SatixFy Communications Ltd. (the “Company” or “SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a pioneering force in next-generation satellite communication systems driven by in-house developed chipsets, has released its consolidated financial results for the full year period ended December 31, 2023. The Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and can be accessed on its website at www.SatixFy.com.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2023

Total Revenues: $10.7 million, reflecting a 1% increase compared to $10.6 million in 2022.

$10.7 million, reflecting a 1% increase compared to $10.6 million in 2022. Gross Profit: $4.8 million, a 22% decrease from $6.1 million in 2022. The decrease in gross profit and margin due to the Company’s engagement in 2023 in projects which carry lower gross margins compared to 2022.

$4.8 million, a 22% decrease from $6.1 million in 2022. The decrease in gross profit and margin due to the Company’s engagement in 2023 in projects which carry lower gross margins compared to 2022. Operating Loss: $41.8 million, compared to $22.3 million for 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to higher Research and Development (R&D) costs, as described below.

$41.8 million, compared to $22.3 million for 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to higher Research and Development (R&D) costs, as described below. Expenses Breakdown: Research and Development (R&D): $29.1 million, compared to $16.8 million for 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was mostly driven by the significant effort the Company invested into the development of its space grades Application Specific Integrated Circuit (“ASICs”) in order to bring the ASICs to maturity. Research and development expenses were also affected by a net decrease in European Space Agency grants and tax credits and a decline in contributions from government support and grants, which all are recorded as offsets to R&D expenses. Selling and Marketing: $2.9 million, compared to $2.3 million for 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increased participation in trade shows, related travel costs and a slight increase in payroll, and RSU grants. General and Administrative: $14.6 million, compared to $9.2 million for 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the settlement of a legal proceedings with Alta Partners, LLC of $2.3 million, as well as an increase in legal costs, an increase of director and officer insurance expenses, and a provision for expected credit loss. This was offset by a decrease in bonuses to the chairman of the Company’s board of directors. Finance expenses: $12 million, compared to $10 million for 2022. The increase was primarily driven by a $3 million interest expense recorded on the advanced payments from MDA Ltd. (“MDA”), offset by $1 million of currency fluctuation effects.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $14 million compared to $11.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

Nir Barkan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy, commented, “2023 was marked by strategic advancements and solid progress within our product development and customer engagements. The $60 million agreement with MDA has refocused SatixFy on its core competencies, fortifying a long-term business relationship with a leading satellite developer and providing us with advanced payments for sales of the Company’s cutting-edge space-grade ASICs. From a product standpoint, the progression of our Prime 2.0 and Sx4000 chips to advanced customer sampling stages, has brought us a significant step closer towards ultimate commercialization. Our success is due to our ongoing product development, with our products offering a highly compelling value proposition, with potential for significant capital expenditure savings, improved communication efficiencies and performance, enabling a broader coverage footprint across fewer satellites.

“SatixFy is at a key inflection point in the industry, driven in-part by the fast-growing Low Earth Orbit ('LEO') low-latency satellite market providing broad data coverage anywhere, anytime. We also believe that our Digital Beam Former is going to be a key component in the coming Direct to Device LEO constellations. We continue to focus on our R&D investments in order to maintain our leading edge and advance our satellite communication systems and chipsets.”

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite space and ground communications systems, including satellite multi beam digital antennas, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy’s products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy’s innovative ASICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy’s advanced Very Small Aperture Terminal and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using LEO, Medium Earth Orbit and Geostationary satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, high-end communications-on-the-move applications, and more.

SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the UK, US and Bulgaria.

Shareholders may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes SatixFy’s complete audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, by contacting finance@satixfy.com.

For more information, please refer to www.SatixFy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, SatixFy is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses its collaborations with strategic partners, including long-term business relationships, its commercialization efforts, the potential benefits of its products and technologies, its belief that its products offer potentially significant capital expenditure savings, its belief that its Digital Beam Former is going to be a key component in the coming Direct to Device LEO constellations, and the maintenance of its leading edge and advance our satellite communication systems and chipsets. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024 and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

As of December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Development services and preproduction $ 8,249 $ 10,081 Sale of products 2,481 545 Total revenues 10,730 10,626 Cost of sales and services: Development services and preproduction 4,930 4,166 Sale of products 1,008 332 Total cost of sales and services 5,938 4,498 Gross profit 4,792 6,128 Research and development expenses, Net 29,126 16,842 Selling and marketing expenses 2,866 2,335 General and administrative expenses 14,561 9,249 Loss from operations (41,761 ) (22,298 ) Finance Income 83 17 Finance Expenses (12,129 ) (9,919 ) Derivatives revaluation (17,217 ) (37,377 ) Other Income 41,657 5,474 Listing Expenses - (333,326 ) Company's share in the loss of a company accounted by equity method, net (226 ) (360 ) Loss before income taxes (29,593 ) (397,789 ) Tax expenses (122 ) - Loss for the period $ (29,715 ) $ (397,789 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax: Items that will or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange gain (loss) arising on translation of foreign operations (609 ) 3,272 Total comprehensive loss for the period $ (30,324 ) $ (394,517 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (in dollars) $ (0.37 ) $ (13.25 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 80,975 30,031

As of December 31, 2023 2022 In USD thousands ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,979 $ 11,934 Trade accounts receivable 2,260 1,295 Contract Assets 4,091 5,035 Prepaid expenses and other 2,332 3,648 Government departments and agencies receivables 3,076 6,156 Related Parties 75 157 Derivatives FPA - 12,775 Promissory Notes 20,000 - Inventory 1,475 831 Total current assets 47,288 41,831 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Other long-term receivables 2,000 - Right-of-use assets, net 2,235 2,794 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,420 1,643 Investment in Jet Talk 1,551 1,777 Long-term deposits 208 203 Derivatives FPA - 28,077 Total non-current assets 7,414 34,494 TOTAL ASSETS $ 54,702 $ 76,325

As of December 31, 2023 2022 In USD thousands LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 1,378 $ 1,459 Contract Liabilities 1,720 622 ESA advance payments 3,842 5,800 Prepayment from Customer 3,858 3,301 Advanced payments from MDA against future orders 28,138 8,875 Lease liabilities 639 1,021 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,704 7,843 Related Parties 740 408 Total current liabilities 50,019 29,329 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term loans from financial institutions, net 59,792 54,926 Lease liabilities 2,067 2,280 Derivatives Instruments Liabilities 114 20,305 Other long-term liabilities 1,496 1,107 Total non-current liabilities 63,469 78,618 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT: Share Capital - - Share Premium 451, 093 446,488 Capital reserves 1,444 3,498 Accumulated deficit (511,323 ) (481,608 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (58,786 ) (31,622 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 54,702 $ 76,325

SAT-FIN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240329805645/en/