Heidelberg, 19th March 2024 - SATO Europe GmbH, a leading manufacturer of label printers and provider of sustainable digital supply chain solutions, has made significant strides in food safety management within the Hospitality, Restaurant and Catering (HoReCa) sector with its Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) digital solution for food safety. Developed in collaboration with esteemed culinary expert Lilian Charles, this state-of-the-art HACCP digital solution simplifies compliance, enhancing traceability and control across the food service industry.

HACCP is a set of principles to identify, monitor and document critical points along the food chain to prevent foodborne illnesses. It is the most internationally recognised system for the production of safe food.

The cloud-based platform addresses the critical challenges facing HoReCa, including significant food wastage and the complexities of managing operations across multiple sites all via a tablet device wirelessly connected to their WS4 label printer. By integrating SATO's HACCP solution, businesses can now achieve a higher level of precision in monitoring food safety, substantially reducing the risks of spoilage and ensuring that high standards are maintained across all locations.

The system ensures strict adherence to regulatory standards and simplifies data collection, analysis, and documentation in real time, allowing for immediate identification and resolution of potential issues and dramatically decreasing waste. Moreover, the solution's scalability makes it ideal for operations of any size, from small independent restaurants to large multinational chains, ensuring that all can benefit from improved food safety protocols and compliance with local HACCP regulations.

Key features of SATO's HACCP solution include customisable self-control parameters tailored to specific operational needs, a user-friendly interface for seamless integration into existing workflows and comprehensive data analytics for informed decision-making. These features collectively offer a powerful tool for the HoReCa sector to not only comply with regulatory standards, but also to drive sustainability and operational excellence.

Reflecting on the launch, Lilian Charles remarked, "Collaborating with SATO has allowed us to bring a solution to market that truly meets the needs of the modern HoReCa sector. It's about more than compliance; it's about empowering businesses to thrive in a competitive landscape while upholding the highest standards of food safety and sustainability."

As HoReCa businesses continue to navigate the challenges of the post-pandemic world, the importance of robust, reliable food safety management systems has never been more apparent. SATO's innovative solution provides a much-needed answer to these challenges, offering a way forward that prioritises both safety and efficiency.

Aimed at bolstering food safety while promoting sustainability, SATO's offering underscores the company's dedication to leveraging technology for a safer, more efficient supply chain.

