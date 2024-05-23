Consolidated

Summary

FY23 Results

Consolidated sales and OI reached record highs.

Both overseas and Japan businesses contributed to sales.

OI was driven by overseas while Japan achieved its revised plan.

Q4 (Jan-Mar) Results

Consolidated sales increased YoY while OI remained flat.

The OI decline in Primary Label businesses was offset by higher profits in Asia, Oceania, and Japan.

Overseas Base business : Sales and OI increased

Overseas Primary business: Sales increased but OI decreased

Japan business: Sales were flat and OI increased

OI overseas exceeded its plan. Japan was in line with plan.

Asia and Oceania performed well versus plan.



Outlook for FY24

Consolidated sales and OI are forecasted to mark record highs.

●These are the highlights of our financial results.

●In FY23, we achieved record-high sales and OI on a consolidated basis. ●The decline in sales in the primary labels business outside of Japan was

compensated for by growth in the base business and strong performance in logistics and health care markets in Japan.

●Investments, driven by labor shortages, continue both in Japan and

overseas, leading to an increase in sales of RFID solutions.

●The primary labels business in the overseas markets contributed to OI.

Japan achieved the targets revised in November, driven primarily by the successful results of price revisions.

●In Q4, on a consolidated basis, sales increased year on year, while OI

remained flat.

OI remained flat, with growth in Asia, Oceania, and Japan offsetting the decline in OI of the primary labels business.

●OI exceeded the targets, driven by the overseas business performing better

than expected.

The Japan business stayed in line with the plan.

●The recovery in manufacturing in Asia and Oceania resulted in

outperforming the targets.

●Next, let's move on to the forecasts.

●On a consolidated basis, a large decline in OI in the primary labels business

in the overseas markets was offset by an increase in OI in Japan. We have set targets exceeding FY23's record-high results.

●We will give you more details later.