    SWEL   CA80403E1043

SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.

(SWEL)
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANNOUNCEMENT: Sativa Wellness Group announces Director Option Grant

07/12/2021 | 02:06am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION (INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES) WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. ('Sativa' or 'Sativa Wellness' the 'Company' or the 'Group')

12th July 2021

Director Option Grant and Grant of Warrants

The Company announces that Marc Howells, Chief Executive Officer, has been awarded 1,447,173 options over 1,447,173 Common Shares of the Company ('Director Options'). The Director Options vest immediately, have an exercise price of CS0.062 cents and are valid for 5 years. The exercise price of the Director Options, represents the closing mid-market price per Common Share on 8 July 2021, being the last practical date prior to the grant of the Director Options.

The Directors Options are issued under the EMI Option Agreement entered into on 8 July 2021, between the Company and Marc Howells.

Further, the Company also issued 1,447,173 warrants over 1,447,173 Common Shares of the Company, that vest immediately, have an exercise price of CS0.062 cents and are valid for 3 years. These warrants have been granted for consultancy services to the Company.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Disclaimer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
