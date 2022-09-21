Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SATS Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S58   SG1I52882764

SATS LTD.

(S58)
2022-09-21
4.090 SGD   +0.74%
06:23aSATS in talks to buy Worldwide Flight Services in reported $3 billion deal
RE
09/08SATS Unit Sells Stake in Brahim's SATS Investment
MT
08/05SATS Ltd. Announces Resignation of S. Prema as the Secretary, Effective 16 September 2022
CI
SATS in talks to buy Worldwide Flight Services in reported $3 billion deal

09/21/2022 | 06:23am EDT
(Reuters) -Singapore-based ground handling services firm SATS Ltd on Wednesday confirmed that it is in discussions to acquire air cargo logistics company Worldwide Flight Services.

Bloomberg had reported earlier in the day that the potential deal could be worth as much as $3 billion, and that SATS had sounded out financing for the potential purchase.

SATS, which also provides in-flight catering services, has said discussions concerning the transaction are developing and there is no certainty that it will proceed. Definitive terms for a potential acquisition have not been reached yet, it said.

Shares in SATS were up 0.7% at S$4.09 on Wednesday, but were halted after the Bloomberg report.

Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services is owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. It operates in more than 165 locations across 17 countries, and is the world's biggest air cargo operator, according to the company's website.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 698 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net income 2023 47,8 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net cash 2023 376 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2023 106x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 4 564 M 3 236 M 3 236 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 14 600
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,06 SGD
Average target price 4,49 SGD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
