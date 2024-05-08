May 8, 2024

SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION (6287.T) IR Department

FAQs following the Announcement of Financial Results for Q3 FY2023

FAQ contents

Q3 Results vs. Plan

Full-year forecast

Overseas (ex. Russia)

Overseas business (Russia)

Japan business

Medium-term management plan

Others

1. What caused the difference between the results and the planned figures?

Sales: In line with the plan on a consolidated basis. The overseas and the Japan businesses were also on par with respective plans.

Operating income: Significantly exceeded the plan. By region, Japan exceeded the plan thanks to increased exports of printers to overseas subsidiaries and curbs on SG&A expenses, despite delays in price revisions in response to rising costs. Overseas also exceeded the plan, mainly due to lower-than-planned SG&A expenses and progress in price revisions amid high inflation in the Americas.

2. The full-year operating income forecasts were revised upward. What was the background and how did the Q4 plan change compared to the previous plan?

Full year: the higher than expected Q3 results were reflected in the full year plan.

Q4: The consolidated OI was reduced compared to the previous plan. By region, both overseas and Japan have reduced their forecasts. We are aiming for steady achievement of what are regarded as minimum targets.

3. In the Americas, what were the differences between the Q3 results and the plan? And please share your outlook.

In the base business, sales fell short of the plan in local currencies, but were almost in line with the plan thanks to the positive impact of foreign exchange rates. Sales in the primary label business exceeded the plan with firm demand and the effect of price revisions. The Americas overall was in line with the plan.

Operating income in the base business significantly exceeded the plan, due to the absence of expenses that had been conservatively factored in. Primary business also significantly exceeded the plan due to the success of price revisions under high inflation.

Q4 is expected to be weak due to distributors' inventory adjustments. Inventory levels are expected to normalize in FY24.

4. In Europe (excluding Russia), what was the difference between the Q3 results and the plan, and what is the outlook?

Sales missed the plan due to weaker than expected printer sales caused by the economic slowdown.

Profit exceeded the plan thanks to an improved product mix.

