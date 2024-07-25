SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sales of auto-identity (ID) technology products like mechatronics products and supply products. The Company operates in three segments. The Auto-ID Solution Japan segment is mainly engaged in the planning of the group management strategies, managements, asset lending, the manufacturing and sales of mechatronics products and supply products as well as the manufacturing and sales of radio frequency identifier (RFID) tags and labels in Japan. The Auto-ID Solution Overseas segment is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sales of mechatronics products and supply products as well as the manufacturing and sales of RFID tags and labels overseas. The Materials segment is mainly engaged in the manufacturing, sales and technical support of inline, digital and printing products, the development of Nano vesicle capsules technology in other usages except labeling and the environmental business development.