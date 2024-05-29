Key questions and answers from the financial results briefing for FY2023

1. What are the reasons for the projected increase in OI in the FY24 forecasts for the Japan business?

There are three factors driving this increase.

First, we are strategically reallocating resources toward high-margin sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing. Manufacturing market is on the road to recovery and investment appetite is on the rise. We aim to capture this demand and increase sales. In addition, within the retail and food and beverage markets, the focus extends beyond traditional product offerings to include high-margin solutions such as AI-based markdown systems and traceability-related software.

Third, we are addressing the truck driver shortage, that has led to increased pressure on shippers to optimize logistics operations. There is a growing demand for efficiency improvements in material procurement, manufacturing processes, and shipment preparation. This demand is being met through the implementation of solutions such as RFID technology and automation.

These efforts will contribute to the significant increase in FY24 forecasts for our Japan business.

2. What is the status of price revisions in the Japan business, and what approach will be taken post-FY24?

By FY23, approximately 80% of price revisions for mechatronics and consumables products have been implemented in response to rising material costs. It is only recently that price adjustments have caught up with the upward trend in material expenses.

Until FY23, we focused on revising prices for consumables due to their significant impact on performance as recurring business essentials. However, starting from FY24, we will also be revising prices for mechatronics and intangible products.

3. What are the factors behind the sluggish Q4 results and ongoing momentum in the Americas on the base business?

The significant impact from financial adjustments due to hyper-inflation accounting in Argentina is a notable factor. Additionally, increases in costs such as inventory write-downs and investments for growth have influenced the Q4 performance.

4. How has the composition of sales representatives by market changed from FY23 to FY24 in the Japan business, and what strategies are in place to focus on high-profit markets?