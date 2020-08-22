SATS : SGX 07 Aug 2020 Notification of Business Update for Q1 FY20-21

8/7/2020 Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SATS LTD.

Securities

SATS LTD. - SG1I52882764 - S58

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Aug-2020 18:38:07

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Noti cation of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG200807OTHRTWLP

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Low Siew Tian

Designation

Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

SATS Ltd. wishes to announce that it will be releasing its Business Update for the rst quarter ended 30 June 2020 on Monday, 24 August 2020 before market trading hours.

The Business Update and media release will be made available on SGXNET and SATS website at: https://www.sats.com.sg/investors/nancial-reports.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carolyn Khiu

Vice President, Public Affairs & Branding

SATS Ltd.

DID: (65) 6541 8200

Email: Carolyn_KhiuLW@sats.com.sg

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended