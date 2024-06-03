Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") reports an incident that occurred on the night of Saturday, June 1st, at the building where Center One is located. A fire broke out in the oldest part of the building housing the company's computing equipment, followed by limited water damage as the fire suppression system activated.

The damage has affected approximately 40 PHs of the equipment out of the 560 PHs operating in Center One. Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to assess the full extent of the damage, including with our insurance companies, and to restore impacted operations as swiftly as possible. At this time, we are unable to provide a specific timeline for the complete recovery of the affected equipment.

SATO's top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees, and we are relieved to report that there were no injuries. Contingency plans are being implemented to mitigate service disruptions, and we will provide regular updates as the situation evolves.

SATO remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and reliability. We appreciate the patience and support of our shareholders, and employees during this time.

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth, SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one data center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) & (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

