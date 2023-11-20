- Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:505KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:2.30MB)
- Fact Sheets for 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:333KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (with summarized script) (PDF:1.4MB)
- Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:92.3KB)
- FAQs received after the announcement of financial results for the 1st Quarter of the FY2023 (PDF:144KB)
- Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:619KB)
- Financial Results Briefing Materials for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:1.59MB)
- Fact Sheets for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (PDF:354KB)
