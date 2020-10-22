SATS : SGX 01 Oct 2020 Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares - 1 Oct 2020

|
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME::NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES
NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES
Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, SATS Ltd. wishes to announce the following details on the transfer of treasury shares:
(a)
Date of transfer
1 October 2020
(b)
Purpose of such transfer
Crediting of SATS remuneration
shares to eligible SATS employees
for recognition for their resilience
during this COVID-19 pandemic
(c)
Number of treasury shares transferred
446,100
(d)
Number of treasury shares before and after
Before change
4,926,355
such transfer
After change
4,480,255
Percentage of the number of treasury shares
Before change
0.4400
against the total number of shares outstanding
in a class that is listed before and after such
After change
0.4002
transfer:
(f)
Value of the treasury shares transferred
S$1,924,278.46
Date: 1 October 2020
SATS Ltd. 新翔集团有限公司
P.O. Box 3 Singapore Changi Airport Singapore 918141 邮政信箱 3 号 新加坡樟宜国际机场 新加坡 918141
sats.com.sg
Co. Reg. No. 197201770G
