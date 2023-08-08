August 8, 2023
FY2023 Q1 Financial Results
(Three Months Ended June 30, 2023)
Securities Code: 6287.T
Apr-Jun
Summary
- Q1 Results (YoY)
- Consolidated Sales and OI Increased, both reached record highs.
- Overseas business (excluding Russia) and Russia subsidiaries drove sales and OI.
- Sales increased and OI decreased in the Japan business. Lower profit attributable to lower printer exports and higher costs for consumables.
- Net sales and operating income exceeded forecasts for the consolidated, overseas business (excluding Russia), and Russia subsidiaries. Japan business was lower than forecasts.
- Outlook for operating environment, management policy for Q2 and beyond
- Overseas business (excluding Russia) is expected to recover toward the end of the fiscal year, despite increasing uncertainty. Aiming to show the effects of measures such as strengthening the software development system.
- The Russian subsidiaries maintained a favorable environment compared to the initial forecast. Plan to invest with cash on hand of local subsidiaries based on appropriate risk control.
- In the Japan business, the demand environment is solid. Speed up measures to rebuild profits.
Consolidated
Apr-Jun
Sales and OI by Business Segment
FY2023
Auto-ID
Total Sales
33,989
Solutions
(30,301)
Operating
1,959
business
Income
(1,021)
Total Sales
16,452
(12,765)
Overseas
Operating
2,169
Income
(1,231)
Total Sales
17,536
Japan
Operating
-210
Income
Consolidated
Total Sales
33,989
(30,301)
（incl. eliminations）
Operating
2,160
Income
(1,222)
* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian subsidiaries.
FY2022
33,686
(29,818)
910
(684)
16,394
(12,527)
919
(693)
17,291
-8
33,686
(29,818)
824
(598)
(Millions of JPY)
YoY
excl. FX impact
+0.9%
+2.6%
(+1.6%)
(+1.1%)
2.2x
2.5x
(+49.1%)
(+65.7%)
+0.4%
+3.9%
(+1.9%)
(+0.6%)
2.4x
2.7x
(+77.6%)
(+92.2%)
+1.4%
+1.4%
‐
‐
+0.9%
+2.6%
(+1.6%)
(+1.1%)
2.6x
3.0x
2.0x
2.2x
Consolidated
Apr-Jun
Consolidated Results
FY2023
Net Sales
33,989
(30,301)
Operating
2,160
Income
(1,222)
Operating Income %
6.4%
(4.0%)
Ordinary Income
2,071
(1,224)
Profit attributable to
1,304
owners of parent
(777)
Effective Tax Rate
29.4%
EBITDA*
3,389
(2,318)
(Millions of JPY)
FY2022
Change
YoY
33,686
+302
+0.9%
(29,818)
(+483)
(+1.6%)
824
+1,335
2.6x
(598)
(+623)
(2.0x）
2.4%
+3.9pt
-
(2.0%)
(+2.0pt)
-
2,049
+22
+1.1%
(752)
(+472)
(+62.7%)
1,195
+108
+9.1%
(452)
(+325)
(+72.0%)
25.4%
+4.0pt
-
2,125
+1,263
+59.4%
(1,707)
(+610)
(+35.7%)
Average foreign exchange rates for Apr-Jun FY23: JPY 137.49/USD, JPY 149.58 /EUR, Apr-Jun FY22: JPY 129.72 /USD, JPY 138.25 /EUR
FX sensitivity for FY23: JPY +504million in sales and JPY +30million in OI for +1 JPY against USD and assuming all others move by the same ratio
* EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization
･Depreciation for Apr-Jun FY23: JPY
1,191 million
(1,058 million)
Apr-Jun FY22: JPY 1,224 million (1,032 million)
･Amortization for Apr-Jun FY23: JPY
37 million
(37 million)
Apr-Jun FY22: JPY
76 million (76 million)
* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian subsidiaries.
Auto-ID Solutions Business (Overseas)
Apr-Jun
Overview
Although the impact of the economic downturn continued in Base Business, mainly in Europe and the Americas, sales increased due to steady growth in Asia/Oceania and Primary Labels. OI increased owing to the effect of increased sales, an improvement in gross profit margin at Russian subsidiaries, and a decrease in SG&A expenses at European subsidiaries.
(Millions of JPY)
FY2023
FY2022
Change
YoY
excl. FX
impact
Total Sales
16,452
16,394
+58
+0.4%
+3.9%
(12,765)
(12,527)
(+238)
(+1.9%)
(+0.6%)
Gross Profit
6,385
5,275
+1,110
+21.0%
-
(4,934)
(4,533)
(+401)
(+8.8%)
-
Gross Profit %
38.8%
32.2%
+6.6pt
-
-
(38.7%)
(36.2%)
(+2.5pt)
-
-
Operating Income
2,169
919
+1,250
2.4x
2.7x
(1,231)
(693)
(+537)
(+77.6%)
(+92.2%)
Operating Income %
13.2%
5.6%
7.6pt
-
-
(9.6%)
(5.5%)
4.1pt
-
-
* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian subsidiaries.
