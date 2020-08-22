Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  SATS Ltd.    S58   SG1I52882764

SATS LTD.

(S58)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/21
2.92 SGD   +0.34%
04:08aSATS : SGX 07 Aug 2020 Notification of Business Update for Q1 FY20-21
PU
08/19SATS LTD. : quaterly earnings release
08/11SATS : SGX 28 Jul 2020 Notice of Change in Interest for Director - Chairman
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SATS : SGX 07 Aug 2020 Notification of Business Update for Q1 FY20-21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 04:08am EDT

8/7/2020

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SATS LTD.

Securities

SATS LTD. - SG1I52882764 - S58

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Aug-2020 18:38:07

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Noti cation of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG200807OTHRTWLP

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Low Siew Tian

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

SATS Ltd. wishes to announce that it will be releasing its Business Update for the rst quarter ended 30 June 2020 on Monday, 24 August 2020 before market trading hours.

The Business Update and media release will be made available on SGXNET and SATS website at: https://www.sats.com.sg/investors/nancial-reports.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carolyn Khiu

Vice President, Public Affairs & Branding

SATS Ltd.

DID: (65) 6541 8200

Email: Carolyn_KhiuLW@sats.com.sg

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

8/7/2020

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

30/06/2020

Disclaimer

SATS Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 08:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SATS LTD.
04:08aSATS : SGX 07 Aug 2020 Notification of Business Update for Q1 FY20-21
PU
08/19SATS LTD. : quaterly earnings release
08/11SATS : SGX 28 Jul 2020 Notice of Change in Interest for Director - Chairman
PU
08/01SATS : SGX 14 Jul 2020 Notice of Change in Interest for Director - CEO
PU
08/01SATS : Gateway Services Food Solutions SGX 09 Jul 2020 SATS posts $168.4 million..
PU
07/16SATS : SGX 09 Jul 2020 Cessation of Quarterly Reporting
PU
07/06SATS LTD. : annual earnings release
05/22SATS LTD. : annual earnings release
05/19DICK BOER : Royal Dutch Shell plc Board Committee Changes
DJ
05/19Royal Dutch Shell plc Result Of Agm
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 876 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net income 2020 185 M 135 M 135 M
Net cash 2020 184 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 3 264 M 2 378 M 2 379 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SATS LTD.
Duration : Period :
SATS Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SATS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,15 SGD
Last Close Price 2,92 SGD
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Charles Hungate President, CEO & Executive Director
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Executive Chairman
Kok Khong Seah Chief Financial Officer
Chee Meng Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Pak Kuan Kok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SATS LTD.-42.29%2 378
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-27.27%24 446
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-1.35%21 637
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-11.98%4 594
FRAPORT AG-54.02%3 792
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-26.93%3 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group