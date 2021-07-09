Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SATS Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S58   SG1I52882764

SATS LTD.

(S58)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Completion of Acquisition of 85% of the Shares in the Capital of Food City Company Limited

07/09/2021 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 85% OF THE SHARES

IN THE CAPITAL OF FOOD CITY COMPANY LIMITED

SATS Ltd. (the "Company") refers to its announcement dated 8 June 2021 in relation to the acquisition of 85% of the shares in the capital of Food City Company Limited ("Food City"). Unless otherwise defined herein, all words and expressions used in this announcement shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Company's announcement dated 8 June 2021.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Acquisition has been completed. Accordingly, Food City is now a subsidiary of the Company through its subsidiaries, SATS Thailand and SIPL.

Issued by SATS Ltd. on 9 July 2021

SATS Ltd. 新翔集有限公司

P.O. Box 3 Singapore Changi Airport Singapore 918141 政信箱3 号 新加坡樟宜国 新加坡918141

sats.com.sg

Co. Reg. No. 197201770G

Disclaimer

SATS Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SATS LTD.
06:26aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Completion of Acquisition of 85% of the Shar..
PU
07/01EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
PU
06/08SATS  : to Acquire Thai Food Production Facility Owner for $16 Million
MT
06/08SATS LTD. ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL : BR) for approximately SGD 21 million.
CI
05/28Singapore Shares Close Higher; BlackGold Jumps 12% on Reverse Takeover Deal
MT
05/28SATS  : SGX 10 May 2021 Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director - Ms. ..
PU
05/28SATS  : Swings to Loss in Fiscal H2 on COVID-19 Impact; Shares Climb 3%
MT
05/27Sats Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
05/27SATS  : SGX News 27 May 2021 SATS delivers sequential quarterly improvement as t..
PU
05/25SATS  : NCC to develop new property project in Molndal
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 225 M 905 M 905 M
Net income 2022 26,5 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net cash 2022 375 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 325x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 4 464 M 3 299 M 3 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SATS LTD.
Duration : Period :
SATS Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SATS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,98 SGD
Average target price 4,30 SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Charles Hungate President, CEO & Executive Director
Kok Khong Seah Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Meng Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Pak Kuan Kok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SATS LTD.0.00%3 353
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-2.25%26 523
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-39.20%15 244
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS4.67%14 618
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED22.15%12 018
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-0.13%7 723