Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sato Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6287   JP3321400008

SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6287)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-09 am EST
1859.00 JPY   -0.43%
02:31aSato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
02:31aSato : Fact Sheets for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
10/24Sato : Introduces S84/86NX Smart Print Engines for Labeling Automation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sato : Fact Sheets for 2nd Quarter of FY2022

11/09/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SATO Holdings Corporation

November 9, 2022

Fact Sheet - FY2022 Q2 (1/2)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022 Forecasts

(Millions of yen)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

1H

As of 9 Nov.

Business performance

Sales

28,463

29,411

29,928

28,569

116,372

23,651

26,221

29,398

29,781

109,052

30,177

30,084

32,126

32,395

124,783

33,686

36,777

70,463

142,000

Overseas sales ratio

38.5%

36.8%

37.5%

35.0%

36.9%

33.5%

39.0%

37.6%

37.9%

37.1%

42.8%

41.1%

42.9%

41.4%

42.1%

48.7%

50.3%

49.5%

Gross profit

12,298

12,830

12,840

12,209

50,179

9,877

10,977

12,461

12,419

45,735

12,544

12,010

12,763

13,080

50,398

12,623

15,034

27,657

Gross profit margin

43.2%

43.6%

42.9%

42.7%

43.1%

41.8%

41.9%

42.4%

41.7%

41.9%

41.6%

39.9%

39.7%

40.4%

40.4%

37.5%

40.9%

39.3%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,784

10,802

10,737

10,394

42,718

9,491

9,893

10,153

10,349

39,888

10,838

10,936

10,799

11,420

43,994

11,798

12,082

23,881

Operating income

1,514

2,028

2,103

1,815

7,461

385

1,084

2,307

2,069

5,847

1,706

1,073

1,963

1,660

6,404

824

2,951

3,776

8,500

Operating income margin

5.3%

6.9%

7.0%

6.4%

6.4%

1.6%

4.1%

7.8%

6.9%

5.4%

5.7%

3.6%

6.1%

5.1%

5.1%

2.4%

8.0%

5.4%

6.0%

EBITDA *1

2,978

3,509

3,608

3,279

13,376

1,507

2,142

3,379

3,133

10,163

2,798

2,176

3,112

2,773

10,861

2,125

4,266

6,392

13,600

EBITDA margin

10.5%

11.9%

12.1%

11.5%

11.5%

6.4%

8.2%

11.5%

10.5%

9.3%

9.3%

7.2%

9.7%

8.6%

8.7%

6.3%

11.6%

9.1%

9.6%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

842

2,038

1,276

-6,039

-1,882

213

3,036

8,354

1,355

12,959

1,085

762

1,103

841

3,794

1,195

2,033

3,229

4,400

Effective tax rate

31.8%

24.3%

36.6%

-

410.7%

53.0%

-

31.4%

19.6%

9.6%

28.6%

21.3%

40.4%

39.1%

33.6%

25.4%

24.7%

25.0%

Financial position

Total assets

107,716

105,488

109,588

103,147

103,147

99,866

99,497

107,519

109,312

109,312

111,411

111,994

115,422

120,005

120,005

129,479

129,804

129,804

Interest-bearing debt *2

18,885

16,743

16,205

18,425

18,425

18,474

18,326

15,726

15,428

15,428

15,307

15,413

16,063

15,817

15,817

16,886

16,554

16,554

Net assets

55,282

56,318

57,966

48,823

48,823

48,634

50,893

58,556

59,462

59,462

60,074

60,925

61,733

64,508

64,508

71,031

72,236

72,236

Research and development

871

828

815

862

3,377

774

734

704

832

3,046

806

1,008

1,001

1,128

3,944

1,107

1,096

2,203

4,500

Capital expenditures

1,193

946

1,142

552

3,835

1,312

725

1,912

980

4,931

890

803

1,417

1,888

4,999

1,599

1,177

2,776

