Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Sativus Tech Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SATT   US80403W1045

SATIVUS TECH CORP.

(SATT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:50:37 2023-05-30 pm EDT
0.2000 USD   -39.39%
09:28aSativus Tech Hosts Press Preview Dinner Featuring Premium Saffron Grown in a Vertical Farm
GL
05/15Sativus Tech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/12Sativus tech subsidiary awarded $1 million grant from israeli innovation authority
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sativus Tech Hosts Press Preview Dinner Featuring Premium Saffron Grown in a Vertical Farm

06/01/2023 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Special guests, prominent chefs and local business leaders will come together for a special four-course dinner that will feature Sativus Tech’s saffron, grown using vertical farming technology. The event hopes to spark more conversations about the rare spice that has captivating the culinary world and beyond.

WHAT:The Sativus Tech team along with noteworthy members of the press, investment and culinary communities will come together to celebrate the “red gold” of the spice world with a 4-course dinner featuring premium and flavorful saffron grown in an indoor vertical farm.
  
WHY:Saffron has been trending in the beauty, wellness, nutraceutical, and dietary supplement industries as they look to leverage the spice’s innate healing and medicinal properties. The main hindrance to saffron’s expansion is the lack of a consistent and premium supply to meet the growing demand.
  
 Saffron Tech has been developing the protocols to produce a large-scale supply of quality saffron using its advanced vertical farming technology.
  
WHEN:TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023
 6pm – 7pm           Cocktail Reception
 7pm – 9pm            Dinner
  
WHERE:RESERVE CUT
 30 Broad Street, 2nd Floor
 New York, NY 10004
  
WHO:Featured Speakers
 Tal Wilk-Glazer, CEO, Sativus Tech
 Shmulik Yannay, Founder, Saffron Tech
  
 Industry leaders in food, tech, beauty, medicine, and nutrition.
  


Media Contact:
Members of the press who wish to attend this special event, please contact Eva Fattahi at pr@sativustech.com.

All news about SATIVUS TECH CORP.
09:28aSativus Tech Hosts Press Preview Dinner Featuring Premium Saffron Grown in a Vertical F..
GL
05/15Sativus Tech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/12Sativus tech subsidiary awarded $1 million grant from israeli innovation authority
GL
04/12Sativus tech subsidiary awarded $1 million grant from israeli innovation authority
AQ
03/31SATIVUS TECH CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/31Sativus Tech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/31Sativus Tech Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/29Sativus Tech Corp. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Saffron Tech Announces New Investment from Technology Provider Dreamtech Company
GL
03/01Saffron Tech Announces New Investment from Technology Provider Dreamtech Company
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,53 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2,69 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,84 M 0,84 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart SATIVUS TECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sativus Tech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tal Wilk-Glazer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gadi Levin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Avi Stern Independent Director
Shmuel Yannay Director
David E. Price Secretary & Corporate Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SATIVUS TECH CORP.0.00%1
FTI CONSULTING, INC.18.39%6 261
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.24.18%5 583
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-40.02%2 267
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.06%2 104
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED12.45%1 499
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer