Sato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
11/09/2022 | 02:31am EST
November 9, 2022
FY2022 1H Financial Results
(Six Months Ended September 30, 2022)
Securities Code: 6287
Consolidated
Apr-Sep
Summary
Consolidated
Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H. Performance has improved QoQ.
Auto-ID Solutions Business (Overseas)
Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.
●Base business: Sales and OI increased due to robust demand captured through efforts in sales, manufacturing and logistics divisions.
Primary Labels business: Sales and OI increased owing to solid sales to the daily commodities industry and price revisions covering for higher costs.
Auto-ID Solutions Business (Japan)
Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.
Sales increased thanks to continued strong momentum of consumables sales, covering sluggish mechatronics sales. OI increased due to higher sales, increase in gross profit on export backed by strong printer sales in the Overseas business, and control of SG&A expenses.
1
Consolidated
Apr-Sep
Sales and OI by Business Segment
FY2022 FY2021
Apr-SepApr-Sep
YoY
(Millions of JPY)
excl. FX impact
Auto-ID
Total Sales
Solutions
Operating
business
Income
Total Sales
Overseas
Operating
Income
Total Sales
Japan
Operating
Income
Consolidated
Total Sales
（incl. eliminations）
Operating
Income
70,463 60,261
(61,820) (55,693)
3,962 2,762
(2,809) (2,365)
34,878 25,284
(26,234) (20,715)
3,029 1,873
(1,875) (1,476)
35,585 34,977
933 888
70,463 60,261
(61,820) (55,693)
3,776 2,779
(2,622) (2,382)
+16.9% +6.9%
(+11.0%) (+5.1%)
+43.4% +26.9%
(+18.8%) (+15.0%)
+37.9% +14.0%
(+26.6%) (+10.7%)
+61.7% +32.4%
(+27.0%) (+14.8%)
+1.7% +1.7%
+5.0% +15.3%
+16.9% +6.9%
(+11.0%) (+5.1%)
+35.8% +19.4%
(+10.1%) (+6.3%)
* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian business.
2
Consolidated
Jul-Sep
Sales and OI by Business Segment
FY2022 FY2021
Jul-SepJul-Sep
YoY
(Millions of JPY)
excl. FX impact
Auto-ID
Total Sales
Solutions
Operating
business
Income
Total Sales
Overseas
Operating
Income
Total Sales
Japan
Operating
Income
Consolidated
Total Sales
（incl. eliminations）
Operating
Income
36,777 30,084
(32,001) (27,772)
3,051 1,001
(2,124) (805)
18,483 12,354
(13,707) (10,043)
2,109 698
(1,182) (502)
18,294 17,729
941 303
36,777 30,084
(32,001) (27,772)
2,951 1,073
(2,024) (877)
+22.2% +10.3%
(+15.2%) (+8.3%)
3.0x 2.6x
(2.6x) （2.5x）
+49.6% +20.5%
(+36.5%) (+17.4%)
3.0x 2.4x
（2.4x） （2.1x）
+3.2% +3.2%
3.1x 3.2x
+22.2% +10.3%
(+15.2%) (+8.3%)
2.7x 2.4x
（2.3x） （2.2x）
* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian business.
3
Consolidated
Major Gains/Losses in OI
Jul-Sep
+869
-631
+420
(+704)
(-542)
(+116)
+1,220
(+869)
1,073
(877)
Changes in accounting classifications (P.17) are not taken into account.
(Millions of JPY)
2,951
(2,024)
Apr-Sep
+559
(+270)
-1,273
+456
+1,255
(-1,092)
(+89)
3,776
2,779
(+973)
(2,622)
(2,382)
Excludes exchange rate effects
* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian business.
4