7,800

Depreciation

1,240

1,268

1,285

1,249

5,043

1,064

1,001

1,018

1,008

4,092

1,033

1,043

1,089

1,053

4,220

1,224

1,234

2,459

4,800

Amortization of goodwill

224

212

219

215

871

57

56

54

55

223

58

59

59

59

236

76

80

156

300

Cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities

857

3,992

3,155

3,255

11,259

-1,209

2,967

3,375

672

5,806

865

1,560

-60

937

3,302

-122

957

835

Cash flow from investing activities

-857

22

-1,030

-583

-2,449

-618

-947

12,170

-10,706

-102

-1,008

-784

-841

-1,103

-3,738

1,671

1,307

2,978

Cash flow from financing activities

830

-2,374

-2,392

2,624

-1,311

-1,447

-304

-4,132

-1,247

-7,131

-1,495

-486

-1,470

-535

-3,987

-1,473

-2,268

-3,742

Foreign currency translation adjustments on

-257

-191

290

-468

-626

80

-63

152

459

629

97

-79

323

641

983

759

108

867

cash and cash equivalents

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from

76

76

0

0

0

newly consolidated subsidiary

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

17,079

18,528

18,550

23,379

23,379

20,183

21,835

33,402

22,580

22,580

21,039

21,249

19,200

19,140

19,140

19,975

20,079

20,079

Per share data (yen)

EPS

-56.06

385.86

112.74

131.76

BPS

1,423.30

1,735.04

1,874.97

DPS

36

34

70

35

35

70

35

35

70

36

36

72

Financial indicators

ROE

-3.6%

24.4%

6.3%

6.7%

ROIC *3

7.5%

5.8%

5.8%

7.2%

ROA

6.2%

5.2%

5.3%

Equity ratio

50.1%

52.1%

51.6%

46.3%

46.3%

47.5%

50.1%

53.4%

53.3%

53.3%

52.8%

53.2%

52.3%

52.6%

52.6%

52.6%

53.5%

53.5%

Debt-equity ratio *4

35.0%

30.4%

28.7%

38.6%

38.6%

38.9%

36.7%

27.4%

26.5%

26.5%

26.0%

25.9%

26.6%

25.1%

25.1%

24.8%

23.8%

23.8%

*1 EBITDAOperating incomeDepreciationAmortization of goodwill *2 Including lease obligations

*3 Operating income x [1 minus deemed corporate tax rate] / Average of [Equity capital + Interest-bearing debt] *4 Interest-bearing debt / Equity capital

SATO Holdings Corporation

November 9, 2022

Fact Sheet - FY2022 Q2 (2/2)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022 Forecasts

(Millions of yen)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

1H

As of 9 Nov.

Segment information

Sales (consolidated)

28,463

29,411

29,928

28,569

116,372

23,651

26,221

29,398

29,781

109,052

30,177

30,084

32,126

32,395

124,783

33,686

36,777

70,463

142,000

Auto-ID Solutions Business

28,363

29,317

29,827

28,500

116,009

23,575

26,160

29,398

29,781

108,916

30,177

30,084

32,126

32,395

124,783

33,686

36,777

70,463

142,000

Overseas

10,867

10,739

11,118

9,922

42,648

7,844

10,168

11,045

11,290

40,349

12,929

12,354

13,788

13,423

52,496

16,394

18,483

34,878

67,000

Base Business

8,539

8,286

8,758

7,794

33,378

5,755

7,779

8,499

8,976

31,010

10,023

9,399

10,578

10,206

40,208

11,706

12,901

24,607

Primary Labels

2,328

2,453

2,360

2,128

9,270

2,089

2,389

2,546

2,313

9,339

2,905

2,955

3,209

3,217

12,287

4,688

5,582

10,270

Japan

17,495

18,578

18,709

18,578

73,360

15,730

15,991

18,352

18,490

68,566

17,248

17,729

18,337

18,971

72,287

17,291

18,294

35,585

75,000

IDP Business

100

94

100

68

363

75

60

0

0

136

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Operating income (consolidated)

