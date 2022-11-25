Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sato Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6287   JP3321400008

SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6287)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
1986.00 JPY   +0.66%
03:24aSato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for FY2022 (with summarized script)
PU
03:24aSato : Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 2nd Quarter of FY2022 Updated
PU
11/18Sato : Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 2nd Quarter of FY2022 Updated
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for FY2022 (with summarized script)

11/25/2022 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 9, 2022

FY2022 1H Financial Results

(Six Months Ended September 30, 2022)

Securities Code: 6287

FY22 Apr-Sep

Results FY22 Oct-Mar

and Initiatives

Full-Year Forecasts

1

1

FY22 Apr-Sep

Results FY22 Oct-Mar

and Initiatives

Full-Year Forecasts

2

2

Consolidated

Apr-Sep

Summary

Consolidated

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H. Performance has improved QoQ.

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Overseas)

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.

●Base business: Sales and OI increased due to robust demand captured through efforts in sales, manufacturing and logistics divisions.

  • Primary Labels business: Sales and OI increased owing to solid sales to the daily commodities industry and price revisions covering for higher costs.

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Japan)

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.

Sales increased thanks to continued strong momentum of consumables sales, covering sluggish mechatronics sales. OI increased due to higher sales, increase in gross profit on export backed by strong printer sales in the Overseas business, and control of SG&A expenses.

3

●Here is a summary for Q2 and 1H.

●On a consolidated basis, sales and operating income were up YoY for Q2 and 1H. Performance has improved QoQ.

●In Overseas business, sales and OI increased for both 1H and Q2.

●Sales and OI increased due to sales activities capturing robust demand, improvements in production and logistics, further price revisions, and reduction in backlog of printer orders.

●The reduction in backlog of printer orders is one-off, but even without it our YoY performance remains strong.

●In Japan, sales and OI increased for both 1H and Q2.

●Sales of consumables remained strong due to stable demand and effects of price revisions. The strong momentum of consumables sales covered for the drop in mechatronics sales due partly to the loss of large orders seen last FY that are no longer accounted for.

●OI increased thanks to higher sales, increase in gross profit from exports backed by strong printer sales in the Overseas business, and controlling of SG&A expenses.

●Performance has improved compared to Q1, with sales of not only consumables but also mechatronics expanding.

3

ConsolidatedApr-Sep

Sales and OI by Business Segment

(Millions of JPY)

FY2022

FY2021

YoY

Apr-Sep

Apr-Sep

excl. FX impact

Auto-ID

Total Sales

70,463

60,261

+16.9%

+6.9%

Solutions

(61,820)

(55,693)

(+11.0%)

(+5.1%)

Operating

3,962

2,762

+43.4%

+26.9%

business

Income

(2,809)

(2,365)

(+18.8%)

(+15.0%)

Total Sales

34,878

25,284

+37.9%

+14.0%

Overseas

(26,234)

(20,715)

(+26.6%)

(+10.7%)

Operating

3,029

1,873

+61.7%

+32.4%

Income

(1,875)

(1,476)

(+27.0%)

(+14.8%)

Total Sales

35,585

34,977

+1.7%

+1.7%

Japan

Operating

933

888

+5.0%

+15.3%

Income

Consolidated

Total Sales

70,463

60,261

+16.9%

+6.9%

(61,820)

(55,693)

(+11.0%)

(+5.1%)

incl. eliminations

Operating

3,776

2,779

+35.8%

+19.4%

Income

(2,622)

(2,382)

(+10.1%)

(+6.3%)

* Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian business.

4

●The main figures related to the previous slide are as shown in this table. ●Figures in parentheses exclude the Russian business. The same convention applies to slides that follow.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SATO Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
03:24aSato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for FY2022 (with summarized script)
PU
03:24aSato : Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 2nd Quarter of FY2022..
PU
11/18Sato : Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 2nd Quarter of FY2022 Updated
PU
11/18Sato : Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
11/18Sato Holdings Corporation Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter End of Fiscal Year ..
CI
11/18Sato Holdings Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of ..
CI
11/15Loftware and SATO Unveil First Cloud-Based RFID Encoding and Logging Solution with Nice..
CI
11/09Sato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
11/09Sato : Fact Sheets for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
10/24Sato : Introduces S84/86NX Smart Print Engines for Labeling Automation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 138 B 999 M 999 M
Net income 2023 4 100 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net cash 2023 14 000 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 3,65%
Capitalization 65 082 M 470 M 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 656
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sato Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 973,00 JPY
Average target price 2 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryutaro Kotaki Managing Executive Officer
Fusaaki Matsumoto Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Eiichi Inui Manager-Global Information Technology
Goro Yumiba Executive Officer & Global Operations Officer
Yuko Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.36%470
CANON INC.15.21%23 476
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-0.56%4 737
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.09%3 995
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.6.30%1 990
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-20.94%1 495