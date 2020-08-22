SATS : SGX 07 Aug 2020 Notification of Business Update for Q1 FY20-21

|
8/7/2020
|
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release
SATS LTD.
SATS LTD. - SG1I52882764 - S58
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
07-Aug-2020 18:38:07
Noti cation of Results Release
Low Siew Tian
Assistant Company Secretary
SATS Ltd. wishes to announce that it will be releasing its Business Update for the rst quarter ended 30 June 2020 on Monday, 24 August 2020 before market trading hours.
The Business Update and media release will be made available on SGXNET and SATS website at: https://www.sats.com.sg/investors/nancial-reports.
Investor and Media Contact:
Carolyn Khiu
Vice President, Public Affairs & Branding
SATS Ltd.
DID: (65) 6541 8200
Email: Carolyn_KhiuLW@sats.com.sg
