SATS Ltd.    S58   SG1I52882764

SATS LTD.

(S58)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SATS : SGX 01 Oct 2020 Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares - 1 Oct 2020

10/22/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Page 1 of 1

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME::NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SATS LTD.

Securities

SATS LTD. - SG1I52882764 - S58

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme

Date &Time of Broadcast

01-Oct-2020 22:10:48

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Announcement Reference

SG201001OTHRWLXN

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Low Siew Tian

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

Notice_of_Transfer_of_Treasury_Shares_1_Oct_2020.pdf

Total size =84K MB

NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, SATS Ltd. wishes to announce the following details on the transfer of treasury shares:

(a)

Date of transfer

1 October 2020

(b)

Purpose of such transfer

Crediting of SATS remuneration

shares to eligible SATS employees

for recognition for their resilience

during this COVID-19 pandemic

(c)

Number of treasury shares transferred

446,100

(d)

Number of treasury shares before and after

Before change

4,926,355

such transfer

After change

4,480,255

(e)

Percentage of the number of treasury shares

Before change

0.4400

against the total number of shares outstanding

in a class that is listed before and after such

After change

0.4002

transfer:

(f)

Value of the treasury shares transferred

S$1,924,278.46

Date: 1 October 2020

SATS Ltd. 新翔集有限公司

P.O. Box 3 Singapore Changi Airport Singapore 918141 政信箱 3 号 新加坡樟宜国 新加坡 918141

sats.com.sg

Co. Reg. No. 197201770G

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SATS Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:29:05 UTC

