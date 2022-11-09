Sato : Fact Sheets for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
Fact Sheet - FY2022 Q2
(1/2)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022 Forecasts
(Millions of yen)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
1H
As of 9 Nov.
Business performance
Sales
28,463
29,411
29,928
28,569
116,372
23,651
26,221
29,398
29,781
109,052
30,177
30,084
32,126
32,395
124,783
33,686
36,777
70,463
142,000
Overseas sales ratio
38.5%
36.8%
37.5%
35.0%
36.9%
33.5%
39.0%
37.6%
37.9%
37.1%
42.8%
41.1%
42.9%
41.4%
42.1%
48.7%
50.3%
49.5%
Gross profit
12,298
12,830
12,840
12,209
50,179
9,877
10,977
12,461
12,419
45,735
12,544
12,010
12,763
13,080
50,398
12,623
15,034
27,657
Gross profit margin
43.2%
43.6%
42.9%
42.7%
43.1%
41.8%
41.9%
42.4%
41.7%
41.9%
41.6%
39.9%
39.7%
40.4%
40.4%
37.5%
40.9%
39.3%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,784
10,802
10,737
10,394
42,718
9,491
9,893
10,153
10,349
39,888
10,838
10,936
10,799
11,420
43,994
11,798
12,082
23,881
Operating income
1,514
2,028
2,103
1,815
7,461
385
1,084
2,307
2,069
5,847
1,706
1,073
1,963
1,660
6,404
824
2,951
3,776
8,500
Operating income margin
5.3%
6.9%
7.0%
6.4%
6.4%
1.6%
4.1%
7.8%
6.9%
5.4%
5.7%
3.6%
6.1%
5.1%
5.1%
2.4%
8.0%
5.4%
6.0%
EBITDA *1
2,978
3,509
3,608
3,279
13,376
1,507
2,142
3,379
3,133
10,163
2,798
2,176
3,112
2,773
10,861
2,125
4,266
6,392
13,600
EBITDA margin
10.5%
11.9%
12.1%
11.5%
11.5%
6.4%
8.2%
11.5%
10.5%
9.3%
9.3%
7.2%
9.7%
8.6%
8.7%
6.3%
11.6%
9.1%
9.6%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
842
2,038
1,276
-6,039
-1,882
213
3,036
8,354
1,355
12,959
1,085
762
1,103
841
3,794
1,195
2,033
3,229
4,400
Effective tax rate
31.8%
24.3%
36.6%
-
410.7%
53.0%
-
31.4%
19.6%
9.6%
28.6%
21.3%
40.4%
39.1%
33.6%
25.4%
24.7%
25.0%
Financial position
Total assets
107,716
105,488
109,588
103,147
103,147
99,866
99,497
107,519
109,312
109,312
111,411
111,994
115,422
120,005
120,005
129,479
129,804
129,804
Interest-bearing debt *2
18,885
16,743
16,205
18,425
18,425
18,474
18,326
15,726
15,428
15,428
15,307
15,413
16,063
15,817
15,817
16,886
16,554
16,554
Net assets
55,282
56,318
57,966
48,823
48,823
48,634
50,893
58,556
59,462
59,462
60,074
60,925
61,733
64,508
64,508
71,031
72,236
72,236
Research and development
871
828
815
862
3,377
774
734
704
832
3,046
806
1,008
1,001
1,128
3,944
1,107
1,096
2,203
4,500
Capital expenditures
1,193
946
1,142
552
3,835
1,312
725
1,912
980
4,931
890
803
1,417
1,888
4,999
1,599
1,177
2,776
7,800
Depreciation
1,240
1,268
1,285
1,249
5,043
1,064
1,001
1,018
1,008
4,092
1,033
1,043
1,089
1,053
4,220
1,224
1,234
2,459
4,800
Amortization of goodwill
224
212
219
215
871
57
56
54
55
223
58
59
59
59
236
76
80
156
300
Cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities
857
3,992
3,155
3,255
11,259
-1,209
2,967
3,375
672
5,806
865
1,560
-60
937
3,302
-122
957
835
Cash flow from investing activities
-857
22
-1,030
-583
-2,449
-618
-947
12,170
-10,706
-102
-1,008
-784
-841
-1,103
-3,738
1,671
1,307
2,978
Cash flow from financing activities
830
-2,374
-2,392
2,624
-1,311
-1,447
-304
-4,132
-1,247
-7,131
-1,495
-486
-1,470
-535
-3,987
-1,473
-2,268
-3,742
Foreign currency translation adjustments on
-257
-191
290
-468
-626
80
-63
152
459
629
97
-79
323
641
983
759
108
867
cash and cash equivalents
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from
76
76
0
0
0
newly consolidated subsidiary
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
17,079
18,528
18,550
23,379
23,379
20,183
21,835
33,402
22,580
22,580
21,039
21,249
19,200
19,140
19,140
19,975
20,079
20,079
Per share data (yen)
EPS
-56.06
385.86
112.74
131.76
BPS
1,423.30
1,735.04
1,874.97
DPS
36
34
70
35
35
70
35
35
70
36
36
72
Financial indicators
ROE
-3.6%
24.4%
6.3%
6.7%
ROIC *3
7.5%
5.8%
5.8%
7.2%
ROA
6.2%
5.2%
5.3%
Equity ratio
50.1%
52.1%
51.6%
46.3%
46.3%
47.5%
50.1%
53.4%
53.3%
53.3%
52.8%
53.2%
52.3%
52.6%
52.6%
52.6%
53.5%
53.5%
Debt-equity ratio *4
35.0%
30.4%
28.7%
38.6%
38.6%
38.9%
36.7%
27.4%
26.5%
26.5%
26.0%
25.9%
26.6%
25.1%
25.1%
24.8%
23.8%
23.8%
*1 EBITDA
＝Operating income ＋Depreciation ＋Amortization of goodwill *2 Including lease obligations
*3 Operating income x [1 minus deemed corporate tax rate] / Average of [Equity capital + Interest-bearing debt] *4 Interest-bearing debt / Equity capital
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022 Forecasts
(Millions of yen)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
1H
As of 9 Nov.
