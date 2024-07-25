- Financial Results Briefing Materials for FY2023 (with summarized script) (Revised) (PDF:1.45MB)
- Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for FY2023 (PDF:72KB)
- FAQs following the Announcement of Financial Results for FY2023 (PDF:186KB)
- Financial Result (Kessan Report) for FY2023 (PDF:654KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for FY2023 (Revised) (PDF:1.73MB)
- Fact Sheets for FY2023 (PDF:315KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 3rd Quarter of FY2023 (with summarized script) (PDF:1.24MB)
- Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 3rd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:98.3KB)
- FAQs following the Announcement of Financial Results for Q3 FY2023 (PDF:125KB)
- Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 3rd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:699KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 3rd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:1.31MB)
- Fact Sheets for 3rd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:338KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (with summarized script) (Revised) (PDF:2.04MB)
- Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:106KB)
- FAQs received after the announcement of financial results for the 2nd Quarter of the FY2023 (PDF:141KB)
- Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:505KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (Revised) (PDF:2.21MB)
- Fact Sheets for 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:333KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (with summarized script) (PDF:1.31MB)
- Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:92.3KB)
- FAQs received after the announcement of financial results for the 1st Quarter of the FY2023 (PDF:144KB)
- Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:619KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:1.53MB)
- Fact Sheets for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:354KB)
