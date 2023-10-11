SATO Holdings Corporation (TOKYO: 6287), a global pioneer in auto-ID and labeling solutions and CipherLab (TWO: 6160), a prominent international supplier of auto-ID and data capture solutions today unveiled an integrated enterprise mobility management (EMM) software solution, ReMoCloud × SOS1. This software solution empowers users with seamless access to remote maintenance support and device maintenance for SATO's label and RFID printers and CipherLab's mobile computers.

ReMoCloud is a platform that enables efficient deployment, management and real-time monitoring of large fleets of CipherLab mobile computers that identify and keep track of incoming and outgoing items in warehouse settings and more. SATO Online Services provides remote printer maintenance service for SATO label printers and print engines to reduce downtime by visualizing usage, enabling proactive maintenance before problems occur. Both are used in distribution centers, transport and logistics, retail logistics and manufacturing warehousing and distribution scenarios.

The new integrated ReMoCloud × SOS1 will be offered by SATO, CipherLab and their distributors. The integrated dashboard will help streamline IT professionals' workflows as they manage SATO and CipherLab products with one-stop visibility and troubleshooting.

Unified dashboard provides operational visibility for label printers and mobile computers

Comprehensive EMM solutions provide application and content-level control for IT administrators on a single unified platform for central management. They are used to provision2, monitor, update, secure and deprovision (wipe) devices from a central console. Remote management gives IT administrators real-time visibility into device status and assists them by reducing the need for on-site servicing.

Businesses are looking for ways to create thriving, high-performing work environments that prioritize the holistic health of employees, and this includes those tasked with maintaining and servicing critical operational infrastructure used on site. Driven by rising maintenance costs, the need for EMM tools is growing as businesses seek to streamline large-scale deployments of AIDC infrastructure such as mobile computers and label printers used in factories, warehouses and more.

"Servicing and maintenance are a key component to our vision to be the customer's most trusted partner for mutual growth," said Kazuki Ikeda, head of global hardware sales at SATO Holdings Corporation. "We want to minimize downtime and keep our customers' critical labeling infrastructure up and running and give full visibility of their operations."

Lim Yee, Senior Executive of Global Business Division at CipherLab, stated, "We are excited to unveil ReMoCloud × SOS, our integrated platform to manage both SATO Printers and CipherLab Rugged Mobile Devices, in this global partnership with SATO. Together, we offer one-step deployment, visibility, and efficient remote maintenance, ensuring mutual growth for our valued customers worldwide."

Worldwide, over 120,000 SATO printers3 have been connected to SATO Online Services for remote monitoring and troubleshooting. Nearly a thousand partner accounts3 are utilizing ReMoCloud to manage large fleets of CipherLab Android devices.

