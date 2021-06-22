ANNOUNCEMENT: Sativa Wellness Group announces the opening of its 40th clinic and listing on Patient Access

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION (INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES) WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

22nd June 2021

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. is pleased to announce that today it will open its 40th clinic, and that it is also expected to list shortly through Patient Access. Travel restrictions keep revenues flowing into the Group, through the clinic network, as the clinics service the high level of demand for business travellers going to Amber list countries. Sativa has also introduced blood testing for COVID-19 immune response through some of the clinics. The listing approval on Patient Access, a National Health Service numbering 12million registered users, is expected to boost customer numbers even further.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; 'Q2 revenues are very strong. Sativa has much to look forward to as restricted international travel remains reliant on PCR testing and blood testing for vaccine validation comes on stream'

