Sato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2022

Summary

Consolidated

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H. Performance has improved QoQ.

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Overseas)

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.

●Base business: Sales and OI increased due to robust demand captured through efforts in sales, manufacturing and logistics divisions.

Primary Labels business: Sales and OI increased owing to solid sales to the daily commodities industry and price revisions covering for higher costs.

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Japan)

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.

Sales increased thanks to continued strong momentum of consumables sales, covering sluggish mechatronics sales. OI increased due to higher sales, increase in gross profit on export backed by strong printer sales in the Overseas business, and control of SG&A expenses.