, as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to continually deliver the highest level of regulatory compliance and product quality - 'CBD you can trust'.

The submission, led by award winning Life Sciences Regulatory and Quality Compliance consultancy, Global Regulatory Services ('GRS') and supported by Group's in-house team of scientist and quality/compliance professionals, incorporates an extensive array of products under its Goodbody brands and on behalf of white label customers. Products include oil-based food supplements, gummies, soft gel capsules and sports recovery gels, as well as wholesale bulk CBD ingredients.

Further to the Company's press release dated 25 September 2020, Sativa is also a member of the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI) Novel Food consortium and its landmark toxicology study, providing the necessary safety data required by the FSA.

The Company plans to submit the same application to the European Food Safety Authority ('EU FSA'), once it has collated the pre-requisite consumer product stability, toxicology and genotox data.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: 'This is a significant milestone for the Company. The CBD market is likely to consolidate around the major players that put product quality and regulatory compliance at the forefront. Sales channels in the UK will open up and smaller players will likely fall away'.


Geremy Thomas

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Disclaimer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


