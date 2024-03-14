SatixFy will showcase its space chips at the upcoming Satellite Show, March 19-21, 2024 in Washington D.C.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced the advancement of its Prime 2.0 Digital Beamformer (DBF) chip (the “Prime 2.0 Chip”) and the Sx4000 Digital Payload On-Board-Processing Chip (the “Sx4000 Chip”) for Digital Satellite Payload, to the stage of advanced customer sampling.

Both the Prime 2.0 Chip and the Sx4000 Chip are presently sampling to customers, including low earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) satellite manufacturers.

The Sx4000 Chip is currently undergoing final irradiation tests and is expected to achieve flight-ready status during the second half of 2024.

Nir Barkan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy, commented, "We are very pleased with the advancements that we continue to make, meeting our ongoing milestones. We see our recent progress with both the Sx4000 Chip and the Prime 2.0 Chip as a significant step forward in our journey in becoming the key enabler of next-generation satellite communication systems. We believe these chips will be seen by the market as essential building blocks for developing satellite payloads. We are confident in the direction and long-term potential of our technology and look forward to the commercialization of our solutions and ultimately reaping the rewards of our investments."

SatixFy will showcase its space chips at the upcoming Satellite Show, scheduled to take place from March 19-21, 2024, in Washington D.C.

About SatixFy’s Space Chips

SatixFy’s Sx4000 Chip is a revolutionary space-grade regenerative chip for payload processor on NGSO and GSO satellites. It supports the latest DVB-S2X and RCS2 standards and is also suitable for Gateway multichannel receivers.

SatixFy’s Prime 2.0 Chip is a True Time Delay (TTD) Digital Beam Former (DBF) chip designed for satellite antenna payloads. It forms the core for designing and building an Electrically Steered Multibeam Antenna (ESMA) of nearly any size up to 10,000 antenna elements.

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite space and ground communications systems, including satellite multi beam digital antennas, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy’s products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully ESMA that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy’s innovative application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy’s advanced VSATs and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using LEO, MEO and GEO satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, high-end communications-on-the-move applications, and more.

SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the UK, U.S. and Bulgaria.

For more information, please refer to www.SatixFy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, SatixFy is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the expectation that its Sx4000 Chip will achieve flight-ready status during the second half of 2024, its belief that the recent progress with the Sx4000 Chip and Prime 2.0 Chip are significant steps forward in its journey in becoming the key enabler of next-generation satellite communication systems, its belief that these chips will be seen by the market as essential building blocks for developing satellite payloads, the long-term potential and commercialization of its technology, and the ability to reap rewards from its investments. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 1, 2023, as amended, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

