Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a Bitcoin computing organization, today announced that its agreement with MTI Conseils Inc., a Quebec-based advisory firm, will end effective May 24, 2024. MTI Conseils Inc., provided consulting services, including COO services, to SATO via a designated consultant, Ms. Fanny Philip. Moving forward, the services previously rendered by MTI Conseils Inc. and its designee will be transitioned in-house under the supervision of SATO's Chief Financial Officer, Kyle Appelby.

Romain Nouzareth, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of SATO, commented, "On behalf of our entire team, we thank MTI Conseils Inc. for their services to the Company."

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth, SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to produce compute power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) and (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Romain Nouzareth

invest@bysato.com

Phone: +1 (450) 756-3636

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance of the Company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

