Sato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2022

11/09/2022 | 02:31am EST
November 9, 2022

FY2022 1H Financial Results

(Six Months Ended September 30, 2022)

Securities Code: 6287

Consolidated

Apr-Sep

Summary

Consolidated

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H. Performance has improved QoQ.

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Overseas)

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.

●Base business: Sales and OI increased due to robust demand captured through efforts in sales, manufacturing and logistics divisions.

  • Primary Labels business: Sales and OI increased owing to solid sales to the daily commodities industry and price revisions covering for higher costs.

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Japan)

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.

Sales increased thanks to continued strong momentum of consumables sales, covering sluggish mechatronics sales. OI increased due to higher sales, increase in gross profit on export backed by strong printer sales in the Overseas business, and control of SG&A expenses.

1

Consolidated

Apr-Sep

Sales and OI by Business Segment

FY2022 FY2021

Apr-SepApr-Sep

YoY

(Millions of JPY)

excl. FX impact

Auto-ID

Total Sales

Solutions

Operating

business

Income

Total Sales

Overseas

Operating

Income

Total Sales

Japan

Operating

Income

Consolidated

Total Sales

incl. eliminations

Operating

Income

70,463 60,261

(61,820) (55,693)

3,962 2,762

(2,809) (2,365)

34,878 25,284

(26,234) (20,715)

3,029 1,873

(1,875) (1,476)

35,585 34,977

933 888

70,463 60,261

(61,820) (55,693)

3,776 2,779

(2,622) (2,382)

+16.9% +6.9%

(+11.0%) (+5.1%)

+43.4% +26.9%

(+18.8%) (+15.0%)

+37.9% +14.0%

(+26.6%) (+10.7%)

+61.7% +32.4%

(+27.0%) (+14.8%)

+1.7% +1.7%

+5.0% +15.3%

+16.9% +6.9%

(+11.0%) (+5.1%)

+35.8% +19.4%

(+10.1%) (+6.3%)

* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian business.

2

Consolidated

Jul-Sep

Sales and OI by Business Segment

FY2022 FY2021

Jul-SepJul-Sep

YoY

(Millions of JPY)

excl. FX impact

Auto-ID

Total Sales

Solutions

Operating

business

Income

Total Sales

Overseas

Operating

Income

Total Sales

Japan

Operating

Income

Consolidated

Total Sales

incl. eliminations

Operating

Income

36,777 30,084

(32,001) (27,772)

3,051 1,001

(2,124) (805)

18,483 12,354

(13,707) (10,043)

2,109 698

(1,182) (502)

18,294 17,729

941 303

36,777 30,084

(32,001) (27,772)

2,951 1,073

(2,024) (877)

+22.2% +10.3%

(+15.2%) (+8.3%)

3.0x 2.6x

(2.6x) 2.5x

+49.6% +20.5%

(+36.5%) (+17.4%)

3.0x 2.4x

2.4x） （2.1x

+3.2% +3.2%

3.1x 3.2x

+22.2% +10.3%

(+15.2%) (+8.3%)

2.7x 2.4x

2.3x） （2.2x

* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian business.

3

Consolidated

Major Gains/Losses in OI

Jul-Sep

+869

-631

+420

(+704)

(-542)

(+116)

+1,220

(+869)

1,073

(877)

  • Changes in accounting classifications (P.17) are not taken into account.

(Millions of JPY)

2,951

(2,024)

Apr-Sep

+559

(+270)

-1,273

+456

+1,255

(-1,092)

(+89)

3,776

2,779

(+973)

(2,622)

(2,382)

Excludes exchange rate effects

* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian business.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SATO Holdings Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 07:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
