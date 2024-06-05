SATO Holdings Corporation (TOKYO: 6287), a global pioneer in auto-ID and labeling solutions, today launched SATO Dojo, a knowledge platform offering product and industry application expertise for its strategic partners.

The SATO Dojo dashboard

The hardware buying process in B2B is daunting due to integration into systems used to track products across the supply chain. Training resellers on the intricacies of how hardware can optimally be used out in the field is key for developing innovative solutions for end users. Meanwhile, buyers seek suppliers who understand their needs, provide post-sales support and give clear product and pricing info.

Centralized hubs where partners can access information on manufacturers' products, add-on services, marketing materials, technical training resources and support facilitate efficient knowledge sharing and collaboration for strategic resellers, distributors and solution partners.

Closer collaboration and knowledge sharing between manufacturers and these partners in B2B sales reflect a strategic shift towards building stronger partnerships to drive mutual growth. SATO Dojo is like a karate or judo dojo: a place where both teacher and learner can grow and improve their skills through mutual respect and trust.

"As a manufacturer that takes a hands-on approach to digitizing the supply chain, creating a win-win is essential to building trust with partners," said Hayato Shindo, executive officer in charge of global business at SATO Holdings Corporation. "By investing in information sharing for our valued partners, we aim to establish a positive feedback loop to equip them with the knowledge they need to effectively integrate SATO products and services into their solutions, providing new value for customers and building their business."

SATO Dojo will be rolled out in a phased manner worldwide with initial launch in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. To encourage full utilization, SATO plans to make a Customer Engineering Certification program available through the platform. It also plans to provide special rewards based on learning progress.

For more on how to be part of SATO Dojo inquire here.