1,514

2,028

2,103

1,815

7,461

385

1,084

2,307

2,069

5,847

1,706

1,073

1,963

1,660

6,404

824

2,951

3,776

8,500

Auto-ID Solutions Business

1,878

2,360

2,471

2,047

8,757

476

1,132

2,213

2,083

5,906

1,760

1,001

1,903

1,685

6,350

910

3,051

3,962

8,600

Overseas

560

595

772

349

2,277

77

683

1,043

880

2,684

1,175

698

1,101

1,003

3,978

919

2,109

3,029

5,000

Base Business

577

517

740

348

2,184

-26

423

727

733

1,857

894

447

900

502

2,745

701

1,147

1,849

Primary Labels

-33

61

61

6

94

100

245

270

139

756

266

220

186

544

1,218

254

966

1,220

Eliminations

16

16

-29

-5

-2

3

14

45

6

70

14

29

14

-43

14

-36

-3

-40

Japan

1,318

1,765

1,698

1,697

6,479

399

448

1,170

1,203

3,221

585

303

801

682

2,372

-8

941

933

3,600

IDP Business

-394

-343

-317

-261

-1,317

-70

-77

0

0

-148

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Eliminations

29

11

-50

29

20

-20

30

93

-13

89

-54

72

60

-24

53

-86

-100

-186

-100

Sales by vertical informationJapan

Manufacturing

5,426

5,584

5,452

5,626

22,090

4,138

4,247

4,964

5,596

18,946

4,802

4,996

5,434

5,753

20,987

5,014

5,271

10,286

Logistics

3,570

3,743

3,759

3,728

14,801

3,168

3,185

3,748

3,650

13,753

3,586

3,587

3,901

3,604

14,681

3,391

3,588

6,980

Retail *5

2,502

2,487

2,494

2,097

9,582

2,423

2,443

2,814

2,614

10,296

2,683

2,636

2,430

2,413

10,163

2,495

2,604

5,100

Health Care

1,884

2,357

2,393

2,228

8,863

1,676

1,922

2,201

2,221

8,022

1,911

2,066

2,114

2,918

9,011

2,091

2,179

4,271

Food & Beverage

1,961

2,075

2,216

1,973

8,227

1,840

1,787

2,116

1,839

7,583

1,881

1,696

1,934

1,809

7,321

1,850

1,898

3,749

Public

411

536

568

1,070

2,587

650

554

624

679

2,507

535

831

559

528

2,455

527

1,027

1,555

Other information

Number of employeesexcl. temporary staff/end

5,415

5,421

5,430

5,429

5,429

5,429

5,371

5,404

5,451

5,451

5,542

5,583

5,671

5,656

5,656

5,667

5,624

5,624

0

of quarter

Exchange rate (YTD average)

USD/JPY

109.90

108.60

108.64

108.69

108.69

107.63

106.92

106.11

106.10

106.10

109.51

109.81

111.13

112.39

112.39

129.72

134.03

134.03

134

EUR/JPY

123.49

121.40

121.02

120.79

120.79

118.59

121.33

122.43

123.75

123.75

131.93

130.88

130.59

130.54

130.54

138.25

138.76

138.76

138

*5 ex-Retail/Apparel

Disclaimer

SATO Holdings Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:31aSato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
02:31aSato : Fact Sheets for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
10/24Sato : Introduces S84/86NX Smart Print Engines for Labeling Automation
PU
10/06Sato Repurchases Shares in September
MT
10/05Tranche Update on Sato Holdings Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, ..
CI
10/04SATO's RAIN RFID System Generates 50 Percent Time Savings and Traceability for PT. Sigm..
BU
09/29SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim divide..
FA
09/06Sato Repurchases Shares in August
MT
08/23Sato : Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 1st Quarter of FY2022
PU
08/23Financial Results Briefing Materials : 1.34mb)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 124 B 852 M 852 M
Net income 2023 3 500 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2023 14 000 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 61 583 M 423 M 423 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 656
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sato Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 867,00 JPY
Average target price 2 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryutaro Kotaki Managing Executive Officer
Fusaaki Matsumoto Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Eiichi Inui Manager-Global Information Technology
Goro Yumiba Executive Officer & Global Operations Officer
Yuko Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-15.86%423
CANON INC.13.60%22 506
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-3.36%4 463
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.13.30%4 388
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.1.53%1 810
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-14.77%1 571