Segment information
Sales (consolidated)
28,463
29,411
29,928
28,569
116,372
23,651
26,221
29,398
29,781
109,052
30,177
30,084
32,126
32,395
124,783
33,686
36,777
70,463
142,000
Auto-ID Solutions Business
28,363
29,317
29,827
28,500
116,009
23,575
26,160
29,398
29,781
108,916
30,177
30,084
32,126
32,395
124,783
33,686
36,777
70,463
142,000
Overseas
10,867
10,739
11,118
9,922
42,648
7,844
10,168
11,045
11,290
40,349
12,929
12,354
13,788
13,423
52,496
16,394
18,483
34,878
67,000
Base Business
8,539
8,286
8,758
7,794
33,378
5,755
7,779
8,499
8,976
31,010
10,023
9,399
10,578
10,206
40,208
11,706
12,901
24,607
Primary Labels
2,328
2,453
2,360
2,128
9,270
2,089
2,389
2,546
2,313
9,339
2,905
2,955
3,209
3,217
12,287
4,688
5,582
10,270
Japan
17,495
18,578
18,709
18,578
73,360
15,730
15,991
18,352
18,490
68,566
17,248
17,729
18,337
18,971
72,287
17,291
18,294
35,585
75,000
IDP Business
100
94
100
68
363
75
60
0
0
136
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Operating income (consolidated)
1,514
2,028
2,103
1,815
7,461
385
1,084
2,307
2,069
5,847
1,706
1,073
1,963
1,660
6,404
824
2,951
3,776
8,500
Auto-ID Solutions Business
1,878
2,360
2,471
2,047
8,757
476
1,132
2,213
2,083
5,906
1,760
1,001
1,903
1,685
6,350
910
3,051
3,962
8,600
Overseas
560
595
772
349
2,277
77
683
1,043
880
2,684
1,175
698
1,101
1,003
3,978
919
2,109
3,029
5,000
Base Business
577
517
740
348
2,184
-26
423
727
733
1,857
894
447
900
502
2,745
701
1,147
1,849
Primary Labels
-33
61
61
6
94
100
245
270
139
756
266
220
186
544
1,218
254
966
1,220
Eliminations
16
16
-29
-5
-2
3
14
45
6
70
14
29
14
-43
14
-36
-3
-40
Japan
1,318
1,765
1,698
1,697
6,479
399
448
1,170
1,203
3,221
585
303
801
682
2,372
-8
941
933
3,600
IDP Business
-394
-343
-317
-261
-1,317
-70
-77
0
0
-148
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Eliminations
29
11
-50
29
20
-20
30
93
-13
89
-54
72
60
-24
53
-86
-100
-186
-100
Sales by vertical information
（Japan ）
Manufacturing
5,426
5,584
5,452
5,626
22,090
4,138
4,247
4,964
5,596
18,946
4,802
4,996
5,434
5,753
20,987
5,014
5,271
10,286
Logistics
3,570
3,743
3,759
3,728
14,801
3,168
3,185
3,748
3,650
13,753
3,586
3,587
3,901
3,604
14,681
3,391
3,588
6,980
Retail *5
2,502
2,487
2,494
2,097
9,582
2,423
2,443
2,814
2,614
10,296
2,683
2,636
2,430
2,413
10,163
2,495
2,604
5,100
Health Care
1,884
2,357
2,393
2,228
8,863
1,676
1,922
2,201
2,221
8,022
1,911
2,066
2,114
2,918
9,011
2,091
2,179
4,271
Food & Beverage
1,961
2,075
2,216
1,973
8,227
1,840
1,787
2,116
1,839
7,583
1,881
1,696
1,934
1,809
7,321
1,850
1,898
3,749
Public
411
536
568
1,070
2,587
650
554
624
679
2,507
535
831
559
528
2,455
527
1,027
1,555
Other information
Number of employees
（excl. temporary staff/end
5,415
5,421
5,430
5,429
5,429
5,429
5,371
5,404
5,451
5,451
5,542
5,583
5,671
5,656
5,656
5,667
5,624
5,624
0
of quarter
）
Exchange rate (YTD average)
USD/JPY
109.90
108.60
108.64
108.69
108.69
107.63
106.92
106.11
106.10
106.10
109.51
109.81
111.13
112.39
112.39
129.72
134.03
134.03
134
EUR/JPY
123.49
121.40
121.02
120.79
120.79
118.59
121.33
122.43
123.75
123.75
131.93
130.88
130.59
130.54
130.54
138.25
138.76
138.76
138
*5 ex-Retail/Apparel
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.