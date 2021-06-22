Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWEL   CA80403E1043

SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.

(SWEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANNOUNCEMENT: Sativa Wellness Group announces the opening of its 40th clinic and listing on Patient Access

06/22/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION (INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES) WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. ('Sativa' or 'Sativa Wellness' the 'Company' or the 'Group')

22nd June 2021

Sativa Wellness Group announces the opening of its 40th clinic and listing on Patient Access

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. is pleased to announce that today it will open its 40th clinic, and that it is also expected to list shortly through Patient Access. Travel restrictions keep revenues flowing into the Group, through the clinic network, as the clinics service the high level of demand for business travellers going to Amber list countries. Sativa has also introduced blood testing for COVID-19 immune response through some of the clinics. The listing approval on Patient Access, a National Health Service numbering 12million registered users, is expected to boost customer numbers even further.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; 'Q2 revenues are very strong. Sativa has much to look forward to as restricted international travel remains reliant on PCR testing and blood testing for vaccine validation comes on stream'

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Disclaimer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 06:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.
02:11aANNOUNCEMENT : Sativa Wellness Group announces the opening of its 40th clinic an..
PU
06/09ANNOUNCEMENT : Sativa Wellness Group announces the research paper published on t..
PU
05/25ANNOUNCEMENT : Sativa Wellness Group Announces filing of Q1 2021 Financial State..
PU
05/21ANNOUNCEMENT : Sativa Wellness Group Inc. Announces Closing of Second and Final ..
PU
05/04SATIVA WELLNESS  : Publishes 2020 Financial Statements
AQ
04/12ANNOUNCEMENT : PDMR Director Disclosure
PU
03/11SATIVA WELLNESS  : Announces Two Million Dollar Testing Milestone
AQ
03/01ANNOUNCEMENT : Sativa's CBD Therapeutics Business Achieves the Highest Food Safe..
PU
02/22ANNOUNCEMENT : Launch of 8 more COVID Testing Facilities
PU
02/16SATIVA WELLNESS  : Novel Food Submission
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,99 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
Net income 2020 -4,66 M -6,48 M -6,48 M
Net cash 2020 1,37 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Sativa Wellness Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Richard Howells Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne Tew Chief Financial Officer & Director
Geremy Howard Prance Thomas Executive Chairman
Mark Blower Director
Clive Thomas Standish Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.7.14%22
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.8.27%9 481
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-7.66%8 949
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD42.59%7 363
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-11.55%3 395
CRONOS GROUP INC.17.53%3 177