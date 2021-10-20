Log in
    SWEL   CA80403E1043

SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.

(SWEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/19 03:09:56 pm
0.065 CAD   +8.33%
ANNOUNCEMENT: Sativa Wellness Group announces record day for tests

10/20/2021 | 04:21am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION (INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES) WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. ("Sativa" or "Sativa Wellness" the "Company" or the "Group")

20th October 2021

Sativa Wellness Group announces record day for tests.

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. is pleased to announce today that Monday this week saw the highest number of tests booked in a day exceeding 850 tests and £100,000 (C$180,000) of revenue. While the majority of tests are still COVID-19 tests for travellers, the proportion of blood tests being booked is growing consistently. The demand for PCR tests requested by the governments of the 220 countries outside the UK is expected to continue into next year and the blood testing part of the business will have time to fully develop during this period as more clinics come online and the range of tests expands.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "The 850 Customers received excellent treatment at the hands of our amazing staff and pharmacy partners as demonstrated by our ratings and reviews. Our order books are full and we are enabling more and more pharmacies as fast as we can to help families looking forward to their 'half-term' holiday."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Disclaimer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
