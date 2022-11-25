Sato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for FY2022 (with summarized script)

Consolidated Apr-Sep

Summary

Consolidated

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H. Performance has improved QoQ.

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Overseas)

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.

●Base business: Sales and OI increased due to robust demand captured through efforts in sales, manufacturing and logistics divisions.

Primary Labels business: Sales and OI increased owing to solid sales to the daily commodities industry and price revisions covering for higher costs.

Auto-ID Solutions Business (Japan)

Sales and OI increased YoY for Q2 and 1H.

Sales increased thanks to continued strong momentum of consumables sales, covering sluggish mechatronics sales. OI increased due to higher sales, increase in gross profit on export backed by strong printer sales in the Overseas business, and control of SG&A expenses.

●Here is a summary for Q2 and 1H.

●On a consolidated basis, sales and operating income were up YoY for Q2 and 1H. Performance has improved QoQ.

●In Overseas business, sales and OI increased for both 1H and Q2.

●Sales and OI increased due to sales activities capturing robust demand, improvements in production and logistics, further price revisions, and reduction in backlog of printer orders.

●The reduction in backlog of printer orders is one-off, but even without it our YoY performance remains strong.

●In Japan, sales and OI increased for both 1H and Q2.

●Sales of consumables remained strong due to stable demand and effects of price revisions. The strong momentum of consumables sales covered for the drop in mechatronics sales due partly to the loss of large orders seen last FY that are no longer accounted for.

●OI increased thanks to higher sales, increase in gross profit from exports backed by strong printer sales in the Overseas business, and controlling of SG&A expenses.

●Performance has improved compared to Q1, with sales of not only consumables but also mechatronics expanding.