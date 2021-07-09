Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Completion of Acquisition of 85% of the Shares in the Capital of Food City Company Limited

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 85% OF THE SHARES

IN THE CAPITAL OF FOOD CITY COMPANY LIMITED

SATS Ltd. (the "Company") refers to its announcement dated 8 June 2021 in relation to the acquisition of 85% of the shares in the capital of Food City Company Limited ("Food City"). Unless otherwise defined herein, all words and expressions used in this announcement shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Company's announcement dated 8 June 2021.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Acquisition has been completed. Accordingly, Food City is now a subsidiary of the Company through its subsidiaries, SATS Thailand and SIPL.

Issued by SATS Ltd. on 9 July 2021

