  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sato Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6287   JP3321400008

SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6287)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
1986.00 JPY   +0.66%
03:54aSato : Financial Results Briefing Materials (with summarized script) and Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 2nd Quarter of FY2022 Updated
PU
03:24aSato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for FY2022 (with summarized script)
PU
03:24aSato : Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 2nd Quarter of FY2022 Updated
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sato : Financial Results Briefing Materials (with summarized script) and Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 2nd Quarter of FY2022 Updated

11/25/2022 | 03:54am EST
03:54aSato : Financial Results Briefing Materials (with summarized script) and Key Questions and..
PU
03:24aSato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for FY2022 (with summarized script)
PU
03:24aSato : Key Questions and Answers from Financial Results Briefing for 2nd Quarter of FY2022..
PU
11/18Sato : Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 2nd Quarter of FY2022 Updated
PU
11/18Sato : Financial Result (Kessan Report) for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
11/18Sato Holdings Corporation Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter End of Fiscal Year ..
CI
11/18Sato Holdings Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of ..
CI
11/15Loftware and SATO Unveil First Cloud-Based RFID Encoding and Logging Solution with Nice..
CI
11/09Sato : Financial Results Briefing Materials for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
11/09Sato : Fact Sheets for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 138 B 999 M 999 M
Net income 2023 4 100 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net cash 2023 14 000 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 3,65%
Capitalization 65 082 M 470 M 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 656
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sato Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 973,00 JPY
Average target price 2 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryutaro Kotaki Managing Executive Officer
Fusaaki Matsumoto Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Eiichi Inui Manager-Global Information Technology
Goro Yumiba Executive Officer & Global Operations Officer
Yuko Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.36%470
CANON INC.15.21%23 476
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-0.56%4 737
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.09%3 995
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.6.30%1 990
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-20.94%1 495