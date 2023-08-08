August 8, 2023

FY2023 Q1 Financial Results

(Three Months Ended June 30, 2023)

Securities Code: 6287.T

Apr-Jun

Summary

  • Q1 Results (YoY)
  • Consolidated Sales and OI Increased, both reached record highs.
  • Overseas business (excluding Russia) and Russia subsidiaries drove sales and OI.
  • Sales increased and OI decreased in the Japan business. Lower profit attributable to lower printer exports and higher costs for consumables.
  • Net sales and operating income exceeded forecasts for the consolidated, overseas business (excluding Russia), and Russia subsidiaries. Japan business was lower than forecasts.
  • Outlook for operating environment, management policy for Q2 and beyond
  • Overseas business (excluding Russia) is expected to recover toward the end of the fiscal year, despite increasing uncertainty. Aiming to show the effects of measures such as strengthening the software development system.
  • The Russian subsidiaries maintained a favorable environment compared to the initial forecast. Plan to invest with cash on hand of local subsidiaries based on appropriate risk control.
  • In the Japan business, the demand environment is solid. Speed up measures to rebuild profits.

1

Consolidated

Apr-Jun

Sales and OI by Business Segment

FY2023

Auto-ID

Total Sales

33,989

Solutions

(30,301)

Operating

1,959

business

Income

(1,021)

Total Sales

16,452

(12,765)

Overseas

Operating

2,169

Income

(1,231)

Total Sales

17,536

Japan

Operating

-210

Income

Consolidated

Total Sales

33,989

(30,301)

incl. eliminations

Operating

2,160

Income

(1,222)

* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian subsidiaries.

FY2022

33,686

(29,818)

910

(684)

16,394

(12,527)

919

(693)

17,291

-8

33,686

(29,818)

824

(598)

(Millions of JPY)

YoY

excl. FX impact

+0.9%

+2.6%

(+1.6%)

(+1.1%)

2.2x

2.5x

(+49.1%)

(+65.7%)

+0.4%

+3.9%

(+1.9%)

(+0.6%)

2.4x

2.7x

(+77.6%)

(+92.2%)

+1.4%

+1.4%

+0.9%

+2.6%

(+1.6%)

(+1.1%)

2.6x

3.0x

2.0x

2.2x

2

Consolidated

Apr-Jun

Consolidated Results

FY2023

Net Sales

33,989

(30,301)

Operating

2,160

Income

(1,222)

Operating Income %

6.4%

(4.0%)

Ordinary Income

2,071

(1,224)

Profit attributable to

1,304

owners of parent

(777)

Effective Tax Rate

29.4%

EBITDA*

3,389

(2,318)

(Millions of JPY)

FY2022

Change

YoY

33,686

+302

+0.9%

(29,818)

(+483)

(+1.6%)

824

+1,335

2.6x

(598)

(+623)

(2.0x

2.4%

+3.9pt

-

(2.0%)

(+2.0pt)

-

2,049

+22

+1.1%

(752)

(+472)

(+62.7%)

1,195

+108

+9.1%

(452)

(+325)

(+72.0%)

25.4%

+4.0pt

-

2,125

+1,263

+59.4%

(1,707)

(+610)

(+35.7%)

Average foreign exchange rates for Apr-Jun FY23: JPY 137.49/USD, JPY 149.58 /EUR, Apr-Jun FY22: JPY 129.72 /USD, JPY 138.25 /EUR

FX sensitivity for FY23: JPY +504million in sales and JPY +30million in OI for +1 JPY against USD and assuming all others move by the same ratio

* EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization

Depreciation for Apr-Jun FY23: JPY

1,191 million

(1,058 million)

Apr-Jun FY22: JPY 1,224 million (1,032 million)

Amortization for Apr-Jun FY23: JPY

37 million

(37 million)

Apr-Jun FY22: JPY

76 million (76 million)

* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian subsidiaries.

3

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Overseas)

Apr-Jun

Overview

Although the impact of the economic downturn continued in Base Business, mainly in Europe and the Americas, sales increased due to steady growth in Asia/Oceania and Primary Labels. OI increased owing to the effect of increased sales, an improvement in gross profit margin at Russian subsidiaries, and a decrease in SG&A expenses at European subsidiaries.

(Millions of JPY)

FY2023

FY2022

Change

YoY

excl. FX

impact

Total Sales

16,452

16,394

+58

+0.4%

+3.9%

(12,765)

(12,527)

(+238)

(+1.9%)

(+0.6%)

Gross Profit

6,385

5,275

+1,110

+21.0%

-

(4,934)

(4,533)

(+401)

(+8.8%)

-

Gross Profit %

38.8%

32.2%

+6.6pt

-

-

(38.7%)

(36.2%)

(+2.5pt)

-

-

Operating Income

2,169

919

+1,250

2.4x

2.7x

(1,231)

(693)

(+537)

(+77.6%)

(+92.2%)

Operating Income %

13.2%

5.6%

7.6pt

-

-

(9.6%)

(5.5%)

4.1pt

-

-

* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian subsidiaries.

4

